Gators Online Gameday predictions: Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Gators Online

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators will wrap up their 2022 SEC schedule this Saturday morning in Nashville, Tennessee. The Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) are looking for their seventh win on the season and to finish with .500 in conference play against Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5 SEC).

Gators Online Predicts the Game

Zach Abolverdi: Both teams are coming into this game riding some momentum. Vanderbilt upset Kentucky to snap a 26-game SEC losing streak, while the Gators pitched their first defensive shutout against South Carolina since last season’s 42-0 win against the Commodores. That was one of only two conference victories for UF last season.

The ‘Dores are a better team this year despite their 4-6 record, with close losses to Missouri and South Carolina, but they’re catching Florida at the wrong time. UF’s rushing attack has been on a roll, and so is Patrick Toney’s defense. His unit may not get another shutout Saturday, but the Gators will win big.

Florida, 38-10

Corey Bender: Although the Gators have been underwhelming on defense for much of 2022, they are currently playing some of their best football. Patrick Toney’s unit has not given up any points in the last six quarters, with South Carolina scoring on a fake punt last week. That momentum should carry over to Saturday’s matchup in Nashville.

Switching over to the offensive of the ball, UF racked up 41 points against Texas A&M and then 38 points vs. South Carolina. Anthony Richardson has been inconsistent as a passer but is always a big-play threat and continues to dissect defenses on the ground. Newcomers at running back, Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson, are more than reliable as well and two of the top rushers in the SEC. Vanderbilt will likely have some moments, but UF is trending up right now and far more talented from top to bottom.

Florida, 41-13

Nick de la Torre: The dreaded 11 a.m. Nashville kickoff isn’t just bad for fans with a Friday hangover from Broadway but it’s been an issue for the Gators as well. To call a spade a spade, it’s hard to play at Vanderbilt. The SEC has cathedrals where church service is held on Saturdays in front of incredible congregations fueled by passion, tradition, and alcohol. Vanderbilt is none of those things.

FirstBank Stadium at 11 a.m. is not an SEC experience. It’s early and it will be cold. There is no atmosphere. On the road this weekend Florida needs to bring its own energy. The Gators’ defense has turned a corner. The offense has found its identity. They need to show up, play to that brand and get ready for Florida State.

Florida, 41-10

Pat O’Donnell: Before the Commodores upset Kentucky a week ago, this game was a sure lock for Billy Napier and the Gators. Now, Vanderbilt still has a chance to make a bowl game. The weather will also be a factor regardless of whether the Gators chose to address it this week.

After the Gators have looked strong on both sides of the ball the last two weeks, it’s hard to think the Commodores will be able to compete with them for four quarters. The UF defense in particular dominated a week ago and is coming into this game full-steam ahead. Napier and co. notch win No. 7 ahead of Thanksgiving week.

Florida, 38-20

Donavon Keiser: Riding high off an impressive performance, the Florida Gators head to Nashville for one last SEC matchup in 2022. With a stout defense showing last week, the Gators take care of business against a lackluster Vanderbilt offense. Anthony Richardson and Florida’s dynamic duo at tailback will have no trouble running on the ‘Dores in what should be a blowout.

Florida, 38-17

Tracking our picks

WriterRecordUtahUK USFTennEWUMizzouLSUUGAA&MSC

Bender7-3UF ✅UF ❌UF ✅Tenn ✅UF ✅UF ✅UF ❌UGA ✅A&M ❌UF ✅

Abolverdi7-3Utah ❌UF ❌UF ✅Tenn ✅UF ✅UF ✅UF ❌UGA ✅UF ✅UF ✅

O’Donnell6-4UF ✅UF ❌UF ✅UF ❌UF ✅UF ✅UF ❌UGA ✅A&M ❌UF ✅

Keiser6-4Utah ❌UF ❌UF ✅UF ❌UF ✅UF ✅UF ❌UGA ✅UF ✅UF ✅

de la Torre5-5Utah ❌UF ❌UF ✅UF ❌UF ✅UF ✅UF ❌UGA ✅A&M ❌UF ✅