3-star WR Jason Duclona announces commitment date

Streeter Lecka | Getty Images

Estero (Fla.) three-star wide receiver Jason Duclona has announced November 21 as his commitment date.

Duclona is the No. 831 overall recruit and No. 114 wide receiver in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3 grades him as an 88 and has him the No. 88 player from the state of Florida.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.2k. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.