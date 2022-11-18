ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Browns coach gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns hope the December return of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson will be enough to save their season. The Browns sit at 3-6 — good enough for third place in AFC North standings — with a game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills next on the docket. Per the conditions of his suspension, Read more... The post Browns coach gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Ravens — Panthers Week 11 Predictions

The Ravens are the unanimous pick to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Analysis; "Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 11-3 (.786) in games immediately after a bye. That’s the second-best record among active coaches. The Ravens will be refreshed and motivated to continue their march toward the playoffs. Carolina is a team that is in a bit of disarray and Baltimore will take full advantage."
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral

The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
BUFFALO, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Photo: Myles Garrett's Reaction To Loss Is Going Viral

Times are tough for the Cleveland Browns right now. Sunday, the Browns fell to the Bills, dropping to 3-7 on the 2022 season. Following the game, a distraught Myles Garrett summed up his feelings on the latest loss, this one coming against the Buffalo Bills. A photo of Garrett's reaction...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Washington’s reported plan for Carson Wentz revealed

The Washington Commanders have won three of their last four games with Taylor Heinicke as their starting quarterback, which has led to some questions about what the team will do when Carson Wentz is cleared to return. As of now, they are not planning to make any changes. Wentz is...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy