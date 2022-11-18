Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon get 1st-round wins
Noah Grover threw for 188 yards and a touchdown as No. 20 Slippery Rock (10-2) defeated Assumption (8-3), 17-14, in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament. Cohen Russell caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown for Slippery Rock, which will face No. 11 Shepherd (11-1) next Saturday in the second round.
d9and10sports.com
Carnegie Mellon Advances in DIII Football Playoffs; Grove City, W&J Earn Bowl Wins
GROVE CITY, Pa. — The Grove City College football team closed the 2022 season Saturday afternoon by earning a 31-14 victory over visiting Farleigh Dickinson University-Florham at Robert E. Thorn Field in the Eastern College Athletic Conference James Lynah Bowl. The Grove City defense recorded seven quarterback sacks, forced...
Player of the Game: Farrell’s Brandon Chambers
Farrell's Brandon Chambers was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Steelers' 26-0 win over Sharpsville in the District 10 Class 2A Championship game on Saturday night at Wilmington High School.
Youngstown State keeps playoff pulse with incredible rally over Southern Illinois
YSU improves to 7-4 on the season and will await the selection committees' decision on a potential at-large bid into the FCS
Back-to-back District 10 champs; Farrell advances to state quarterfinals
Farrell has now won seven of the last eight District 10 championships.
Northern Cambria wins District XI 1A Title over Penns Manor
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Cambria took on Penns Manor in the District XI 1A Title Game at Mansion Park. There was no scoring in the first half thanks to some stout defenses as both teams combined to turn the ball over five times. With the game scoreless early in the fourth quarter, Penns Manor broke […]
Watch: Farrell vs. Sharpsville high school football
Farrell defeated Sharpsville, 48-7, in week seven earlier in the year.
d9and10sports.com
Farrell Overcomes Adversity to Claim Second Consecutive D10 Class 2A Championship
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Farrell overcame its fair share of adversity to capture its second consecutive District 10 Class 2A title on Saturday, 26-0 over Sharpsville. The Steelers didn’t take an offensive snap in the first quarter and star Kylon Wilson, who has accounted for 1,400 yards and 27 touchdowns receiving and rushing was ejected on his first and only touch of the game for throwing a punch.
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood Volleyball, It’s a Family Thing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – It’s a Wood thing. Winning state championships in volleyball, that is. From multiple family members. When Maplewood won the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday morning with a 3-0 win over West Branch at Cumberland Valley High School, many of the players had been there before. But not for themselves, but for family members.
South Range rolls over Perry to claim Regional Championship
Division V Regional Championship at Berkshire High School
27 First News
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
Pitt News
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
beavercountyradio.com
Two New Teachers Hired by Central Valley School Board
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Central Valley School Board met on Thursday night, November, 17, 2022 and approved the hiring of Melissa Law and Sydney Smith as special education teachers for the district. Both teachers were present at the meeting and were welcomed by Superintendent Nick Perry and board members.
WYTV.com
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
Renowned Valley activist dies at 92
A renowned activist and attorney in the Youngstown area has passed away.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
27 First News
Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday
Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
27 First News
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Zeise rants on Light Up Night
While some are expressing safety concerns during Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh tomorrow, Paul Zeise said during his show Friday that he believes Pittsburgh Public Safety will do a good job.
PNC Bank reportedly set to close multiple branches in early 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's biggest bank is reportedly set to close 25 branches. According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, PNC Bank announced closures in seven states. None of the cuts are coming in the Pittsburgh metro area. In October, the bank announced 20 branch consolidations. Three of those were in the Pittsburgh area, and now 45 of them will be in the first six weeks of 2023.
