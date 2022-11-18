England and Wales will defy Fifa and wear their OneLove captain's armband despite the world governing body launching their own social awareness campaign.Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are among the seven captains that will wear the armband, along with the skippers of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.The campaign is designed to highlight discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and concerns over the welfare of migrant labour.France had also been expected to participate but captain Hugo Lloris has decided against taking part, in order to “show respect to Qatar”.Fifa launched their own armband campaign on Saturday, in partnership...

2 DAYS AGO