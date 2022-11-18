Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for this morning is found in Micah 6:8: “He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” We have instructions from God through His prophet as to how we are to live. We are to be honest and just, love mercy and show it, and be humble in our demeanor. This should be a measuring rod for all of us who profess to be Christian. Do we possess these qualities, these gifts? Self-assessment and evaluation are necessary for us all. I know I fall short in all areas. Repentance is key. Thank you, Jesus, for your forgiveness as we continue our journey to ultimate perfection and rest with you. Amen!

