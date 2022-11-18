Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
Gravitics Raises $20M in Seed Funding
Gravitics, a Seattle, WA-based aerospace element manufacturing firm, raised $20M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Sort One Ventures, with participation from Tim Draper from Draper Associates, FJ Labs, The Enterprise Collective, Helios Capital, Large Step Capital, Gaingels, Spectre, Manhattan West, and Mana Ventures. Tarek Waked of Sort One Ventures, has joined the Gravitics Board of Administrators.
aiexpress.io
Virgil Raises $15.5M in Funding
Virgil, a Paris, France-based proptech startup, raised $15.5m in funding. Backers included International Founders Capital, Aquasourca, Alven, LocalGlobe, and Evolem. The corporate, which has raised a complete of $17.7m, intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its enterprise attain. Co-founded by Saskia Fiszel, and Keyvan Nilforoushan,...
aiexpress.io
Cradle Raises $5.5M in Funding
Cradle, a Delft, The Netherlands and Zurich, Switzerland-based biotechnology firm, raised $5.5M in funding. The spherical was led by Index Ventures, and Kindred Capital with participation from Feike Sijbesma, and Emily Leproust. The corporate intends to us the funds to proceed to speed up product growth and construct out its...
teslarati.com
Stellantis acquires AI startup supercharging autonomous driving development
Stellantis acquired aiMotive, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software. The AI startup is based in Budapest, Hungary. It also has offices in Germany, the United States, and Japan. The Hungary-based AI company focuses on four areas regarding artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, listed below. aiDrive: Embedded...
Indian startup launches country's first privately built rocket
An Indian aerospace startup has launched the country's first privately made rocket – a milestone in India's effort to foster a private space industry. The rocket, called Vikram-S, was launched to applause from onlookers Friday morning from the government-run Satish Dhawan Space Center, near the city of Chennai. It...
Scientists have their eyes on several ‘Deltacrons’—new COVID variants with the potential to attack the lungs like Delta and spread as easily as Omicron
Earlier this year, all eyes were on “Deltacron”—a Frankenvirus, of sorts, that combined Delta and Omicron, and potentially the worst traits of both. The initial strain, reported in January, failed to take flight. Reports of additional Delta-Omicron hybrids, in multiple locations across the globe, later emerged, then fizzled.
Futurism
Startup Says It's Building a Giant CO2 Battery in the United States
Carbon dioxide has a bad rep for its role in driving climate change, but in an unexpected twist, it could also play a key role in storing renewable energy. The world's first CO2 battery, built by Italian startup Energy Dome, promises to store renewables on an industrial scale, which could help green energy rival fossil fuels in terms of cost and practicality.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
aiexpress.io
Daylight Raises $15M in Funding
Daylight, a New York-based supplier of a digital financial institution targeted on serving queer individuals, raised $15M in funding. The spherical was led by Anthemis Group, with participation from Anthemis Group, CMFG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Citi Ventures, Gaingels, Mendoza Ventures, Digital Horizons, College Development Fund, Socially Financed, Clocktower Ventures and Monetary Enterprise Studio, and a personal investor syndicate.CMFG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Citi Ventures, and Gaingels. Vinay Singh, Managing Director at Anthemis Group, will be part of Daylight’s Board of Administrators, together with Billie Simmons, Daylight Co-Founder and Chief Working Officer.
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
aiexpress.io
Astera Labs Raises $150M in Series D At $3.15B Valuation
Astera Labs, a Santa Clara, CA-based supplier of chips to attach AI techniques within the cloud, raised $150m in Collection D funding with a $3.15B valuation. The spherical was led by Constancy Administration and Analysis with participation from Atreides Administration, Intel Capital, and Sutter Hill Ventures. Astera Labs has additionally added Dr. Alexis Black Bjorlin, VP of Infrastructure, Meta, and Michael Hurlston, President, and CEO, Synaptics Integrated, to its board of administrators.
aiexpress.io
Scoop Raises $8M in Series 1 Funding
Scoop, a San Francisco, CA-based firm offering a hybrid crew enablement platform, raised $8M in Collection 1 funding. The spherical was led by led by Semil Shah at Haystack, with participation from Audacious Ventures, Activate Capital, and G2 Enterprise Companions in addition to Jeff Weiner, Greg McAdoo, Russ Fradin, Zach Weinberg and David Marcus as angel buyers.
aiexpress.io
Service 1st Financial Raises Over $20M in Funding
Service 1st Financial, LLC, a Bethesda, MD-based monetary know-how, innovation, and coaching firm serving residential residence service contractors, held an over USD20 preliminary shut of its Collection B and debt funding. The spherical was co-led by S2G Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale by...
aiexpress.io
Del Air Receives Investment from Astara Capital Partners
Del-Air Heating and Air Conditioning, an Orlando, FL-based supplier of residential and industrial installations, obtained a development funding from Astara Capital Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Staff will proceed to personal a cloth stake within the firm. Led by Rick Rogers (CEO), Faizzy Saghir (COO), Nicole...
aiexpress.io
Soft Robotics picks up $26M
Soft Robotics introduced in $26 million within the first closing of its Collection C funding spherical. This brings the robotic selecting firm’s whole funding to $86 million, in line with Crunchbase. Smooth Robotics plans to make use of the most recent spherical of funding to broaden industrial deployments of...
aiexpress.io
Speak Raises $27M in Series B Funding
Speak, a South Korean startup that makes use of synthetic intelligence to assist individuals be taught English, raised $27m in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by the OpenAI Startup Fund, with participation from Lachy Groom, Josh Buckley, Justin Mateen, Gokul Rajaram, and Founders Fund. The corporate intends to...
Futurism
Scientists Build Circuit Boards Based on Mushrooms
Electronic waste, also known as "e-waste," is a major polluter, not to mention an increasingly difficult issue to combat. Excitingly, however, a team of Austrian scientists are working on a creative new solution to solve at least part of the e-waste puzzle: they're making biodegradable substrates for electronics out of mushroom skins.
aiexpress.io
Tactyc Raises $1.5M in Seed Funding
Tactyc, a Morrisville, NC-based supplier of a software program answer to deal with enterprise capital portfolio forecasting and planning, raised $1.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by MaC Enterprise Capital, and 4DX Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and increase...
msn.com
The ‘world’s largest floating wind farm’ off Norwegian coast produces its first power, company says
A turbine at Hywind Tampen, a facility described as the world's largest floating wind farm, produced its first power over the weekend, Norwegian energy firm Equinor announced in a statement Monday. While the alternative energy source is more emissions-friendly than others, it's currently being used to power the production of...
