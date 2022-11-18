Read full article on original website
One on Prime 4 highlights: Christian Lee becomes double champ, Rodtang dominates Joseph Lasiri
Earlier tonight (Sat. Nov. 19, 2022), two titles were on the line at One on Prime 4 inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore when Christian Lee battled Kiamrian Abbasov and Rodtang fought Joseph Lasiri. Abbasov wasted zero time, attacking his opponent with a huge flurry of left hooks at...
ONE on Prime Video 4 Main Event Breakdown
There’s still more championship action coming your way on Friday night. After Cage Fury‘s welterweight championship is awarded in the CFFC 115 main event, ONE Championship will offer up a fight for its welterweight title in the ONE on Prime Video 4 main event. The Singapore Indoor Stadium...
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak full fight preview | UFC Vegas 65
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak will battle TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though he’s still hanging onto a Top 10 ranking, Lewis is in the midst a slide. He’s lost three of...
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 65 last night
Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 65. In the last couple years, we’ve seen some mediocre fight cards grace the Apex stage, but we’ve never seen a pedestrian card lose its main event just hours before the card began (details here). Derrick Lewis’ last-second trip to the hospital derailed one of just two fights between ranked opponents (the other being Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz), but there was still a bit of action spread out among the many decisions.
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
Report: Jason David Frank, Green Power Ranger and five-fight MMA veteran, dies at 49
Jason David Frank — best known as the green Power Ranger on the original North American run of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers — has died at the age of 49 years old. According to TMZ, the cause of death was suicide. A statement from his agent read,...
Joe Rogan calls Alex Pereira’s ability to cut massive amounts of weight ‘sanctioned cheating’
New middleweight champion Alex Pereira is a monster of a man that towers over people like his teammate Glover Teixeira, who fights at 205 pounds. How does the Brazilian knockout artist make middleweight? By cutting over 25 pounds to get there. A picture posed to Pereira’s socials the day he...
Bellator 288’s Usman Nurmagomedov out to make history by defeating ‘old’ Patricky Pitbull
Patricky “Pitbull” Freire wasn’t exactly thrilled at the prospect of having Usman Nurmagomedov challenge him for his Lightweight title in the co-main event of Bellator 288 tonight (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022). According to the champ, Nurmagomedov slid his way into the title fight as a result of the last name he carries.
Chaos! Dillon Danis slugs KSI, gets clocked in wild street brawl at Misfits Boxing weigh ins (Video)
The 14th annual World MMA Awards were recently announced for the Sahara hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 8, so there’s still time to get your vote casted for “Clown of the Year.” Fortunately the category has just one nominee, part-time Bellator MMA fighter and full-time troublemaker Dillon Danis.
Fedor Emelianenko to fight for title in retirement bout
Fedor Emelianenko, one of the most iconic mixed martial artists of all time, will make the final walk of his career in 2023.
How TV Networks Keep the Sport of Boxing Static
Synergy among networks and promoters can create positive developments—look no further than the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia agreement—but it’s rarer than ever.
CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February
Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4
Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
Live: UFC Vegas 65 early weigh ins video results | Lewis vs. Spivac
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, also featuring a hard-hitting light heavyweight co-headliner between veteran bruisers Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.
Watch UFC’s emotional video tribute to Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson: R.I.P. 1984 - 2022
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) released a heartfelt tribute video to the late Anthony Johnson earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the best knockout artists...
Updated Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo (1/4/23)
On January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will present its biggest annual show of the year Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom is well known as the largest professional wrestling show in the world outside of the United States. As of this writing, there have been 5...
Highlights! Houston Alexander batters Joey Beltran for early TKO | BKFC 33
Houston Alexander kept his bare knuckle boxing record perfect last night (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) at BKFC 33 from inside Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb., when the 50-year-old veteran stopped fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) alum, Joey Beltran, with a second-round TKO (punches). Alexander, who entered this main event...
UFC on ESPN+ 73 live results: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
A heavyweight slugfest headlines afternoon UFC action in Las Vegas.
Hardy vs. Rahman Jr. live: Full fight play-by-play updates, streaming results | Misfits Boxing 003
Welcome back! This is becoming an almost weekly thing now. We’ve got two combat sports veterans boxing tonight (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas, streaming live online via DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) with an 8 p.m. ET start time. Former professional NFL defensive lineman and everyone’s least-favorite mixed martial arts (MMA) villain, Greg Hardy, will step up on short notice to take on Hasim Rahman Jr. — scion of the former Heavyweight boxing champion of the same name — in the Misfits Boxing 003 main event.
Highlights! Greg Hardy scores knockdown in win over Hasim Rahman Jr. | Misfits 003
Former NFL star and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Greg Hardy made another boxing appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at the MF & DAZN “X Series 003” boxing event live on DAZN from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when “Prince of War” took on professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr.
