NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Farrell overcame its fair share of adversity to capture its second consecutive District 10 Class 2A title on Saturday, 26-0 over Sharpsville. The Steelers didn’t take an offensive snap in the first quarter and star Kylon Wilson, who has accounted for 1,400 yards and 27 touchdowns receiving and rushing was ejected on his first and only touch of the game for throwing a punch.

FARRELL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO