ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

The Visitor List: UAB vs. LSU

By Shea Dixon
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195M61_0jFrBPAu00
2023 4-star DL Jordan Hall. (On3)

Want the scoop on LSU's visitor for the final home game of the season? Here's the complete list of recruits expected on campus.

Comments / 0

Related
andthevalleyshook.com

Instant Reactions: LSU 41, UAB 10

Look, when these games happened, it is always best if, from a content perspective, it’s a hard week for me. It means the game wasn’t interesting, and if a cupcake game is interesting, you’ve got problems. LSU struggled a little bit early on the scoreboard but at...
AL.com

Alabama moves up in coaches poll, Vols slide

A wild Saturday featured a few near misses for teams at the top of the rankings. The one true upset impacted the polls that were released Sunday. Alabama (9-2) moved up a spot to No. 7 in the coaches poll after its 34-0 win over Austin Peay as Tennessee’s blowout loss at South Carolina hurt the one-time top-ranked team. The Vols slid all the way to No. 11 after its second loss of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities

As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment

Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joey Galloway, Dan Mullen react to which team benefits the most from Tennessee's upset loss

Joey Galloway didn’t waste any time reacting to Tennessee’s upset loss to South Carolina Saturday night, and quickly pointed to which team benefits the most. “LSU is ecstatic right now,” Galloway said on “College Football Final.” “Because LSU was ranked behind Tennessee. Tennessee went on the road, beat LSU, 40-13. So the question was, should LSU happen to win out, how do they put them above a Tennessee team that beat them at home the way they beat them. So now LSU has to be really excited with Tennessee out of the way.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

UAB vs. LSU by the numbers: Running Blazers back in Baton Rouge

UAB (5-5) at No. 6 LSU (8-2) 8 p.m. CST Saturday (ESPN2) 2 Victories and 26 losses for UAB against SEC opponents. The Blazers defeated LSU 13-10 on Sept. 23, 2000, and Mississippi State 27-13 on Oct. 9, 2004. UAB has lost 20 in a row against SEC opponents. In all but two of the 28 games, the Blazers have been on the road. Since losing to UAB, LSU has won 10 in a row against Conference USA opponents.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
LSUCountry

LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come

LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
BATON ROUGE, LA
95.3 The Bear

Saban Not Happy When Asked About “Injury Report”

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media after the Crimson Tide's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Saban was asked to give a quick update on injuries. Saban did not appreciate this particular question. "I don't have a list in front...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NOLA.com

LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama RB picks Tennessee

Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — big running back Khalifa Keith from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama 2025 WR commit Ryan Williams breaks six tackles on dominant TD run

Alabama football’s sophomore wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams continues to stack up big performances, and Friday was no different. Williams had 138 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 180 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in Saraland’s overtime win over Homewood Friday. One of Williams’ most impressive plays came...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSUSports.net

Game 2 of Purple-Gold World Series Canceled Saturday Due to Rain

BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 2 of the LSU Baseball Purple-Gold Intra-Squad World Series was canceled Saturday due to rain. The Tigers will now play one 10-inning game at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to conclude fall practice. Admission is free for Sunday’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy