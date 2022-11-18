Read full article on original website
4d ago
there is no way they can sustain this socialist life style where the working class is been taxed to death so they can keep all this people receiving Warfare and committing crimes. the rich are moving out and we the working class going to follow soon 😂😆😂
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
techxplore.com
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region's economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been submitted...
San Francisco Examiner
South S.F. biotech firm's big bet
Bioforcetech, a waste management company operating out of South San Francisco and Milan, is part of a pioneering global movement to pit clean technology against one of the world’s filthiest industries. Its goal is to redefine the sewage supply chain with biochar. “I see it as the final solution,”...
Bay Area's Atherton named most expensive ZIP code for 6th straight year
The town has a median home sale price of nearly $8 million.
sfstandard.com
Private School and Lefty Parents: Inside FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Charmed Upbringing
Those who got to grow up in the wealthy, liberal suburbs surrounding Stanford University are lucky. And Sam Bankman-Fried—the disgraced, 30-year-old founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX—was luckiest of them all. Born to not one but two Stanford professors, Bankman-Fried grew up debating the merits of utilitarianism with his...
sfstandard.com
13 Novels and Memoirs Set in SF for the Bookworm on Your Gift List
With its jagged hills, eccentric characters and iconic landmarks, San Francisco is one of the world’s most recognizable cities. According to a recent analysis of popular book settings, novelists play an important role in keeping the city in the spotlight—San Francisco is the fourth most popular U.S. setting for fiction writers.
Flu, COVID, RSV: What to know as winter holidays approach in S.F.
No need to panic yet, say city health experts, but COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and other germs are here and likely to spread in the coming winter months. “We are in such a different place than before with COVID. We may and will see an increase in people getting sick in the community, but a vaccine-heavy community like the Bay Area probably won’t be largely sick,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF. ...
fb101.com
MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER
International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
sfstandard.com
How You Can Ride New Waymo Robo-Taxis for Free as They Roll Out in the Bay Area
Pull over Cruise, there will soon be a new self-driving car service in town—and you can ride for free at first. Waymo, the self-driving firm owned by Google parent company Alphabet, won approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to carry passengers without a safety driver present under a new pilot program.
These cruises from San Francisco are under $100 a day for Black Friday
Check out the deals before the Black Friday sale ends Nov. 30.
Twitter office reopened after 3-day weekend shutdown amidst further layoffs
There are reports of further layoffs as Twitter reopens its San Francisco offices after a three-day shutdown, of which only the software engineers were excluded.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Scooter Crackdown Means Play Nice or Get Out
The future of scooters in San Francisco may be at a turning point, with the city cracking down on sidewalk riding and parking as a dividing line emerges between companies that are willing to play ball with the city, and those that are not. Bird, the company that owns and...
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
sfstandard.com
‘A Taylor Swift Rave’ Coming to Downtown San Francisco
Swifties rejoice! If you missed your chance to nab tickets to The Eras Tour—which sold out instantaneously last week—you can still shake it off to all of Tay Tay’s biggest hits at the recently announced “Taylor Rave,” which comes to San Francisco’s August Hall on Feb. 3. (See the flyer below the info box.)
sfstandard.com
Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway
Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
Killer robots to be permitted under SFPD draft policy
A policy proposal that is heading for Board of Supervisors’ approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots. The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman, and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
Low BART ridership could lead to drastic measures like cutting weekend service
If you don't use it, you're going to lose it.
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
The Best Ramen In San Francisco
The city is full of ramen enthusiasts who won’t think twice about lining up on the sidewalk, in the fog, to get some noodle soup. And there’s no shortage of great options here, from paitan ramen to rich tonkotsu to dipping ramen. The next time you’re looking to dive into a fantastic bowl, use this guide. It's the 10 best places for ramen.
sfstandard.com
SFO Prices Are Sky-High This Holiday Season
Say farewell to pandemic-era flight discounts: Prices are hitting a five-year high at San Francisco’s airport this holiday season. The average domestic traveler departing San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is paying nearly 90% more for a Christmas season flight than during 2020, when passengers willing to fly during the height of the pandemic enjoyed rock-bottom prices, according to data from the travel app Hopper. Thanksgiving season flights are up more than 40% compared with 2020.
