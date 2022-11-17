ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

travelexperta.com

French Market of New Orleans

Whenever we visit any city or town in any part of the world, I always seek out the local markets. Sometimes we get really lucky and arrive when there are farmer’s markets like we did in Boston for their Hay Market. But other times some cities have permanent markets in place. The French Market in New Orleans is exactly that.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!

Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
HOUSTON, TX
WWL

Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrates first female Bishop

NEW ORLEANS — The Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrated its first female bishop on Saturday in New Orleans, according to a press release. The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth was elected to replace outgoing Bishop Morris King Thompson, Jr. back in May. The consecration took place at the Christ...
LOUISIANA STATE
KHOU

Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit

HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
HOUSTON, TX
wanderwisdom.com

12 Stunning Portraits at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

I live in Houston and have worked as a nurse. I have a lifelong passion for traveling, nature, and photography (preferably all together!). Studying the work of fine artists through the centuries can tell us a lot about the times and lifestyles of their subjects. This is especially true when it comes to portraiture. The painting styles of these artists also inform us about the current artistic trends of the day.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights

Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
BAYTOWN, TX
fox8live.com

Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
LOUISIANA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston

HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
myneworleans.com

Top Restaurants in the French Quarter

This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
papercitymag.com

Country Music Star and His Adorable 5-Year-Old Daughter Steal the Show at TEACH’s Monumental $1.9 Million Houston Night

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Susan Sarofim, Cody Johnson at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power) How we love it when the invitation calls for cocktail attire with a Western twist. How we love it even more when CMA awards winner and recent Grammy nominee Cody Johnson is on stage. And so it was on this night at the Post Oak Hotel, that TEACH entertained a record 700 guests in boots and bling while raising an astonishing $1.9 million.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured

GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar

HOUSTON - The desperate search continues in the Houston Heights area for 26-year-old Delano Burkes. According to Houston police, Burkes was last seen leaving McIntyre’s Bar near the 1200 Block of West 20th Street around 1 a.m. Family and friends tell FOX 26 Burkes had been bar hopping with two close friends along West 20th Street on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: How to fight your water bill

Houston – We are listening to your water bill concerns. Dozens of you are telling us about your experience with the Houston Water Department. We’ve heard about phone calls, emails unanswered, and little to no communication to explain huge bills that threaten you and your family’s well-being.
HOUSTON, TX

