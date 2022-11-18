ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 2

SaY nO To HaTe
4d ago

there is no way they can sustain this socialist life style where the working class is been taxed to death so they can keep all this people receiving Warfare and committing crimes. the rich are moving out and we the working class going to follow soon 😂😆😂

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techxplore.com

More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy

Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region's economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been submitted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

South S.F. biotech firm's big bet

Bioforcetech, a waste management company operating out of South San Francisco and Milan, is part of a pioneering global movement to pit clean technology against one of the world’s filthiest industries. Its goal is to redefine the sewage supply chain with biochar. “I see it as the final solution,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

13 Novels and Memoirs Set in SF for the Bookworm on Your Gift List

With its jagged hills, eccentric characters and iconic landmarks, San Francisco is one of the world’s most recognizable cities. According to a recent analysis of popular book settings, novelists play an important role in keeping the city in the spotlight—San Francisco is the fourth most popular U.S. setting for fiction writers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Flu, COVID, RSV: What to know as winter holidays approach in S.F.

No need to panic yet, say city health experts, but COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and other germs are here and likely to spread in the coming winter months. “We are in such a different place than before with COVID. We may and will see an increase in people getting sick in the community, but a vaccine-heavy community like the Bay Area probably won’t be largely sick,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fb101.com

MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER

International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast

Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

‘A Taylor Swift Rave’ Coming to Downtown San Francisco

Swifties rejoice! If you missed your chance to nab tickets to The Eras Tour—which sold out instantaneously last week—you can still shake it off to all of Tay Tay’s biggest hits at the recently announced “Taylor Rave,” which comes to San Francisco’s August Hall on Feb. 3. (See the flyer below the info box.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway

Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Killer robots to be permitted under SFPD draft policy

A policy proposal that is heading for Board of Supervisors’ approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots. The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman, and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

The Best Ramen In San Francisco

The city is full of ramen enthusiasts who won’t think twice about lining up on the sidewalk, in the fog, to get some noodle soup. And there’s no shortage of great options here, from paitan ramen to rich tonkotsu to dipping ramen. The next time you’re looking to dive into a fantastic bowl, use this guide. It's the 10 best places for ramen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SFO Prices Are Sky-High This Holiday Season

Say farewell to pandemic-era flight discounts: Prices are hitting a five-year high at San Francisco’s airport this holiday season. The average domestic traveler departing San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is paying nearly 90% more for a Christmas season flight than during 2020, when passengers willing to fly during the height of the pandemic enjoyed rock-bottom prices, according to data from the travel app Hopper. Thanksgiving season flights are up more than 40% compared with 2020.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy