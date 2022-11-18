Illinois vs UCLA: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Michael Hickey & Michael Owens | Getty Images

With the Main Event tipping off tonight, the highlight of the early season tournament may be the Top-20 matchup featuring the Illinois Fighting Illini and UCLA Bruins. Brad Underwood and Mick Cronin will bring their squads to Sin City and look to remain undefeated early in the college basketball season.

With both teams ready to roll, here’s all the information and projections for tonight’s matchup between the Illini and Bruins.

How to watch Illinois vs. UCLA

Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. EST

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Channel: ESPNU

Vegas odds

UCLA is a 1.5-point favorite over Illinois on Thursday, according to VegasInsider. The over-under is set at 145.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: UCLA

Predicted point differential: 4.6

Win probability (for UCLA): 65.8%

Matchup quality: 87.4

ESPN's College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: UCLA 76, Illinois 72

Win probability (for UCLA): 64%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. It also projects that UCLA will come out on top in their game with Illinois.

More on Illinois vs. UCLA

This is the next iteration of the Illinois basketball team. After a few seasons focusing on the pair of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, both are now off to the pros. That’s led to fairly new roster that, as of now, features Terrance Shannon Jr., the transfer out of Texas Tech. He left Lubbock this offseason and has averaged 22.7 points per game over his first three appearances. Besides him, Dain Dainja is averaging a near double-double alongside Coleman Hawkins while freshman guards Jayden Epps and Skyy Clark are contributing early.

As for UCLA, they bring back plenty of experience featured by Jaime Jacquez Jr.. However, it’s been the backcourt of Jaylen Clark and Tyger Campbell who have made their marks early. Clark has taken a step up as he leads the team in scoring (17.3) and rebounds (8.0) while Campbell is second in scoring (14.3) and tops in assists (4.3). Throw in fifth-year senior David Campbell and five star freshman Amari Bailey and the Bruins are very guard-heavy in their rotation.