Manhattan, KS

Rapid Recap: Kansas State energy level was lacking

By Drew Galloway
 2 days ago
Jerome Tang/Getty

KANSAS STATE ENERGY LEVEL

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang was 100 percent honest as always when answering how he felt about the way K-State played in the 69-53 win over Kansas City. He did not think the Wildcats played with enough energy to be where they needed to be in the future.

It was not up to par with what we have seen from Kansas State thus far, and Tang admitted that they are currently lacking the maturity needed to go 1-0 every possession.

Part of that could be attributed to a flu bug that went around the team this week, which was the reason Ish Massoud did not see any action. Another part could be human nature and K-State players looking forward to going to the Cayman Islands next week.

BALANCE

Five Kansas State players scored nine points or more in the win over the Kangaroos. K-State brought in multiple players who can score in double figures on any given night during the offseason and that plan is working.

Kansas City was taking away Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson in the second half, so Desi Sills was able to have more open looks and he chipped in 11 points.

Tang tells his players frequently that he wants them to be balanced. He wants nine different players in nine games to be at the post game press conference podium due to their performance. Having someone else or different threaten the opposition each game makes them more dangerous.

Cam Carter/Kansas State Athletics

CAM CARTER SHINES

Cam Carter had 16 points in the Kansas State win, and that include making four three-pointers. Both were career highs for the sophomore guard. 14 of his 16 points came in the first half, as well as all of his three-point makes.

He has worked relentlessly in the gym since transferring from Mississippi State. He knew he had to work hard on his jump shot, so Tang was proud and excited for Carter that his hard work was rewarded on Thursday evening.

The K-State head coach just thought the rest of the team should have looked for Carter’s shot even a little more in the second half.

PARITY IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL

It is hard to win in college basketball. Oklahoma lost to Sam Houston, TCU fell to Northwestern State and Oklahoma State slipped up to Southern Illinois. With the transfer portal, parity is at an all-time high, according to Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang.

College basketball and teams are still trying to get a feel for who they are as a unit. Kansas City has 11 new players from a year ago, so there is also the tricky part of scouting teams this early in the season, knowing what they are about and having a solid plan for them.

Because of all of that, enjoying wins is critical, regardless of how they come. When you get them, you don’t take it for granted and learn what you can from it.

