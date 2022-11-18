Read full article on original website
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
JT Says She Was Heartbroken When Nicki Minaj Shifted To Pop: ‘Damn Nicki, You Left Us!’
Nicki Minaj also teased that a new album may be on the way soon.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Joins Kanye West “Cut Ties” Trend
The YSL rapper jokingly cut ties with himself. Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
50 Cent Trolls Madonna for Lip-Syncing Kendrick Lamar Lyrics on Instagram
50 Cent is again making jokes at Madonna's expense. This time, Fif is poking fun at the 64-year-old pop star for lip syncing Kendrick Lamar lyrics. On Nov. 3, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the clips, Madonna is intensely rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's 2021 track "Vent." "Have you ever been punched in your muthafuckin' face?/What you say? Oh, you haven't? Alright, wait, bitch," the singer lip-syncs.
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé & JAY-Z Album Reportedly In The Works For 'Renaissance' Trilogy
Beyoncé’s Renaissance trilogy will reportedly include another joint album with JAY-Z. According to The New York Times pop culture reporter Kyle Buchanan, Queen Bey is planning a full-length collaboration with her Hip Hop icon husband for the third and final installment of her Renaissance series. He also shared...
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj World Cup 2022 Peformance: Rapper Collaborating With Nora Fatehi, Maluma [REPORT]
Nicki Minaj will be performing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Fatehi, a Canadian-Moroccan artist was already announced as one of the artists performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar this coming November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022.
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Upcoming Fifth Album And More With City Girls' JT
She also addresses rumors about her son's birth name.
Drake's 'Petty' Move Against Taylor Swift Has Fans Saying He 'Hates' Women
Drake has angered some of Taylor Swift's passionate fans by covering up her name on his Instagram Stories, in what has been described as a "petty" move. His alleged spat comes weeks after he seemingly started a feud with Megan Thee Stallion in which he called her out in a song. The Canadian rapper, 36, holds eight spots in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the No.1 spot held by Swift and her song "Anti-Hero."
KHOU
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards
Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American...
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
thesource.com
Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs
The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. “God Did”...
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Maluma and Nicki Minaj Welcome the 2022 World Cup With Arab-Latin Anthem ‘Tukoh Taka’
“Waka Waka,” move over. “Tukoh Taka” is here. Days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts its opening ceremony, Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares are bringing the Arab-Latin fusion on the soccer tournament‘s fan festival anthem. The video, released Friday, opens with Lebanese singer Fares singing the chorus and doing choreo in front of a sandy backdrop as images of fans flash onscreen before a club beat, reminiscent of Robin S’ “Show Me Love,” takes over and Minaj joins for her verse. “Yo, mira, mira, mira/Con mi copa amiga /Loca, loca la vida (Sí),” raps Nicki Minaj in her verse,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, And Myriam Fares Spit In English, Spanish, And Arabic On “Tukoh Taka” Track
Nicki Minaj is no stranger to pushing boundaries and breaking records. Her latest single proves that. After sharing a string of new releases this year, including “Do We Have A Problem” and “Bussin” with Lil Baby, “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, and “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, the Queen of Rap is teaming up with some new collaborators to deliver an exciting multi-lingual anthem.
