Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
decrypt.co

SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
u.today

SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 18

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

XRP Forms Pattern That Once Led to 12% Spike: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 18

thecryptocurrencypost.net

Another Company is Affected by FTX Bankruptcy and Loses Nearly 300 Million Dollars

Temasek, a private business established by the Singaporean government in 1974, has decided to treat its investments in the defunct FTX exchange as a loss, regardless of the outcome of the US government’s investigation into FTX and its connected firms. Temasek said in a statement that as of the...
u.today

This Is What Pushed Bitcoin Below $16,000 Threshold: Santiment

dailyhodl.com

FTX and Alameda Executives Including Sam Bankman-Fried Were Aware of Customer Funds Misuse: Report

A new report claims executives of FTX and Alameda Research were aware that their customers’ funds were being mishandled. According to the Wall Street Journal, anonymous sources familiar with the matter say that top executives at FTX knew the company had lent out billions of dollars worth of customer deposits to Alameda Research, its quantitative trading branch.
crowdfundinsider.com

Daylight, the LGBTQIA+ Digital Banking Platform, Raises $15M

Daylight, which claims to be the “first” and “only” digital bank designed to build the financial products and services to help queer people live their best lives, announced $15 million in new financing led by Anthemis Group, “with participation from CMFG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Citi Ventures, and Gaingels, among others.”
Washington Examiner

New York Fed announces test of digital dollar with major banks

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and major banks will launch a three-month test of a digital dollar in hopes of studying its feasibility. The initiative was announced by the regional Federal Reserve bank and nearly a dozen financial institutions on Tuesday. A news release referred to the experiment as a “proof-of-concept project” in which the banks will work with the Fed’s New York Innovation Center to simulate digital money representing the deposits of their own customers and settle them through simulated Fed reserves on a distributed ledger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
u.today

Shiba Inu Army Reaches New Major Milestone in Just 2 Days

u.today

27th Biggest Ethereum Whale in World Stole 100% of His Funds

We have already covered the bizarre situation on the Ethereum network where one of the biggest holders on the whole blockchain stole 100% of his holdings and now successfully trades them around, gradually increasing his portfolio. During the FTX catastrophe, the last thing investors needed was a sudden hacker attack...

