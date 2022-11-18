Read full article on original website
TPD assist Nebraska law enforcement in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department aided a Nebraska sheriff’s office on Monday in Southwest Topeka. The TPD announced that it helped the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska in the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane. This is related to an ongoing investigation from the Nebraska sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction and no threat is […]
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 21
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CARLTON HEINZ HOLLIFIELD, 60, Manhattan, Probation violation; Bond $258; released to custody of Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office. JOHN MAYNARD ZELLER, 80, Manhattan, Driving...
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
RCPD arrests two people for three weekend counts of arson
Officers filed three reports for arson on November 19, 2022. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Ln. were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Ln. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns. Manhattan Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished all three fires. Jacob Eyster, 22, and Ryan Eyster, 23, both of Manhattan were located near Triangle Park in Aggieville, Manhattan around 11:45 p.m. and arrested for three counts of arson each in connection to the fires. They were each issued bonds of $5,000 and are no longer confined at the time of this report.
Salina to Install Multiple Cameras
Salina City Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. Commissioners were told the automatic license plate reader cameras enhance law enforcement’s...
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
📷: Riley County Police Department Arrest Report
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MARINA MARROQUIN, 32, Manhattan, Driving while suspended; 3rd or subsequent conviction; Vehicles; Operate vehicle without registration or w/ expired tag; Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conviction; blood/breath .08 >; Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution; Bond $4,000.
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed an early-morning search warrant at a home in West Topeka as part of an ongoing investigation based out of Douglas Co., Nebraska. Officers were called to a home at 2100 SW Meadow Ln. around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, November 21 on the report of a disturbance.
Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
Salina Police attempt to identify, locate women accused of stealing financial cards
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are attempting to identify and locate two women accused of stealing and using financial cards. The Salina Police Department says that around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, officials were called to the YMCA at 570 YMCA Dr. with reports of multiple vehicle burglaries.
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.
Junction City man arrested amid weekend stabbing investigation
One person is behind bars after a stabbing incident in Junction City Sunday, which left one person with serious injuries. Junction City Police say 47-year-old Alexius Mims is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Officers were called out to a residence in the 400 block of West 18th Street at around 7 a.m. Sunday. The victim, 31-year-old Rollin McClam, of Junction City, was transported to Geary Community Hospital, and later transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where he was listed in critical condition.
Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
Man arrested after Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend. The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance. When officials arrived, they said they were able to take...
Driver thrown from vehicle in fatal Kansas crash, patrol says
ST MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka woman has died following a rollover crash in northeast Kansas Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 24 west of St. Marys when 22-year-old Alexis Ward was driving west and her Honda Accord left the road. She over corrected, left the road on the opposite side, over corrected again and rolled the car.
