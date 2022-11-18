ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Freezing rain and a wintry mix falls on the Inland Northwest

Rain, snow, and ice return to the Inland Northwest Tuesday as an incoming storm sweeps the region. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in anticipation of the impacts of the storm. The worst of it will be Tuesday before slow improvements arrive in time for Thanksgiving day. The biggest impacts...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington

For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state

With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters

(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Wildlife Commission Strikes Down Recreational Spring Bear Hunt

A controversial hunt was struck down Friday, ending a yearlong back-and-forth. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to "not approve recreational hunting of black bears in the spring." Commissioners voting "yes" were Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, John Lehmkuhl, Barbara Baker and Melanie Rowland. Kim Thorburn, James...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gov. Jay Inslee visits Camp Hope on Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Camp Hope and met with Jewels Helping Hands on Sunday. Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, says Inslee was there to check out the camp and see how things are going. On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell will visit Spokane to talk with local leaders about low-income housing in eastern Washington. READ: Cantwell,...
SPOKANE, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Raw milk dairy sets up shop in Western Washington

Aspen Bokor had grown up around cows so now that she and her husband Nick had a farm in Western Washington, they thought about getting one. As she went searching through CraigsList, she spotted a post for a dairy cow. Good idea, she thought, since Nick loves milk — to the tune of up to one-half gallon or so a day. It looked like a good cow and was advertised as being healthy.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Republicans Hit Blue Wall in Washington: Meet Your New State Legislature

Republicans hit a blue wall in the Washington state Legislature election this month, repulsed by Democrats who continue to build power in Olympia. While Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made noise nationally with a U.S. House upset and Patty Murray silenced her doubters with her sixth straight U.S. Senate victory, Democrats lower down on the Nov. 8 ballot quietly bolstered their control over the Washington state Legislature, setting the stage for an action-packed lawmaking session that opens less than two months from now.
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

Governor Inslee’s week included trip to Egypt

COP27: State and local governments can go further, faster to counteract climate change. Earlier this week in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Gov. Jay Inslee attended the 27th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP27). Other U.S. governors who attended included Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
WASHINGTON STATE
mediafeed.org

Washington state first-time buyer’s assistance programs

With its abundance of forests, mountains, and water, Washington is an incredibly beautiful state. It’s also a great place to work: The booming tech scene has created numerous job opportunities. It’s no wonder then that so many people, including first-time buyers, are looking to purchase a home in the Evergreen State.
WASHINGTON STATE

