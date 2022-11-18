Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving
The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location. Shreveport chaplains give turkeys...
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police Chief asks council to approve request for armored SWAT vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith asked the Shreveport City Council to approve the department’s request for an armored vehicle at Friday’s council meeting. Smith asked that the council allocate funds for a vehicle like the Bearcat similar to the one used by law...
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
KSLA
Every Warrior holds Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of active-duty personnel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and many of us are preparing to get together and celebrate. On the other hand, many active-duty military members are preparing to celebrate *away from family.”. KSLA News 12′s Michael Barnes was there Sunday night when Every Warrior Network hosted...
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
KSLA
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ended up getting shot, and another man was shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20 at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was...
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
KTBS
Shreveport vacant building catches fire again, investigation underway
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department battled a blaze Saturday morning at a commercial building near downtown Shreveport. KTBS was on the scene as multiple units responded to the building at Culpepper Street and Van Loan Street. That building has reportedly caught fire several times this year. A 62-year-old...
waldronnews.com
THANKSGIVING MEAL GIVEAWAY
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana non-profits came together Saturday to pass out food boxes to the community.
bossierpress.com
Bossier parish police jury meeting
Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish police jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry and residents living...
KSLA
Minden nonprofit hopes toy drive will help provide for 500 families
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - It’s the time of the year for giving! Over in Minden the We’re Here nonprofit is teaming up with several other organizations to host a toy drive. You can drop off unopened toys at the following locations in Minden before Dec. 12:. Anytime Fitness.
KTBS
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for November 2022 (Mugshots)
All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
KPLC TV
Sabine Parish man shot three times while hunting on own property
SABINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Sabine Parish man was shot while hunting on his property Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m., authorities say. Wendell Wayne George, 66, of Converse, said he was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun, said Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.
KSLA
Parkway High teen runs away; Bossier Crime Stoppers asks public for help
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A teenager, Thomas Todd, 16, is missing from Bossier City. On Nov. 3, Todd ran away from home. Todd was last seen at Parkway High School. On Nov. 15, Bossier Crime Stoppers posted on Facebook asking for the public’s help in finding the missing teen.
KSLA
Shreveport councilman says Real Time Crime Center should be under leadership of SPD
Dealerships across the country are now seeing a drastic increase in new inventory. There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more. Candidate from District B files lawsuit against...
