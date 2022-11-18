ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillylacrosse.com

.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Ridley 2024 ATT/MF Axe commits to Iona

Ridley 2024 attack/midfield Abby Axe of Dynasty Elite has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Iona University. High school: Ridley High School (Milmont Park, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Attack, Midfield. College committed to: Iona University. Club team: Dynasty Elite. Lacrosse honors: All-Delco Girls Lacrosse Stat...
MILMONT PARK, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Registration open for PLL Academy training events at Steelyard Sports

Philly! Don’t miss your chance to train with the Pro’s! Two PLL Academy events heading our way January 16th and February 20, 2023!. These clinics will be run by Todd MacFarlane (Redwoods LC, UPENN, Maryland, Malvern Prep) and Bryce Young (Whipsnakes LC, Maryland, St. Joseph Academy, St. Augustine Prep).
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Registration open for Performance Academy-Rambo Winter Break Box/Field Hybrid Offensive Clinics Dec. 29 at Steelyard Sports

Are you ready to dial in your stick, be a more effective shooter and dodger, understand how to implement box concepts to your field game and be coached by professionals?. If so, there is no better way than by attending the Winter Break Box/Field Hybrid Offensive Clinics at Steelyard Sports in King of Prussia. Instruction by Todd MacFarlane of Performance Academy and pro standout and Philly’s Matt Rambo.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

