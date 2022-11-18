Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Chelsea Ready To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo If He’s Sacked By Manchester United
Manchester United are said to be working through the process to sack Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract at the club. United are keen to take action following his interview with Piers Morgan. United will be looking to find a possible solution for Ronaldo during the World Cup as they do...
SB Nation
RBM Roundtable: Everton’s 22-23 season - who was good, who wasn’t, what areas to improve
The World Cup is almost underway which means a cessation in hostilities for club football, which provides a welcome break for Everton who went into the break in extremely poor form and desperately needing to hit the ‘Reset’ button. The short tour to Australia is an opportunity for...
England and Wales prepared to defy Fifa and wear OneLove captain’s armband
England and Wales will defy Fifa and wear their OneLove captain's armband despite the world governing body launching their own social awareness campaign.Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are among the seven captains that will wear the armband, along with the skippers of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.The campaign is designed to highlight discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and concerns over the welfare of migrant labour.France had also been expected to participate but captain Hugo Lloris has decided against taking part, in order to “show respect to Qatar”.Fifa launched their own armband campaign on Saturday, in partnership...
SB Nation
Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group G & Group H
Broadcast rights in the US are owned by FOX (so FOX and FS1) and NBC Universal (so Telemundo, Universo) while in the UK it’s the usual suspects BBC and ITV. Didier Drogba will be a pundit for the BBC while Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney will be part of the ITV crew.
Today at the World Cup: Alcohol ban at stadiums as England wait on Maddison
A last-minute stadium alcohol ban has denied fans the chance of a beer at all World Cup games.Fifa confirmed it is removing sales points for sponsor beer company Budweiser within all stadium perimeters “following discussions with host country authorities”.Sources close to the organising committee insisted the concern surrounding alcohol was for the impact on fans in stadiums from Qatar, the Middle East and the wider Asian continent, for whom drinking is not part of the culture.Meanwhile, England playmaker James Maddison’s fitness continues to be a subject for debate and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli has his sights set on World Cup...
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Liverpool Players That Missed Out On Representing Their Nations In Qatar
Seven Liverpool players were named in their national team squads for the World Cup which starts on Sunday but some big-name stars missed out.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Chelsea monitoring Premier League star ahead of potential transfer
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Chelsea’s interest in Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The transfer news expert, writing in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, says Pickford is one of a number of ‘keepers being monitored by the Blues at the moment, who could do with replacing both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp makes public the incredible reason he left Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed why he left Borussia Dortmund prematurely at the end of the 2014/15 season before eventually moving to the Premier League. The German coach made a name for himself with the Bundesliga club, winning everything possible in Germany and even took Dortmund to a Champions League final – where they were eventual losers to Bayern Munich.
World Cup ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Problems with FIFA's mobile application for World Cup tickets caused hundreds of fans to miss the start of England's match against Iran on Monday. Fans said their tickets had disappeared from their phone apps and lines began to form outside the Khalifa International Stadium about an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha.
SB Nation
Career Goals For Harvey Elliott? Stay At Liverpool Forever
If you’ve followed Liverpool for any length of time, you’ve no doubt been excited about the occasional youth and/or academy player as they rise through the ranks. The vast majority of these players don’t quite reach the heights that we had all hoped for them, to say the least. Even for the ones that “make it” as a long-term professional top flight footballer, it’s rare that they get their breakthrough and keep their spot at Liverpool Football Club.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Gilmour, Van Bronckhorst, Maeda, Mooy, Brighton, Doyle-Hayes
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is open to a move to a European club on loan after struggling for action since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea. (Sun on Sunday) Nicolas Raskin is not a Rangers target in the January window, according to his representative, despite reports linking the 21-year-old midfielder with a move to Ibrox with his contract with Standard Liege expiring this summer. (Scottish Sunday Express)
Manchester United could look to use their strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes to help them terminate the Portuguese superstar's contract
Manchester United’s strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes looks key to the player leaving Old Trafford before the end of the World Cup. United want Ronaldo out after his extraordinary TV interview with Piers Morgan in which he claimed he’d been ‘betrayed’ by the club.
Liverpool May Get Ruben Neves And Konrad Laimer In January After 'Major Work' Already Done
Jurgen Klopp could bring in midfield duo Wolves' Ruben Neves and RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer as early as January after 'work' already put into the transfer deals.
Yardbarker
Chelsea make U-turn over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer raid from Manchester United
Chelsea are reportedly ready to change their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and try again for a transfer move for the Manchester United forward. The Portugal international has endured a nightmare season with Man Utd, falling out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, whilst also criticising the club publicly in an interview with Piers Morgan this week.
Yardbarker
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher gives Liverpool fans big boost over Bellingham highlighting behaviour with England
Jude Bellingham is set to be the talk of the next summer transfer window as many expect the England intentional to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. Many clubs are keeping an eye on the 19-year-old star with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all reportedly targeting a move for the Englishman as he is widely regarded as being the next-best midfielder in World football.
Sporting News
Liverpool World Cup players: Full squad list for Qatar 2022 and midseason friendly schedule
By the high, high standards that have been set at Anfield since Jurgen Klopp walked through the doors in October 2015, Liverpool's start to the season has been below par to say the least. The Reds have won just six of their 14 games so far, drawing and losing four apiece in their eight other fixtures. They did end the pre-World Cup schedule on a high note, beating Spurs and Southampton back-to-back in their final two fixtures to rise from mid-table to a more commendable sixth place.
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Despite taking a first half lead, Manchester United were forced to dig deep and come from behind with two late goals to win a thriller at the Emirates Stadium
On this day in 2000: Leeds and West Ham agree £18million fee for Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand was set to become the world’s most expensive defender when Leeds’ £18million bid was finally accepted by West Ham on this day in 2000.Ferdinand, then 22, rubber-stamped the deal a few days later when he signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.He was paraded in front of the Leeds fans at Elland Road before their home game against Arsenal on November 26.The deal shattered the previous world record for a defender of £13m paid by Roma for Argentina’s Walter Samuel. It was also a British record, eclipsing the £15m paid for Alan Shearer and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.Ferdinand made his Leeds debut...
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
msn.com
World Cup Teams Drop Rainbow Armband Plans After FIFA Threat
(Bloomberg) -- Seven national football teams, including England, will not wear a rainbow armband showing solidarity with LGBTQ rights, bowing to pressure from FIFA because players might receive a yellow card for the show of support. Most Read from Bloomberg. The football associations of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark,...
