Browns once again their own worst enemy in predictable loss to Bills: Ashley Bastock
DETROIT -- Not many people expected the Browns to be able to beat the Bills coming into this Week 11 matchup. When both teams took the field on Sunday, it was clear why. Cleveland proved everyone right in a 31-23 loss, one that actually started off as a good day for them.
The Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track
From buried doors, missing snow boots and helpful neighbors, the inside stories of Buffalo’s wild week.
College basketball Power Rankings: Virginia, Texas oust Gonzaga, Kentucky in top 4
Week 2 saw matchups that revealed weaknesses and exceeded expectations -- and led to the ascension of Texas, Virginia, Michigan State and Illinois.
Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts lose heartbreaker to Eagles
In a refurbished and reformatted First Impressions Colts Cover-2 podcast, IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins run down a list of categories to break down everything that happened in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts lose heartbreaker to Eagles
Watch Amari Cooper’s 25-yard touchdown catch from Jacoby Brissett vs. the Bills in Detroit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second week in a row, the Browns got off to a fast start on offense with a touchdown on the opening drive. Jacoby Brissett was a perfect 4-for-4 on the opening drive, connecting with Amari Cooper for a 25-yard TD pass against the Bills in Detroit.
Browns starting center Ethan Pocic’s absence was felt at every turn in Bills loss
DETROIT -- Centers may be the most underappreciated players in all of football. Oftentimes in the NFL their play gets taken for granted. Most fans probably never really pay attention to what their center does if they have a reliable one. It’s a position you may not notice how important it is until errors pop up.
