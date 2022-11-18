Spotlighting the NBA's worst shooters each and every season remains a project overrun with subjectivity and holes. Raw statistics are always integral to the process, but the selection of which ones can be at the mercy of generality. There's also the matter of accounting for the level of difficulty of a player's shot distribution and role. How do you weight a non-star feasting predominantly on wide-open spot-ups versus the central nervous system of an offense tasked with creating almost all of his own field-goal attempts?

18 HOURS AGO