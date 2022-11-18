The US approval of a drug that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes represents the “start of a seismic shift” in treating the condition, a British charity has said.Teplizumab is a type of immunotherapy that works by tackling the root cause of diabetes rather than just its symptoms.The drug tells the immune system not to attack pancreatic cells which produce insulin. These are vital for controlling blood glucose levels.In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas no longer makes insulin, so people have to inject it to keep their blood sugar levels steady.Today’s landmark approval of teplizumab in the US...

