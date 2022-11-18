No need to panic yet, say city health experts, but COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and other germs are here and likely to spread in the coming winter months. “We are in such a different place than before with COVID. We may and will see an increase in people getting sick in the community, but a vaccine-heavy community like the Bay Area probably won’t be largely sick,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF. ...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO