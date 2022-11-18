ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wales vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Wales’ return to the World Cup has been 64 years in the making, and it will come against USA as the nations kickstart their Qatar campaigns.The two sides round out Group B – which also features England and their opponents today, Iran – and they are expected by most fans to be vying for second place in the pool.That notion follows the assumption that England will qualify first in the group, but major tournaments usually carry a number of surprises, and Wales will be looking to replicate their Euro 2016 feat of finishing ahead of the Three Lions.USA, meanwhile,...
Indy100

'Worst World Cup ever:' England fans react after 'OneLove' armband abandoned

Some things are more important than football, but try telling that to our nation's World Cup squads.England and Wales are among seven countries who have just confirmed that their captains won't be donning the 'One Love' armband on the pitch in support of LGBTQ+ rights.“We cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play,” the group's Football Associations said in a joint statement released on Monday morning.Do they know that gay fans in Qatar could find themselves "in the situation" where they're thrown in jail just for...
SkySports

England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener

England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.
Daily Mail

England's re-called batsman Keaton Jennings is missing his university graduation to play for the Three Lions... as Lancashire's top hitter insists he is heading back to international duty as a 'different person' after rediscovering his love for the game

Keaton Jennings is not your ordinary Test cricketer. He has two degrees and as many Test match centuries but over the next few weeks, the focus will be on adding to the latter in Pakistan. After a summer where Jennings finished as top-scorer in Division One of the County Championship,...
BBC

World Cup 2022: England captains added to Nuneaton mural

A football mural created after England reached the Euro 2020 final has two new faces as Gareth Southgate's team prepare to start their World Cup campaign in Qatar. The popular wall in Nuneaton already shows manager Southgate, captain Harry Kane and forward Raheem Sterling. Now street artist Nathan Parker (N_4_T_4)...
SkySports

Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the second edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we discuss who will start in England's opening game against Iran and Gareth Bale's fitness for Wales. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports

England Wheelchair World Cup winner Tom Halliwell revels in Rob Burrow praise after 28-24 final win over France

Tom Halliwell was overcome with emotion after his hero Rob Burrow congratulated him on winning the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. The England captain spoke in the build-up to Friday's 28-24 win over France in the final about how honoured he was to be wearing the No 7 shirt as Burrow had during his stellar career with Betfred Super League side Leeds Rhinos.
BBC

Alfie Barbeary: Bath sign former Wasps back row on 'long-term' deal

Bath have signed England prospect Alfie Barbeary on a "long-term" contract. The 22-year-old back row was one of dozens of players released when Wasps went into administration last month. The England Under-20 star has been named in several senior training camps by head coach Eddie Jones but is yet to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy