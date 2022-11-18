Milaca, Princeton advance athletes to state

The Milaca girls swim and diving team isn’t unfamiliar with quick times in the pool.

“The Milaca team has a history of talented sprinters,” said Wolves coach Jen Burroughs.

Adding their names to that long list of quick burst swimmers was the Milaca 200-yard relay team, as Hilary Leom, Addison Greninger, Addison Vivant and Samantha Meyer powered to a state berth for the Wolves during the Section 5A Swimming and Diving Championships on Nov. 12 in the Sauk Rapids-Rice pool. The meet began on Nov. 10 with swimming preliminaries, followed by diving the next day with the championship races on that Saturday.

Needing to place at least second in the event to qualify, Milaca did just that as the quartet of Wolves paddled to a 1:44.03. Milaca just edged out St. Cloud Tech, beating the Tigers by .05 seconds for second.

A team from Sauk Rapids-Rice took first in the event at 1:41.82.

The Wolves qualifying time into the championships was 1:43.18 as Burroughs praised the team for performing well when their names were called.

“The relay team had great swims on both days,” she said.

Highlighted by the relay team, many other Wolves had standout performances in the pool, said Burroughs.

“Every Milaca swimmer that swam just Thursday or both Thursday and Saturday earned personal records in their events. As coaches we were happy with their performances.”

The Milaca medley relay of Abby Anderson, Reina Mikla, Leom and Vivant placed fifth via a 1:58.21 with Leom also matching the placement individually in the 100 breaststroke as 1:12.55.

Metsala advances

Joining the Milaca relay team, Princeton’s Callie Metsala also earned a bid to compete at the MSHSL Class A State Swimming and Diving Meet.

Metsala took home gold in the 100 breaststroke by pushing to finish in 1:09.33. The senior swimmer also advanced to state in the 100 butterfly after racing a 1:00.04

The strong showing in the section meet is just the beginning for the senior swimmer believes coach Montana Becker.

“We agreed that sections was just a stepping stone,” said Becker. “She did what she needed to do to put herself in position to qualify for the state meet, and we have worked hard to prepare her to excel in that arena. I am confident that Callie will put up an incredible performance at the state meet and close out her high school career on a high note.”

Shelby Ulm had a good performance in the 100 butterfly with 1:05.00, earning the senior seventh in the event.

While Metsala will advance to state, the other Princeton swimmers and divers saw their season come to a close. Reflecting on what the Tigers were able to accomplish this season, Becker is eager for what the future will bring for the program.

“It has been exciting to watch this team grow over the past three years,” said Becker.

“This team has made tremendous progress in a very short period of time. In 2020 the team had not won a single meet in over five seasons. During the 2022 season, the team won three dual meets and a double dual tournament. The athletes have been diligent in the efforts, and I cannot wait to see what they do in the future. We have a strong group of young athletes who will return to the program next year. I firmly believe the best seasons are yet to come.”

State

As for the Milaca relay and Metsala, the representatives for the Tigers and Wolves will head to Minneapolis for the Class A State Swimming and Diving meet.

The meet will be held at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The preliminaries will begin on Nov. 17 with the following day hosting the championships if Metsala or the Milaca relay can advance.