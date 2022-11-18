Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
u.today
SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 18
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
Why did FTX, the biggest crypto exchange in the world, file for bankruptcy?
John J. Ray III has replaced Bankman-Fried as CEO but this saga has had a ripple effect felt throughout the cryptocurrency industry.
u.today
XRP Forms Pattern That Once Led to 12% Spike: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 18
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Another Company is Affected by FTX Bankruptcy and Loses Nearly 300 Million Dollars
Temasek, a private business established by the Singaporean government in 1974, has decided to treat its investments in the defunct FTX exchange as a loss, regardless of the outcome of the US government’s investigation into FTX and its connected firms. Temasek said in a statement that as of the...
u.today
This Is What Pushed Bitcoin Below $16,000 Threshold: Santiment
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
FTX made a cryptocurrency that brought in millions. Then it brought down the company
The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX made real money off of its own digital currency, called FTT. That currency is practically worthless now, but investors continue to trade it.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of Payments Giant Visa Details What’s Needed in Crypto To Regain User Confidence After ‘FTX Disaster’
The CEO of payments giant Visa says that more regulation is needed for the crypto space to regain user confidence after the FTX collapse. In a new interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, the outgoing Visa CEO Al Kelly says he hopes the downfall of FTX will speed up oversight of the crypto market.
dailyhodl.com
FTX and Alameda Executives Including Sam Bankman-Fried Were Aware of Customer Funds Misuse: Report
A new report claims executives of FTX and Alameda Research were aware that their customers’ funds were being mishandled. According to the Wall Street Journal, anonymous sources familiar with the matter say that top executives at FTX knew the company had lent out billions of dollars worth of customer deposits to Alameda Research, its quantitative trading branch.
crowdfundinsider.com
Daylight, the LGBTQIA+ Digital Banking Platform, Raises $15M
Daylight, which claims to be the “first” and “only” digital bank designed to build the financial products and services to help queer people live their best lives, announced $15 million in new financing led by Anthemis Group, “with participation from CMFG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Citi Ventures, and Gaingels, among others.”
Washington Examiner
New York Fed announces test of digital dollar with major banks
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and major banks will launch a three-month test of a digital dollar in hopes of studying its feasibility. The initiative was announced by the regional Federal Reserve bank and nearly a dozen financial institutions on Tuesday. A news release referred to the experiment as a “proof-of-concept project” in which the banks will work with the Fed’s New York Innovation Center to simulate digital money representing the deposits of their own customers and settle them through simulated Fed reserves on a distributed ledger.
Mark Cuban-backed fintech Dave says no customers exposed to FTX
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Entrepreneur Mark Cuban-backed Dave Inc (DAVE.O) said on Thursday none of its customers were exposed to FTX and it has not launched any products in partnership with the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange.
u.today
Shiba Inu Army Reaches New Major Milestone in Just 2 Days
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
27th Biggest Ethereum Whale in World Stole 100% of His Funds
We have already covered the bizarre situation on the Ethereum network where one of the biggest holders on the whole blockchain stole 100% of his holdings and now successfully trades them around, gradually increasing his portfolio. During the FTX catastrophe, the last thing investors needed was a sudden hacker attack...
Comments / 0