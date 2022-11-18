ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Mark Stoops Shares Final Pre-Georgia Message, Presented by Lextran

By Nick Roush
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXZh4_0jFrBxzU00

While you were getting ready for tip-off at Rupp Arena Thursday evening, Mark Stoops was spending five good minutes speaking with the media. In his final press conference ahead of the marquee matchup with Georgia, he was asked how his team is blocking out the noise before facing the top-ranked team in the country.

“It’s more about your own team, the pulse of the team and the morale and getting them prepared, staying with it and staying consistent,” Mark Stoops said. “That’s the big thing, just constantly pushing for consistency and not caving and giving in to any circumstance.”

Earlier in the week Kentucky’s head coach admitted it’s been difficult figuring out exactly how to push the right buttons for this team. He’s altered the message and delivery at times, but some of it isn’t up to him.

“I’ve talked since day one that we need to be player-led. There’s things the team needs to do and handle as well. That’s part of my job to prepare, prep them and give them the tools to understand that.”

It’s unsure if one Kentucky football leader will be back this Saturday. DeAndre Square is still considered day-to-day. See more from Mark Stoops on the KSR YouTube Channel.

Comments / 0

 

