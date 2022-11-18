Whether it was during his time as lead singer in the band Los Bukis or as a solo artist, Marco Antonio Solís has become a staple artist in many Latinx households. The Mexican musician's songs have been the soundtrack to many telenovelas, including "El Alma no Tiene Color" and "Teresa," which were watched religiously by our moms, tias, and abuelas. As one of Mexico's most successful artists of all time with a career that spans almost four decades, it was no surprise that he was chosen to receive the person of the year award at the 2022 Latin Grammys. The award show opened with a tribute to Solís with a performance by the night's hosts, Thalía, Luis Fonsi, and Laura Pausini. They were later joined by Sin Bandera, Carin León, Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, and ChocQuibTown's Goyo, who helped belt out Solís's hit songs.

