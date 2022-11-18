ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State Newsstand: Updated bowl projections

By Ethan McDowell
 2 days ago
(Photo by Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

NC State’s 2022 football and basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

The Wolfpacker’s Friday Morning Newsstand

NC State is coming off a loss to Boston College and faces a difficult two-game road trip to finish out the regular season but, with its 7-3 record, the program is bowl eligible and could still land an exciting matchup in December. Last week, some projections forecasted the team to land in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Athletic, CBS Sports and ESPN all made predictions for NC State, and only CBS still sees the Pack playing in the Dec. 30 bowl game in Charlotte. According to the projection, the program would face Illinois— a team coming off of two-consecutive losses after spending part of the regular season ranked.

ESPN made two predictions for the Wolfpack. Mark Schlabach predicted NC State to make the Dec. 28 Military Bowl for a matchup with Houston, while Kyle Bonagura sees the program in the Dec. 28 Holiday Bowl against Washington. The Athletic rounds out the projections with a forecast for the Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl against UConn— a program NC State defeated earlier this season.

NC State quarterback commit Lex Thomas is the winningest signal caller in Heritage High history.

The Wolfpack picked up a commitment from William Manning, a five-star tennis recruit, after he officially visited NC State.

NC State made the top-four for four-star class of 2024 signal caller Jayden Bradford, joining Penn State, South Carolina and Louisville.

Four-star point guard Trey Parker officially signed his national letter of intent with the Pack.

Quote of the day

This quote is from Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren discussing starting quarterback MJ Morris.

“Like I said earlier in the week, because he played so well in the other six quarters he played, we had unrealistic expectations that he’d never make a mistake. He made a few. He’s going to learn from them and be better for them. That’s all you can ask. When these guys are 18 or 19 years old and in their first year playing and they make mistakes, process why it happened and try to make it where it won’t happen again.”

