iheart.com
2022 American Music Awards: See All Of The Winners
It’s almost time for the 2022 American Music Awards! Before the show goes down in Los Angeles later tonight, we're already learning who will take home a trophy. On Sunday afternoon, November 20, some of the AMA winners were revealed in categories that won’t be aired during the national broadcast. K-POP artist Mark Tuan joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly to announce the winners in 24 categories during a special Twitter and Discord audio livestream ahead of the show. All American Music Award winners are voted entirely by fans. Each nominee is solely based on key fan interactions from radio airplay to touring sales.
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
Karol G and Romeo Santos Join 2022 Latin Grammys Lineup: Full List of Performers, Presenters and More
The Latin Recording Academy has revealed Karol G and Romeo Santos have joined as performers for the upcoming Latin Grammys, taking place on Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina Garcia, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio De Miguel Jorquera will also take the stage alongside previously announced performer, Nicky Jam. Karol G is nominated in three categories including record of the year and song of the year for her and Ovy on the Drums’ “Provenza.” Romeo Santos is a nominee in the best long-form music video category for his documentary “Romeo Santos:...
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Show Off Bold Couple's Style at 23rd Latin Grammy Awards
After announcing their engagement in May, Marc Anthony and fiancée Nadia Ferreira stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday at the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards Marc Anthony had his biggest supporter on his arm at Thursday's 23rd Latin Grammy Awards. The Paʼllá Voy artist, 54, was accompanied by fiancée Nadia Ferreira in a sizzling display of their couple's style while walking the red carpet together for the awards show at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. He donned a black-on-black suit with an avant-garde buckle at the waist of...
ETOnline.com
Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs
Bad Bunny just won big at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The Puerto Rican singer, who led the pack with 10 nominations, took home five trophies at Thursday night's show in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny's album, Un Verano Sin Ti, not only blew up the charts in 2022, it proved to be a big hit at the Latin Grammys as well, with the singer winning the award for Urban Music Album of the Year for the LP.
95-year-old singer Angela Álvarez wins first Latin Grammy for best new artist
Angela Álvarez is proof that it is never too late to fulfill your dreams. The 95-year-old singer secured a Latin Grammy while making history as the eldest winner in the category best new artist. Although Álvarez tied 25-year-old Silvana Estrada in the same category, she broke the record...
Latin GRAMMY 2022: The honorees at the ‘Leading Ladies of Entertainment’ event
Since last weekend, top Latin music stars have begun to arrive in Las Vegas to prepare for the biggest night in the industry, the Latin GRAMMY Awards, which will take place on November 17th. While we are still hours away from the famous awards ceremony, many events organized...
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
“La Guacamaya” with Santa Teresa 1796 Rum, the perfect cocktail to watch the Latin Grammy Awards
What is said to be the biggest night of Latin music is finally here! Tonight, Thursday, November 17th, the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. If you follow Latin music like we...
BBC
Grammy nominations: Songwriter Nija Charles's 'accidental success'
Growing up, Nija Charles wanted to be a music producer or, as she puts it: "the female Pharrell". But after falling into songwriting "by accident", she's now been nominated for a Grammy Awards. The huge US industry show has introduced a Songwriter of the Year prize - one of five...
ETOnline.com
John Legend Rocks the Latin GRAMMYs Performing 'Tacones Rojos' with Sebastian Yatra
Is there anything John Legend can't do?! The EGOT winner took the stage at the Latin GRAMMYs alongside Sebastián Yatra for an electric performance of their remix of Yatra's song, "Tacones Rojos." Yatra kicked off the performance in black and white, serenading the crowd in a classic tuxedo with...
Rauw Alejandro Brings Out the Jabbawockeez for Otherworldly Latin Grammys Performance
Rauw Alejandro is bringing Saturno to the Latin Grammys. On Thursday, the Puerto Rican star took the stage to perform a medley of songs from his new album, including “Lejos Del Cielo,” “Mas De Una Vez,” and “Punto 40,” plus his Vice Versa hit “Desesperados.” He dove into complex choreography and welcomed dance group the Jabbawockeez for an outer space-themed performance. It’s a massive year for Alejandro at the Latin Grammys. He’s nominated eight times, including for “Te Felicito” with Shakira in the Record of the Year category, and Song of the Year for “Agua,” his collaboration with Daddy Yankee...
Christina Aguilera Teams Up With Christian Nodal for a Powerful Duet at the Latin Grammys
Christina Aguilera returned to the Latin Grammy Awards stage for a powerful performance with Mexican singer Christian Nodal. The pop superstar showed off her chops in the música Mexicana genre while the two artists performed their duet “Cuando Me Dé la Gana.”. The theme of the performance...
Marco Antonio Solís Honored For Person of the Year at the Latin Grammy Awards, Leaves Us Nostalgic
Whether it was during his time as lead singer in the band Los Bukis or as a solo artist, Marco Antonio Solís has become a staple artist in many Latinx households. The Mexican musician's songs have been the soundtrack to many telenovelas, including "El Alma no Tiene Color" and "Teresa," which were watched religiously by our moms, tias, and abuelas. As one of Mexico's most successful artists of all time with a career that spans almost four decades, it was no surprise that he was chosen to receive the person of the year award at the 2022 Latin Grammys. The award show opened with a tribute to Solís with a performance by the night's hosts, Thalía, Luis Fonsi, and Laura Pausini. They were later joined by Sin Bandera, Carin León, Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, and ChocQuibTown's Goyo, who helped belt out Solís's hit songs.
Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video
Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
Genre-Bending Is the Secret Behind "La Bachata" Star Manuel Turizo's Success
It used to be that recording artists had to be known for a specific genre to get signed to a label. But in recent years, more and more music artists have been experimenting with different genres — from The Weekend's bachata track with Rosalía to iconic pop singer Thalia's new urbano sounds.
Elton John performs at Dodger Stadium to wrap U.S. leg of farewell tour
Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Elton John performed a lively and emotional set at Dodger Stadium to wrap up the U.S. leg of what is expected to be his final tour.
Fans bid goodbye to Spanish music legend Joan Manuel Serrat on his farewell tour
The 78-year-old, who's considered one of the greatest artists in Spanish music history, is stepping away from the stage. For some fans, the move is bittersweet.
