Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
travelexperta.com
French Market of New Orleans
Whenever we visit any city or town in any part of the world, I always seek out the local markets. Sometimes we get really lucky and arrive when there are farmer’s markets like we did in Boston for their Hay Market. But other times some cities have permanent markets in place. The French Market in New Orleans is exactly that.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
houstoncitybook.com
Despite Last-Minute Venue Change, Fertitta’s ‘True Blue’ Gala Smashes Fundraising Records
A LITTLE RAIN has never stopped Houston from having a good time — or partying for a cause. A pop-up thunderstorm deterred plans for a backyard bash at the Fertitta family residence, but Tilman and Richard Flowers swiftly and successfully transported the annual Houston Police Foundation’s True Blue Gala to the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel.
Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrates first female Bishop
NEW ORLEANS — The Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrated its first female bishop on Saturday in New Orleans, according to a press release. The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth was elected to replace outgoing Bishop Morris King Thompson, Jr. back in May. The consecration took place at the Christ...
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
Locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.
Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit
HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
wanderwisdom.com
12 Stunning Portraits at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
I live in Houston and have worked as a nurse. I have a lifelong passion for traveling, nature, and photography (preferably all together!). Studying the work of fine artists through the centuries can tell us a lot about the times and lifestyles of their subjects. This is especially true when it comes to portraiture. The painting styles of these artists also inform us about the current artistic trends of the day.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights
Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
fox8live.com
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
Click2Houston.com
Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston
HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.
myneworleans.com
Top Restaurants in the French Quarter
This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
papercitymag.com
Country Music Star and His Adorable 5-Year-Old Daughter Steal the Show at TEACH’s Monumental $1.9 Million Houston Night
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Susan Sarofim, Cody Johnson at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power) How we love it when the invitation calls for cocktail attire with a Western twist. How we love it even more when CMA awards winner and recent Grammy nominee Cody Johnson is on stage. And so it was on this night at the Post Oak Hotel, that TEACH entertained a record 700 guests in boots and bling while raising an astonishing $1.9 million.
fox26houston.com
Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured
GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
Texas Transportation Commission approves toll rate price increase for Grand Parkway, Hwy. 249
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously approved a 2.2% toll rate increase for portions of the Grand Parkway and Hwy. 249. (Screenshot courtesy of the Texas Transportation Commission) The Texas Transportation Commission unanimously approved a 2.2% toll rate increase for portions of the Grand Parkway and...
Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-45 in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday morning on the North Freeway. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main St. Police said the driver in a Honda Civic was going in the wrong direction on I-45 when they were hit by an SUV. The driver died at the scene.
fox26houston.com
Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar
HOUSTON - The desperate search continues in the Houston Heights area for 26-year-old Delano Burkes. According to Houston police, Burkes was last seen leaving McIntyre’s Bar near the 1200 Block of West 20th Street around 1 a.m. Family and friends tell FOX 26 Burkes had been bar hopping with two close friends along West 20th Street on Saturday night.
WDSU
New Orleans woman shares terrifying experience on Interstate 10
NEW ORLEANS — A woman's drive on Interstate 10 in New Orleans turned into calls for help. The woman, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said another driver tried to force her off the road and pointed a gun at her. Now, officials say cases like...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: How to fight your water bill
Houston – We are listening to your water bill concerns. Dozens of you are telling us about your experience with the Houston Water Department. We’ve heard about phone calls, emails unanswered, and little to no communication to explain huge bills that threaten you and your family’s well-being.
