Bride left furious by children at her wedding
A bride was left far from impressed after children gatecrashed her wedding, in footage she has now posted to social media. TikTok user @tulaay_97 has documented the full wedding preparations and the big day on her account, as she married a man from Albania. But it didn't all go quite according to plan:
petapixel.com
Photography Tips for Landscapes with People in Them
This is my jam: I love photographing people in nature. Give me a stunning landscape combined with a person enjoying the place and I’m camera happy. That’s why today I’m sharing some photography tips for landscapes with people in them. You might think that landscapes shouldn’t have...
Upworthy
Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Upworthy
Mom can't stop laughing after she accidentally flashes her daughter's Zoom class and it's hilarious
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2020. One Florida mom gave her daughter’s first grade class an eyeful to talk about after she accidentally walked in naked during their Zoom call. Ashley Foret Smith found herself living her worst parenting nightmare when she accidentally Zoom-bombed her 7-year-old's class while completely naked after stepping out of the shower. Rather than wallow in the pits of embarrassment alone, the mother-of-three decided to share her chaotic experience with the world in a hilarious Facebook video that gained more than 1.8 million views in three weeks.
Horror as Mom Finds Snakeskin in Toddler's Bedroom: 'Send Help'
"I'd be crying if I didn't own a snake and found that in my son's room," commented one TikTok user.
Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him
A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.
Bride Hiking in Her Wedding Dress Amid 'Mini Elopement' Shocks Internet
Newlywed Camille Buttles told Newsweek the Sierra Nevadas hold a special significance that goes back to the couple's first conversation.
Mom Cancelling Trip After Husband Gives Tickets to Widowed Cousin Cheered
The mom realized that just two days before they were due to leave, her husband had booked the tickets for his cousin's kids, and not their own.
Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral
One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
Bride makes identical twin try on wedding dresses for her: 'All the angles'
More than 3 million people have watched a video of the 'smart' twins on TikTok.
Upworthy
This mom lied to her husband for the cutest reason ever: 'I don't have the heart to tell him'
A mother in Utah held a secret from her husband for the sweetest reason. Kylie Katich, 27, revealed a beautiful story behind her 7-month-old daughter Esti's adorable brown bear costume in a now-viral TikTok video. Katich begins the video by stating that she was still carrying Esti when her husband, Alex, 29, purchased a lovely teddy bear zip-up costume for the child. “He became obsessed with it and dresses her in it almost every single day,” Katich says in the video. “The only problem is that she grows out of it, and I haven’t had the heart to tell him that yet.”
This Husband Skipped Worked to ‘Teach His Wife a Lesson’ & Reddit Is Reminding Him It‘s Not the ’50s Anymore
The 1950s was a cute era if you’re into diners and the jitterbug, but the housewife trope, on the other hand, is a relic of the past — unless you’re this Reddit husband, who decided to punish his wife and three children by intentionally missing a day of work because no one ironed his clothes.
Father lets daughter walk to library in the rain: "He drove by and smiled"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my grandmother went to school, the kids spent most of their afternoons in the library. She would go there on foot every Monday to Friday, no matter the weather.
intheknow.com
Parents use bubble wand to prevent toddler from wandering off in crowded places
These TikTok parents’ clever bubble wand hack is a genius way to keep toddlers occupied and prevent them from wandering off when visiting crowded places. A fun trip to the amusement park, or any crowded place, can be tricky with toddlers in tow. Fortunately, sometimes a simple bubble wand is all you need to keep little ones entertained and prevent them from wandering off, as shown in this amusing video from TikTok parents Kimmy and Steven Houghton (@houghton.family), which features an interesting take on the proverbial carrot on a stick.
Upworthy
Bride's mom gets a surprise marriage proposal at daughter's wedding and it's beautiful
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 20, 2022. It has since been updated. Few things can stir up trouble at a wedding like these three: a mother of the bride or groom wearing white, proposing to your partner amid the festivities and the notorious bridal bouquet toss that's been known to spark a scuffle or two. Yet, at Chloe Robinson's wedding, it was this very recipe for disaster that made it a memorable event for all her guests. A video—going viral on TikTok with more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded earlier this month—shows the heartwarming moment from Robinson's wedding when her mom was left speechless by a surprise proposal.
The Queen Hated Having This Part of Her Body Photographed, Leading Photographer Reveals
She may have been the monarch, but she was still so relatable.
intheknow.com
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
petapixel.com
Photographer Turns Slide Projector Into a Arduino-Powered Digitizer
For those with family members who grew up in the 1980s (or earlier), a slide projector was a pretty common way to share and show images before the internet was a thing. But these days, finding a way to get people to sit and view these images in a dark room with you is even harder than finding a functional projector. To covert his old 35mm slides to digital, photographer Scott Lawrence built a custom digitizing system based on a slide projector.
