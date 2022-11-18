ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ONE on Prime Video 4 Main Event Breakdown

There’s still more championship action coming your way on Friday night. After Cage Fury‘s welterweight championship is awarded in the CFFC 115 main event, ONE Championship will offer up a fight for its welterweight title in the ONE on Prime Video 4 main event. The Singapore Indoor Stadium...
MMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak full fight preview | UFC Vegas 65

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak will battle TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though he’s still hanging onto a Top 10 ranking, Lewis is in the midst a slide. He’s lost three of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 65 last night

Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 65. In the last couple years, we’ve seen some mediocre fight cards grace the Apex stage, but we’ve never seen a pedestrian card lose its main event just hours before the card began (details here). Derrick Lewis’ last-second trip to the hospital derailed one of just two fights between ranked opponents (the other being Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz), but there was still a bit of action spread out among the many decisions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’

Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February

Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
MMAmania.com

Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4

Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
INGLEWOOD, CA
MMAmania.com

Live: UFC Vegas 65 early weigh ins video results | Lewis vs. Spivac

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, also featuring a hard-hitting light heavyweight co-headliner between veteran bruisers Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Updated Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo (1/4/23)

On January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will present its biggest annual show of the year Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom is well known as the largest professional wrestling show in the world outside of the United States. As of this writing, there have been 5...
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Houston Alexander batters Joey Beltran for early TKO | BKFC 33

Houston Alexander kept his bare knuckle boxing record perfect last night (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) at BKFC 33 from inside Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb., when the 50-year-old veteran stopped fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) alum, Joey Beltran, with a second-round TKO (punches). Alexander, who entered this main event...
OMAHA, NE
MMAmania.com

Hardy vs. Rahman Jr. live: Full fight play-by-play updates, streaming results | Misfits Boxing 003

Welcome back! This is becoming an almost weekly thing now. We’ve got two combat sports veterans boxing tonight (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas, streaming live online via DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) with an 8 p.m. ET start time. Former professional NFL defensive lineman and everyone’s least-favorite mixed martial arts (MMA) villain, Greg Hardy, will step up on short notice to take on Hasim Rahman Jr. — scion of the former Heavyweight boxing champion of the same name — in the Misfits Boxing 003 main event.
AUSTIN, TX

