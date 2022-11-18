Are you ready to dial in your stick, be a more effective shooter and dodger, understand how to implement box concepts to your field game and be coached by professionals?. If so, there is no better way than by attending the Winter Break Box/Field Hybrid Offensive Clinics at Steelyard Sports in King of Prussia. Instruction by Todd MacFarlane of Performance Academy and pro standout and Philly’s Matt Rambo.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO