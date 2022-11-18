ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Won't Return vs. Nets with Ankle Injury

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle exited Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with left ankle soreness and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thybulle played just three minutes against the Nets, draining one three-pointer. Thybulle has been dealing with an...
WASHINGTON, PA
Bleacher Report

Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: NY Wants Future 1st-Round Pick in Immanuel Quickley Trade

The New York Knicks are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in Immanuel Quickley trade talks. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks have made Quickley available but are determined to land a strong draft pick for the third-year guard. A 2020 first-round pick, Quickley has flashed occasional promise but has struggled to develop into a consistently effective player—particularly on the offensive end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Exposing the Worst Shooters in the NBA So Far This Season

Spotlighting the NBA's worst shooters each and every season remains a project overrun with subjectivity and holes. Raw statistics are always integral to the process, but the selection of which ones can be at the mercy of generality. There's also the matter of accounting for the level of difficulty of a player's shot distribution and role. How do you weight a non-star feasting predominantly on wide-open spot-ups versus the central nervous system of an offense tasked with creating almost all of his own field-goal attempts?
Bleacher Report

3 Trade Targets for Knicks to Consider Before Rumor Mill Picks Up

It's been a one-step-forward, one-step-back kind of season for the New York Knicks. Through the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the 'Bockers have yet to establish any kind of consistency and failed to establish themselves as an above-average team on either end of the floor. It's too early...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

