Related
verywellmind.com
What Are the 7 Stages of Dementia?
Dementia typically affects older adults, but it is not a normal part of the aging process—while some amount of forgetfulness is normal with age, dementia is a severe disorder that can affect the person’s ability to function on a daily basis. According to the National Institute on Aging,...
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?
For some people, psychotherapy on its own may not be enough to treat their depression. In certain cases, some individuals may benefit from taking antidepressants as an additional method of treatment. Antidepressants alter the chemistry of the brain as they work with chemicals called neurotransmitters, according to Healthline. Because of their effects on neurotransmitters, antidepressants can be prescribed to treat a variety of mental health conditions, like major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, social anxiety disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A type of meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment is as effective as a "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, researchers said Wednesday. Findings from the study, led by Georgetown University Medical Center...
World-first diabetes drug represents ‘a seismic shift’ in treatment
The US approval of a drug that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes represents the “start of a seismic shift” in treating the condition, a British charity has said.Teplizumab is a type of immunotherapy that works by tackling the root cause of diabetes rather than just its symptoms.The drug tells the immune system not to attack pancreatic cells which produce insulin. These are vital for controlling blood glucose levels.In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas no longer makes insulin, so people have to inject it to keep their blood sugar levels steady.Today’s landmark approval of teplizumab in the US...
Magic Mushroom Psychedelic Relieves Severe Depression in Largest Trial Yet
For some years now, scientists have been investigating how psilocybin, the psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, can ease the symptoms of depression. More evidence of the link has arrived with a phase 2, double-blind trial involving 233 participants, the largest study on this subject carried out so far in terms of sample size.
ajmc.com
Individuals With Epilepsy on Antidepressants Continue to Signal Depression, Anxiety
A new study has found that a low dose of antidepressants and issues with adherence may contribute to ongoing anxiety or depression among patients with epilepsy on drug therapy. Limited real-world data exist on the efficacy of prescribing antidepressants to patients with epilepsy, and prior research has shown persistent anxiety...
Psych Centra
Top 25 Psychiatric Medications for 2020
Psychiatric medications are a crucial part of treatment for many mental health conditions, helping to ease symptoms and boost mental well-being. But there are some more commonly prescribed. Mental health conditions are complex. Just one medication will help in some cases. Other times, you might try a few different medications...
jguru.com
Dementia Care at Home
Home care services are the embodiment of comfort, security, and reliability. If you or your loved ones seek help, aid, or support from medical workers or care providers, then home care services will provide you with private space if you are not willing to sacrifice the comfort of your home and the most intimate care.
Early-Onset Dementia Explained
Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
Psych Centra
Autism and Tics: What's the Connection?
Many autistic people may also have tics or Tourette syndrome. Finding treatment options can help you reduce the severity of tics. If you have uncontrollable body movements or vocalizations, you may have a tic disorder or experience tics. Tics can be overwhelming because they aren’t within your control. Tics...
What Happens To Your Body When You Have A Mental Health Crisis?
A mental health crisis isn't a medical diagnosis, and doesn't refer to a specific mental illness or fixed set of symptoms. Here's how it affects your body.
Harvard Health
Shortage of ADHD medicines: Advice on coping if you are affected
Adults who take the ADHD drug Adderall may be looking for options due to short supply in some locales. Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), has been in short supply for months. Generic versions known as mixed amphetamine salts are available, but not in sufficient quantities to meet nationwide demand. How widespread is this problem? And what are the consequences, and possible solutions, for adults who rely on this medication to manage ADHD, a brain disorder characterized by inattention, being easily distracted, and impulsive behavior?
Healthline
What to Know about Schizophrenia in Kids
Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition rarely seen in children. But when it does occur in kids, it’s known as early onset schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that changes how you see reality. It affects around. around the world, but the condition is rare among...
MedicalXpress
Treating mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought
Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
Psych Centra
Can You Prevent Schizophrenia?
There is no sure way to prevent schizophrenia — but there are ways to prevent or reduce symptoms, such as taking medication, avoiding substance use, and receiving therapy. Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that involves recurrent episodes of psychosis (a loss of contact with reality). There is no cure but various treatments can help you manage your symptoms.
psychreg.org
New Study Finds Connections Between Genetic Factors in Autism Spectrum Disorder
In a new study published in the journal Cell Reports, researchers from the Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute (DKJEI), part of the Krembil Research Institute at University Health Network, have identified previously unknown connections between genetic factors in autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This neurodevelopmental disorder is associated with a wide...
psychreg.org
The Role of Yoga in Addiction Recovery
Traditional addiction treatment generally focuses on abstaining from drug use and developing healthy coping mechanisms to deal with cravings and triggers. While this is certainly an important part of the recovery process, many people in recovery also find that incorporating complementary and alternative treatments, such as yoga, can be helpful in managing symptoms and promoting overall well-being.
