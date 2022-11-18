Read full article on original website
Focused on Mississippi: Alvis Christmas Village
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mississippi. One of my favorite Christmas displays just went up at the Caboose in Madison. The Alvis Christmas Village. This is the 50th anniversary of the village being set up for the holidays. It grew building by building, year by year starting […]
WDAM-TV
Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
WDAM-TV
The Springs Church of Collins fed more than 300 people
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Springs Church filled bellies and hearts Sunday afternoon, traveling from Collins to Hattiesburg and spreading fellowship and faith. Feeding the spiritual, mental and physical is the goal at The Springs Church of Collins. Leadership groups prayed before heading to service others. “Dear heavenly father,” said...
Water giveaway held in Jackson ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people. Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue. The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio […]
Holiday festivities begin at Mississippi Children’s Museum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas holiday arrives at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. Saturday was the opening night of the “Very Merry Night,” which is part of the museum’s “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit. Dozens of families came out to take pictures with Santa, make miniature snowmen and to enjoy holiday candies […]
WJTV.com
Friday Fur Babies: Meet Reba
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal that’s waiting to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Reba is a redheaded dog that is about three years old. She was found in...
mageenews.com
MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi
MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
16 years and counting… Community honors memory of beloved mayor, football coach by serving thousands of Thanksgiving meals
For 16 years, one Mississippi community has been honoring the memory of a beloved mayor and longtime football coach by feeding more than 1,000 people each Thanksgiving. The 16th annual 2022 Doug Sullivan Community Thanksgiving Meal will be Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The meal’s namesake Doug...
Mississippi baker wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas...
WLBT
Beautiful bright lights on display for Magic of Lights 2022 in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas... at least in Brandon. Beginning Friday, The Magic of Lights show will be on full display - more than two million lights showcasing all of your favorite Christmas themes and stories. “Imagine a young boy or young...
fox7austin.com
Wanted man captured after trolling Mississippi authorities on Facebook
LAUREL, Miss. - A wanted man was captured in Mississippi after trolling authorities on their Facebook page. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office wanted 31-year-old Jenise Bolin for a bench warrant after he failed to appear in court for a methamphetamine possession charge. Deputies posted his picture, along with other...
WDAM-TV
Battalion Chief Chris Carr steps into role as Hattiesburg Fire Department Assistant Chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Hattiesburg Civil Service Commission voted unanimously to approve Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart’s provisional appointment of Battalion Chief Chris Carr as assistant fire chief for the Hattiesburg Fire Department. According to the city, Carr has more than 25 years of fire service with...
Warehouse catches fire on S. Jefferson Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a warehouse in Jackson on Saturday, November 19. Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the fire started at the warehouse around 9:30 p.m. near South Jefferson and South streets. There were many tires in the building, which prevented firefighters from being able to quickly put […]
Silver Alert issued for missing Rankin County man
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Joe Causey of Pearl. Causey, 69, is described as a black male, five foot six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, November 20, at about 3:00 p.m. in the 500 […]
WAPT
Woman convicted of running down, killing romantic rival
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman has been convicted of murder after running down a romantic rival who died after spending two years in a coma. Brittany Carter was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Chornell Mayfield. The two women had been involved in an ongoing dispute over a "mutual love interest" that ended with Carter running over Mayfield with an SUV, according to a release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II.
Madison County supervisors approve expansion of Lost Rabbit
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the final phase of a project to expand the Town of Lost Rabbit. The Northside Sun reported the supervisors approved the final plat of Phase 2-A this month. The plat consists of only one lot where more developments are expected to take place. The […]
WAPT
South Jackson vacant hotel catches fire
JACKSON, Miss. — A vacant South Jackson hotel caught fire Friday. Hotel O on Ellis Avenue caught fire Friday afternoon around 4:30 PM. This hotel caught fire at least 4 times back in February. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest 11/14-11/21
DUI – 1 Carless Driving – 1 MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
WAPT
Large water main break floods parts of Meadowbrook Road and nearby streets, concerns residents
JACKSON, Miss. — A water main break is on Meadowbrook Road in Jackson. It has flooded not only the street, but a nearby undeveloped lot. Some people are concerned that if the water is not soon stopped, it could flow into people's homes. Residents said the area is already prone to flooding due to nearby Eubanks Creek.
