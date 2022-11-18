Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Exec Thinks Jordan Clarkson May Get New Jazz Contract Instead of Trade
Jordan Clarkson's stay in Salt Lake City might extend beyond initially thought amid the Utah Jazz's surprising 12-6 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that "one rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite [Clarkson's] contract before they consider trading him."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Protected 1st Offered to Spurs Before Season
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was the subject of substantial trade speculation this offseason, and there reportedly was a chance he would have ended up with the San Antonio Spurs. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday the two teams had a deal in place, but talks stalled because...
Bleacher Report
Kawhi Leonard on Gregg Popovich: 'We've Been in Too Many Battles to Have a Scar'
Kawhi Leonard said there is no bad blood between him and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich after the Los Angeles Clippers star faced his old team Sunday. Leonard scored 11 points as the Clippers earned a 119-97 win over the Spurs on Saturday. The 31-year-old spent his first seven...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises 76ers for Win vs. Nets Despite Embiid, Harden, Maxey Injuries
The Brooklyn Nets had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and their 22 combined All-Star selections on the court, while the Philadelphia 76ers had Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the sidelines with injuries. So the Nets earned a straightforward road win on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center,...
Bleacher Report
76ers' Matisse Thybulle Won't Return vs. Nets with Ankle Injury
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle exited Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with left ankle soreness and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thybulle played just three minutes against the Nets, draining one three-pointer. Thybulle has been dealing with an...
Road Warriors: 3 Stars From Knicks' Western Swing
The New York Knicks earned three wins on a difficult western swing thanks to the efforts of some metropolitan representatives facing sizable odds.
Bleacher Report
NBA 'Needs to Protect' Giannis, Players from Hits, Says Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer believes Giannis Antetokoumpo doesn't get enough respect from officials on the court. "I just think sometimes the hits that Giannis is taking, the league needs to look at them," Budenholzer told reporters Monday. "The league needs to protect him." The forward got to the free-throw...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson Drops 41, Delivers 'I-Told-You-So Performance' vs. Rockets
The five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion helped lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday with 41 points behind a blistering 10-of-13 shooting from three-point range. Social media had plenty of praise for the future Hall of Famer:. Klay Thompson is making...
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: NY Wants Future 1st-Round Pick in Immanuel Quickley Trade
The New York Knicks are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in Immanuel Quickley trade talks. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks have made Quickley available but are determined to land a strong draft pick for the third-year guard. A 2020 first-round pick, Quickley has flashed occasional promise but has struggled to develop into a consistently effective player—particularly on the offensive end.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Hypes Ben Simmons as Nets' 'Best Player on the Floor' in Loss vs. 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets may have had their two-game win streak snapped on Tuesday with a 115-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the team can take some solace in the fact that Ben Simmons has continued his ascent back to the level he established as a three-time All-Star. Simmons notched...
Bleacher Report
Report: Blazers Fan Removed from Game for Racist Comments Toward Jordan Clarkson
A Portland Trail Blazers fan was escorted from the team's 118-113 loss against the Utah Jazz on Saturday after reportedly directing racial remarks at Utah's Jordan Clarkson, per Sarah Todd of the Deseret News. Clarkson didn't comment on the situation when talking to reporters after the game. The fan was...
Bleacher Report
Report: Rivals Wonder If Pistons Shut Down Cade Cunningham to Land Victor Wembanyama
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is feared to have a stress fracture in his left shin and is considered to be out indefinitely, though he hasn't been ruled out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. However, rival executives are wondering whether the Pistons would prefer Cunningham to "shut it...
Bleacher Report
Rudy Gobert Says Timberwolves Fans Who Boo Team Should Stop Attending Games
Rudy Gobert told reporters Tuesday he wants Minnesota Timberwolves fans to support the team through good and bad times. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic relayed the remarks, with Gobert notably saying that fans who boo the team when it struggles should "just stay home." The Timberwolves started just 5-8 this...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kings' Harrison Barnes Not the Subject of Any Active Trade Talks
Harrison Barnes will reportedly remain with the Sacramento Kings for the immediate future. According to James Ham of ESPN 1320, the Kings are not actively discussing any trades involving the forward and are instead "focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season."
Bleacher Report
Exposing the Worst Shooters in the NBA So Far This Season
Spotlighting the NBA's worst shooters each and every season remains a project overrun with subjectivity and holes. Raw statistics are always integral to the process, but the selection of which ones can be at the mercy of generality. There's also the matter of accounting for the level of difficulty of a player's shot distribution and role. How do you weight a non-star feasting predominantly on wide-open spot-ups versus the central nervous system of an offense tasked with creating almost all of his own field-goal attempts?
Bleacher Report
3 Trade Targets for Knicks to Consider Before Rumor Mill Picks Up
It's been a one-step-forward, one-step-back kind of season for the New York Knicks. Through the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the 'Bockers have yet to establish any kind of consistency and failed to establish themselves as an above-average team on either end of the floor. It's too early...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons' Return to Philly: 'The Crowd's Not Going Anywhere'
Philadelphia 76ers fans greeted Ben Simmons with the expected boos at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, and the Brooklyn Nets were unable to quiet them during a stunning 115-106 loss. "The crowd's not going anywhere," Kyrie Irving told reporters when discussing the reaction to Simmons. "It's good to hear their...
Bleacher Report
Lakers May Be Better off Not Pursuing a Blockbuster Trade amid Latest NBA Rumors
It's been a lot of fun talking about what the Los Angeles Lakers could do before the February trade deadline, and there has been no shortage of buzz on the rumor mill. The Lakers have been linked to multiple players, dating back to the offseason and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
Comments / 0