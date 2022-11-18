ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

What Was Said: Kentucky coach Mark Stoops on Georgia

By Palmer Thombs
 2 days ago
Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

All week long we’ve had you covered on everything that’s been said in Athens ahead of Georgia-Kentucky. Well, our friends over at KSR are doing the same up in Lexington. Here are comments from Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops this week when asked about the Bulldogs.

On Georgia, playing the No. 1 team in the country

“By the way, I didn’t even in my opening statement, talk about and praise Georgia, but I don’t think I have to (laughter). With what Kirby has done and the job he’s done in recruiting and coaching, playing the number one team in the country and they deserve to be number one. They are awfully impressive in every way, shape or form. They deserve to be where they’re at and we have a great challenge ahead for us.”

On preparing for Georgia that has so many offensive weapons…

“We prepare the same way every week. We all understand it’s a real challenge, it’s a team that’s very deep and very physical. Obviously, getting your team and getting their minds right to go out and have a very good week of preparations is where it starts.”

On the program that Kirby Smart has helped build…

“No. 1, you have to credit him, I know the work that is involved and the resources. It is a very good place, and they are in the heart of some very, very good players, arguably some of the greatest players in the country. But that’s not to demean the work that he put in and his staff puts in and how hard they’ve grinded on recruiting and developed them. They worked hard to get into a position that they are. Yes, it’s a very good school with very good recourses and very good players, but they also do a very good job.”

On how Georgia puts stress on you …

“Different type of stress, but with Georgia, you’re not going to have the quarterback run game, but you’re going to have a lot of weapons and a good scheme where they continue to push on you. They are one of those teams that are big and strong and will come at you with a bunch of backs that are big and strong and talented. An offensive line that will push on you and push on you and push on you. You may see teams lingering around, lingering around, lingering around, then all of a sudden, their depth and their strength take over so you have to be able to handle that.”

On if the Kentucky-Georgia game being at home helps…

“It helps in that way any time, instead of you going to their stadium with 100,000+ going nuts. It will help my head on practice this week (laughter) not having to hear that noise all week in practice, I guess. But to our players, it’s still a real challenge. Our approach really isn’t any different other than handling communication with the noise.”

On if it surprises you that Georgia had five first-round picks from last season’s defense and it’s still as good as it was last season…

“No, that doesn’t surprise me (laughter). I mean that as a compliment. No. It doesn’t surprise me. You just reload.”

Mark Stoops on the SEC teleconference

Kentucky defense prepares for Georgia

Comments / 0

 

