bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Freezing rain and a wintry mix falls on the Inland Northwest
Rain, snow, and ice return to the Inland Northwest Tuesday as an incoming storm sweeps the region. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in anticipation of the impacts of the storm. The worst of it will be Tuesday before slow improvements arrive in time for Thanksgiving day. The biggest impacts...
Tri-City Herald
The Evergreen State is losing its trees. Here’s how Washington DNR aims to change that
Trees shouldn’t be a luxury. Yet, across Tacoma and other Washington cities, far more trees can be found in wealthier neighborhoods compared with low-income areas. Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz wants to change that equation through an ambitious goal she announced Wednesday at an Arbor Day Foundation conference in Seattle.
Weather Alert | Freezing rain, maybe snow, forecast for Eastern WA and Tri-Cities
Up to a tenth an inch of ice could accumulate in some areas.
Is It Legal for Washington Truckers to Honk Their Horns for Kids?
Is It Illegal For A Truck Driver In Washington State To Honk Their Horn For Kids?. If you've been driving in Washington State and had a truck driver honk their horn at you, chances are you've got a kid in the back making the arm pump signal for a trucker to honk their horn.
Chronicle
Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington
For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
MyNorthwest.com
The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state
With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters
(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
KREM
No, Washington is not adding an additional 46-cent gas tax in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting January 1, 2023, drivers in Washington might have to shell out even more for a gallon of gas, but just how much the increase could be is widely debated. A new law passed by state lawmakers, aimed at curbing carbon emissions, takes effect in less...
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Commission Strikes Down Recreational Spring Bear Hunt
A controversial hunt was struck down Friday, ending a yearlong back-and-forth. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to "not approve recreational hunting of black bears in the spring." Commissioners voting "yes" were Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, John Lehmkuhl, Barbara Baker and Melanie Rowland. Kim Thorburn, James...
Gov. Jay Inslee visits Camp Hope on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Camp Hope and met with Jewels Helping Hands on Sunday. Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, says Inslee was there to check out the camp and see how things are going. On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell will visit Spokane to talk with local leaders about low-income housing in eastern Washington. READ: Cantwell,...
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on flipping SW WA’s District 3 blue
The eyes of the nation were on Washington state's third congressional district, as Republicans looked to regain control of the House. But while the GOP ultimately recouped power, it wasn't because of the southwest Washington election.
foodsafetynews.com
Raw milk dairy sets up shop in Western Washington
Aspen Bokor had grown up around cows so now that she and her husband Nick had a farm in Western Washington, they thought about getting one. As she went searching through CraigsList, she spotted a post for a dairy cow. Good idea, she thought, since Nick loves milk — to the tune of up to one-half gallon or so a day. It looked like a good cow and was advertised as being healthy.
Common chemical in tires caused mass Coho salmon deaths in Puget Sound, scientists say
SEATTLE — Since the early 1990s, scientists up and down the West coast have known about a mysterious killer lurking in the waters of urban creeks wiping out populations of Coho salmon. THE PROBLEM. While it is natural to see dead Coho salmon in urban creeks, they are supposed...
Chronicle
Republicans Hit Blue Wall in Washington: Meet Your New State Legislature
Republicans hit a blue wall in the Washington state Legislature election this month, repulsed by Democrats who continue to build power in Olympia. While Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made noise nationally with a U.S. House upset and Patty Murray silenced her doubters with her sixth straight U.S. Senate victory, Democrats lower down on the Nov. 8 ballot quietly bolstered their control over the Washington state Legislature, setting the stage for an action-packed lawmaking session that opens less than two months from now.
theorcasonian.com
Governor Inslee’s week included trip to Egypt
COP27: State and local governments can go further, faster to counteract climate change. Earlier this week in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Gov. Jay Inslee attended the 27th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP27). Other U.S. governors who attended included Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
Surprising Legal Ground Rules for Squatting in Washington State
What first comes to mind when you hear the word "squatting?" For many people, squatting conjures up images of homeless people setting up tents on vacant city lots or maybe even occupying an abandoned building. While these are both examples of squatting, they're not the only situations in which squatting...
Controversial legislative race in Washington state still too close to call
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — The race for Washington state's 10th Legislative District is still too close to call, and one candidate says if he loses, his opponent should resign. The campaign website for Democrat Clyde Shavers celebrates his years in the U.S. Navy. However, claims about his military and employment history led his own father to raise concerns.
Chronicle
Washington's Special Education Age Limit Is Illegal, Lawsuit Claims
For disabled students in Washington, the right to free special education services lasts until the end of the school year in which they turn 21. A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court this week says this age cutoff violates federal law. The suit, aimed at the state's education agency, seeks...
mediafeed.org
Washington state first-time buyer’s assistance programs
With its abundance of forests, mountains, and water, Washington is an incredibly beautiful state. It’s also a great place to work: The booming tech scene has created numerous job opportunities. It’s no wonder then that so many people, including first-time buyers, are looking to purchase a home in the Evergreen State.
