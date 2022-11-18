Read full article on original website
'Not only mental but also physical burnout' - Ashwin defends Dravid's absence in New Zealand
Former coach Ravi Shastri had questioned why an India coach would need a break when they get "two-three months" off during the IPL
Sporting News
'Unbelievable' Jillaroos smash New Zealand as Australia claim Women's Rugby League World Cup title
Australia have claimed a third straight Women's Rugby League World Cup title after demolishing New Zealand 54-4 in the final at Old Trafford. The game, which was played prior to the Kangaroos beating Samoa in the men's final, saw the Jillaroos dominate from start to finish. Australia went into half-time...
Wales vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Wales’ return to the World Cup has been 64 years in the making, and it will come against USA as the nations kickstart their Qatar campaigns.The two sides round out Group B – which also features England and their opponents today, Iran – and they are expected by most fans to be vying for second place in the pool.That notion follows the assumption that England will qualify first in the group, but major tournaments usually carry a number of surprises, and Wales will be looking to replicate their Euro 2016 feat of finishing ahead of the Three Lions.USA, meanwhile,...
BBC
Women’s Rugby League World Cup final: Emma Tonegato scores another try for dominant Australia
Emma Tonegato further extends Australia's lead as they continue to dominate New Zealand in the Women's Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford. Available to UK users only.
Soccer-England captain Williamson says she has no interest in the men's World Cup
Nov 18 (Reuters) - England captain Leah Williamson said on Friday that she had no interest in watching the upcoming men's World Cup in Qatar, adding that the tournament has a huge shadow over it.
'Worst World Cup ever:' England fans react after 'OneLove' armband abandoned
Some things are more important than football, but try telling that to our nation's World Cup squads.England and Wales are among seven countries who have just confirmed that their captains won't be donning the 'One Love' armband on the pitch in support of LGBTQ+ rights.“We cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play,” the group's Football Associations said in a joint statement released on Monday morning.Do they know that gay fans in Qatar could find themselves "in the situation" where they're thrown in jail just for...
SkySports
England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener
England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.
England's re-called batsman Keaton Jennings is missing his university graduation to play for the Three Lions... as Lancashire's top hitter insists he is heading back to international duty as a 'different person' after rediscovering his love for the game
Keaton Jennings is not your ordinary Test cricketer. He has two degrees and as many Test match centuries but over the next few weeks, the focus will be on adding to the latter in Pakistan. After a summer where Jennings finished as top-scorer in Division One of the County Championship,...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England captains added to Nuneaton mural
A football mural created after England reached the Euro 2020 final has two new faces as Gareth Southgate's team prepare to start their World Cup campaign in Qatar. The popular wall in Nuneaton already shows manager Southgate, captain Harry Kane and forward Raheem Sterling. Now street artist Nathan Parker (N_4_T_4)...
SkySports
Manuela Zinsberger exclusive: Becoming a goalkeeper, Arsenal Women's team mentality and Emirates Stadium 'love'
It's hard not to enjoy any time spent with Manuela Zinsberger. One of Arsenal's bubbliest characters - across both men and women's teams - she speaks with passion, personality and expression on any question put to her. To top things off, she is having one of the best spells of...
Starc: 'Tests always far above the white-ball cricket'
"I don't think playing three formats is something I can [continue] for a long period of time moving forward"
BBC
Ireland: Head coach Andy Farrell says team still have 'a lot to do' ahead of World Cup
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says his team still have "a lot to do" ahead of next year's World Cup despite the excellent 2022 they have enjoyed. Saturday night's home victory over Australia made it a hat-trick of Autumn Series wins that started by them beating world champions South Africa.
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the second edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we discuss who will start in England's opening game against Iran and Gareth Bale's fitness for Wales. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
England Wheelchair World Cup winner Tom Halliwell revels in Rob Burrow praise after 28-24 final win over France
Tom Halliwell was overcome with emotion after his hero Rob Burrow congratulated him on winning the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. The England captain spoke in the build-up to Friday's 28-24 win over France in the final about how honoured he was to be wearing the No 7 shirt as Burrow had during his stellar career with Betfred Super League side Leeds Rhinos.
BBC
Alfie Barbeary: Bath sign former Wasps back row on 'long-term' deal
Bath have signed England prospect Alfie Barbeary on a "long-term" contract. The 22-year-old back row was one of dozens of players released when Wasps went into administration last month. The England Under-20 star has been named in several senior training camps by head coach Eddie Jones but is yet to...
James Tedesco credits 'special bond' between Kangaroos players as the key to Rugby League World Cup triumph: 'It's an unbelievable feeling'
Australia skipper James Tedesco paid tribute to the 'special bond' that inspired the Kangaroos to Rugby League World Cup glory. The Aussies were crowned world champions for a record 12th time in 16 editions of the tournament after beating Samoa 30-10 in the final at Old Trafford on Saturday (Sunday morning AEDT).
BBC
Australia v England: Steve Smith 'chilled' about captaincy after Josh Hazlewood leads second ODI
Steve Smith says he is "chilled" about the Australia captaincy after Josh Hazlewood stepped in for Pat Cummins for the second one-day international. Smith's classy 94 against England helped Australia complete a 2-0 series win, with Cummins rested in Sydney. The batter was relieved of the captaincy after the ball-tampering...
SkySports
Barclays Women's Championship: Birmingham City name 16-year-old Layla Banaras in squad to play league leaders Bristol City
Birmingham City Women's starlet Layla Banaras has been named in the squad for the trip to play league leaders Bristol City, aged just 16. Banaras scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for the Development Squad against Liverpool at the end of last month and has been training regularly with the first-team squad this season.
2022 World Cup: Where To Watch United States Vs Wales
United States open up their World Cup campaign against Wales in Group B after missing out on the 2018 tournament whereas Wales have been waiting 64 years for another World Cup.
SkySports
England to take a knee before World Cup opener against Iran as James Maddison ruled out with injury
England will take a knee before their World Cup opener against Iran, manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed. England made the gesture against racism and inequality in 33 straight matches after football returned after the Covid-19 shutdown. England did not take a knee in September's fixtures but they will make the...
