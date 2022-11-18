ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators Online Gameday predictions: Florida vs. Vanderbilt

By Nick de la Torre
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlGef_0jFrCoKO00
Gators Online

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators will wrap up their 2022 SEC schedule this Saturday morning in Nashville, Tennessee. The Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) are looking for their seventh win on the season and to finish with .500 in conference play against Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5 SEC).

Gators Online Predicts the Game

Zach Abolverdi: Both teams are coming into this game riding some momentum. Vanderbilt upset Kentucky to snap a 26-game SEC losing streak, while the Gators pitched their first defensive shutout against South Carolina since last season’s 42-0 win against the Commodores. That was one of only two conference victories for UF last season.

The ‘Dores are a better team this year despite their 4-6 record, with close losses to Missouri and South Carolina, but they’re catching Florida at the wrong time. UF’s rushing attack has been on a roll, and so is Patrick Toney’s defense. His unit may not get another shutout Saturday, but the Gators will win big.

Florida, 38-10

Corey Bender: Although the Gators have been underwhelming on defense for much of 2022, they are currently playing some of their best football. Patrick Toney’s unit has not given up any points in the last six quarters, with South Carolina scoring on a fake punt last week. That momentum should carry over to Saturday’s matchup in Nashville.

Switching over to the offensive of the ball, UF racked up 41 points against Texas A&M and then 38 points vs. South Carolina. Anthony Richardson has been inconsistent as a passer but is always a big-play threat and continues to dissect defenses on the ground. Newcomers at running back, Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson, are more than reliable as well and two of the top rushers in the SEC. Vanderbilt will likely have some moments, but UF is trending up right now and far more talented from top to bottom.

Florida, 41-13

Nick de la Torre: The dreaded 11 a.m. Nashville kickoff isn’t just bad for fans with a Friday hangover from Broadway but it’s been an issue for the Gators as well. To call a spade a spade, it’s hard to play at Vanderbilt. The SEC has cathedrals where church service is held on Saturdays in front of incredible congregations fueled by passion, tradition, and alcohol. Vanderbilt is none of those things.

FirstBank Stadium at 11 a.m. is not an SEC experience. It’s early and it will be cold. There is no atmosphere. On the road this weekend Florida needs to bring its own energy. The Gators’ defense has turned a corner. The offense has found its identity. They need to show up, play to that brand and get ready for Florida State.

Florida, 41-10

Pat O’Donnell: Before the Commodores upset Kentucky a week ago, this game was a sure lock for Billy Napier and the Gators. Now, Vanderbilt still has a chance to make a bowl game. The weather will also be a factor regardless of whether the Gators chose to address it this week.

After the Gators have looked strong on both sides of the ball the last two weeks, it’s hard to think the Commodores will be able to compete with them for four quarters. The UF defense in particular dominated a week ago and is coming into this game full-steam ahead. Napier and co. notch win No. 7 ahead of Thanksgiving week.

Florida, 38-20

Donavon Keiser: Riding high off an impressive performance, the Florida Gators head to Nashville for one last SEC matchup in 2022. With a stout defense showing last week, the Gators take care of business against a lackluster Vanderbilt offense. Anthony Richardson and Florida’s dynamic duo at tailback will have no trouble running on the ‘Dores in what should be a blowout.

Florida, 38-17

Tracking our picks

WriterRecordUtahUK USFTennEWUMizzouLSUUGAA&MSC

Bender7-3UF ✅UF ❌UF ✅Tenn ✅UF ✅UF ✅UF ❌UGA ✅A&M ❌UF ✅

Abolverdi7-3Utah ❌UF ❌UF ✅Tenn ✅UF ✅UF ✅UF ❌UGA ✅UF ✅UF ✅

O’Donnell6-4UF ✅UF ❌UF ✅UF ❌UF ✅UF ✅UF ❌UGA ✅A&M ❌UF ✅

Keiser6-4Utah ❌UF ❌UF ✅UF ❌UF ✅UF ✅UF ❌UGA ✅UF ✅UF ✅

de la Torre5-5Utah ❌UF ❌UF ✅UF ❌UF ✅UF ✅UF ❌UGA ✅A&M ❌UF ✅

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'

Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida fans furious about 1 aspect of Gators offense vs. Vanderbilt

Florida’s offense has been cooking the last several weeks with Anthony Richardson growing at quarterback. The biggest difference has been Billy Napier dedicating Richardson to the running game. Saturday against Vanderbilt — not so much, and Vanderbilt leads Florida at halftime 14-6. In the 41-24 win over Texas...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football continues to trend up in the USA Today Coaches Poll

Florida State has moved up to No. 16 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 20 last week, after moving up 11 spots to re-enter the poll. The Seminoles are 8-3 on the season with a game against Florida coming up on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Gators are not currently ranked in the polls.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators survive close game with Bethune-Cookman

Senior guard Nina Rickards helped stave off the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats with a career high 23 points. Both the Gators and Wildcats traded baskets all game long and Rickards helped keep UF in it by hitting clutch jump shots and stepping to the free throw line. Florida (3-1) defeated Bethune-Cookman (0-3)...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida State AD says FSU would be in top revenue tier of SEC

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford believes that the Seminoles brand is among the most valuable in college sports — and he has some numbers to support his thoughts. Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting last week and presented updates on the renovations within the school’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday. WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born. Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clark Lea gushes over Vanderbilt's upset of Florida, first back-to-back wins SEC wins since 2018

Clark Lea and Vanderbilt scored a second straight upset as the Commodores knocked off Florida on Saturday 31-24 for a historic win. “I told them last week that we’re going to do more of these celebrations,” Lea told Alyssa Lang of the SEC Network. “They responded, the week of prep was great. We’re going to be happy with that one. There’s going to be stuff to clean up. We want to fight for postseason, that’s what we’ll do.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Tomahawk Nation

FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Seven area football teams ranked in top 20

There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy