ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Is Michigan blowout loss to Arizona State a wake-up call or a warning sign?

By Chris Balas
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzB56_0jFrC1MA00
Michigan freshman wing Jett Howard has struggled defensively in the early going. (Lon Horwedel / TheWolverine.com)

Michigan fans were incredulous when the ESPN BPI, a game predictor of sorts, gave Arizona State a 50-50 chance of beating U-M Thursday night in Brooklyn. Turns out it was wrong, as expected … only not the way most would have thought.

Michigan dominated from wire to wire in 87-62 loss to Arizona State

Quick thoughts from Michigan’s blowout loss to Arizona State

ASU, a team that struggled with Tarleton State, lost to Texas Southern, and barely beat VCU Wednesday took the fight to the Wolverines Friday in an 87-62 win that really wasn’t even that close.

For the second time this year, Michigan faced a player with something to prove personally. It was Emoni Bates and EMU first — he got his in a loss. This time, former U-M point guard Frankie Collins got his shot. Though he didn’t hurt the Wolverines as much — 4 points, 4 turnovers, 4 fouls, and 5 assists — he got the last laugh with the win.

“It was marked on my calendar since Coach [Bobby] Hurley called me when I hit the portal,” Collins told reporters after the game. “It was definitely a game I was looking forward to, and I was happy about us getting to this point.”

Hurley hasn’t exactly proven himself at ASU. He made the most of a high-profile moment, however, in having his team ready to play.

Michigan, though, came in a bit fat and happy. Junior center Hunter Dickinson even predicted a 20-point win publicly on a podcast. Instead, ASU took the fight to the Wolverines and played it like an NCAA Tournament game.

Some of the Wolverines were simply overwhelmed, especially at the guard positions. Others treated it like an AAU game, firing shots and going into “defense optional” mode.

Credit Arizona State for making some tough shots. Half the time, though, they were way too comfortable.

“They looked forward to the matchup. You can just tell with the way the game started,” Howard said.

“I will say this — I didn’t do a really good job of preparing our guys. I’ll take full responsibility for this one. Every game is a teachable moment. When you win, you learn. When you lose, you learn. We’re going to learn from this and we’re going to grow from this game.”

Which is about all he could say after this one.

The concern, though, is that there are weaknesses they might not be able to fix with current personnel. Jaelin Llewellyn is not comfortable at this point. Frosh Dug McDaniel will be much better in time, but he’s not there yet, and sophomore shooting guard Kobe Bufkin just isn’t hitting shots.

At one point, the trio was 1-for-22.

The Sun Devils collapsed on Dickinson when Michigan started to play through him, and that disrupted the entire offense. Unlike the Pitt game the night before, they rarely got good looks.

“You’ve got to give Arizona (State) credit for how they came out. They were prepared. They brought the energy. They made shots,” Howard said. “Some of the shots were uncontested, which was disappointing. But there were times when they made shots that were contested because of the confidence level that they had.”

Part of that — again — was because they were able to get to their spots. Michigan is going to have trouble with the dribble drive this year, and last night was another example.

Some of the problems can be fixed, and if the past is any indication, Howard and Co. will help them improve. Others they’re going to have to play through and try to overcome in other ways.

But if guys don’t want to defend or bring the energy, go through the motions … well, the bench is the coach’s friend. Doesn’t matter who it is.

“Getting beat like that is pretty embarrassing,” Dickinson said. “You don’t want to have that kind of wake-up call, but it happened. I feel like it will level us and kind of bring us back down to earth that obviously we can’t just roll the ball out there and play and expect to win.”

They never should have felt that way, obviously. The number of stunning upsets already in the early going of this college basketball season is proof enough.

Now, though, it’s behind them. It’s how they respond — coaches on down — that will determine what this team is in 2022.

As bad as Thursday night was, it was only one game. At the same time, there were a lot of red flags.

Adversity has struck Michigan basketball earlier than expected this year. It will be interesting to see the response.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Troubling Michigan Football Schedule Stat Is Going Viral

Michigan once again enters "The Game" vs. Ohio State with 11 wins, but this time might be a little different. Per college football writer Heather Dinich, "According to ESPN Analytics, Michigan played the second-weakest non-conference schedule in FBS this season (home games against Colorado State, Hawai'i and UConn)." Noting, "Only...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

WATCH: Michigan's Locker Room Greets Moody After Game-Winner

They call him "Money Moody" for a reason, and he came through in a very big way for the Wolverines on Saturday. After Michigan scored a touchdown early, it would be all Jake Moody for the remainder of the afternoon. His 12 points in the second half helped keep No. 3 Michigan at a perfect 11-0 on the season, and their playoff hopes alive as they prepare to face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus in one week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN

Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from an irritating loss to Arizona State

From the word go Michigan basketball had no chance against a club that literally shot the lights completely out of the Barclays Center. Arizona State played one of the best games of the Booby Hurley era, while Michigan basketball was the exact opposite for Juwan Howard. The Wolverines have not beaten the Sun Devils and that streak continued on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from the unexpected debacle in the Legends Classic finals.
TEMPE, AZ
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
sports360az.com

Black Saturday needs to happen at Arizona State

Black Friday is coming this week. The next day, housecleaning should commence in Tempe. As the NCAA continues to drag its feet(intentionally?) on the findings/penalties on the downtrodden Arizona State football program, school leadership should do most everyone a favor and clear the decks twenty-four hours after the season comes to an end in Tucson. Press reset.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL

Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17

Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum tweets first message since suffering knee injury vs. Illinois

If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois

Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game

The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell suspended through 2023 after MHSAA investigation

Defending Division 1 champion Belleville will be without head coach Jermain Crowell for the remainder of the state playoffs, as well as all of next season. At least. Van Buren Public Schools superintendent Pete Kudlak earlier this week told the Belleville-Area Independent the district is appealing the initial Michigan High School Athletic Association ruling...
BELLEVILLE, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
BELLEVILLE, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy