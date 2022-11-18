Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Mendenhall High School Student Council to Hold Food for Toys
Mendenhall High School Student Council to Hold Food for Toys. The Student Council at Mendenhall High School will be holding a...
mageenews.com
Christmas Ornament, Print Sale Helps Send MC’s Art Education Students to National Conference
Christmas trees throughout the Southeast will soon be adorned with multicolored angels, crosses, doves, state silhouettes – and even Mississippi College's popular new brand mark – thanks to the breathtaking work of MC students-artists.
WDAM-TV
Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
16 years and counting… Community honors memory of beloved mayor, football coach by serving thousands of Thanksgiving meals
For 16 years, one Mississippi community has been honoring the memory of a beloved mayor and longtime football coach by feeding more than 1,000 people each Thanksgiving. The 16th annual 2022 Doug Sullivan Community Thanksgiving Meal will be Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The meal’s namesake Doug...
WAPT
Local churches distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals
JACKSON, Miss. — A local church passed out Thanksgiving meals to community members Saturday. Hilltop Church, other ministries and the Tree of Life Women's Home in Jackson wanted to help those in need for the holiday. They packed 500 boxes filled with Thanksgiving dinners enough to feed a family...
Four Mississippi college ‘Citizen Scholars’ honored for dedicating 600 hours of their time to communities
The University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Community Engagement (CCE) has recognized four recipients of the Citizen Scholar Award, an honor for students demonstrating significant involvement in community engagement. The Citizen Scholars program is a new initiative that honors undergraduate students who have made significant contributions to their communities...
Holiday festivities begin at Mississippi Children’s Museum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas holiday arrives at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. Saturday was the opening night of the “Very Merry Night,” which is part of the museum’s “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit. Dozens of families came out to take pictures with Santa, make miniature snowmen and to enjoy holiday candies […]
WLBT
Jackson church delivers Thanksgiving meals to inner-city families
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gathering around the table with family is what many of us are looking forward to next week. Some can not afford what many take for granted. But a Jackson church, which serves inner-city communities, is making sure their stomachs and souls will be filled this Thanksgiving.
magnoliastatelive.com
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
Water giveaway held in Jackson ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people. Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue. The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio […]
mageenews.com
MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi
MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
mageenews.com
What does the Lord require of You?
The Scriptural passage selected for this morning is found in Micah 6:8: "He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." We have instructions from God through His prophet as to how we are to live. We are to be honest and just, love mercy and show it, and be humble in our demeanor. This should be a measuring rod for all of us who profess to be Christian. Do we possess these qualities, these gifts? Self-assessment and evaluation are necessary for us all. I know I fall short in all areas. Repentance is key. Thank you, Jesus, for your forgiveness as we continue our journey to ultimate perfection and rest with you. Amen!
Mississippi baker wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Reeves wants to allocate funds to train ‘guardians’ in case of school shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi and Jackson Association of Educators are speaking out about one of the items on Governor Reeves’ legislative wish list. The governor wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money in arming “guardians” to “be trained to provide armed intervention in the event of an active shooter threat.”
newyorkbeacon.com
GoFundMe Created For Rasheem Carter, Black Man Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Mississippi
AGoFundMe account has been created for Rasheem Ryelle Carter, the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously went missing last month after his family says their son was threatened and stalked by white men in Taylorsville. Felica Kaho, the creator of the GoFundMe page, says she made the account to, ”raise funds...
WLBT
Beautiful bright lights on display for Magic of Lights 2022 in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas... at least in Brandon. Beginning Friday, The Magic of Lights show will be on full display - more than two million lights showcasing all of your favorite Christmas themes and stories. “Imagine a young boy or young...
mageenews.com
God has a plan
No matter what you may be facing, no matter what trial you may be going through, God has a plan. He is working behind the scenes, and He is working for your good! Simply have faith!
mageenews.com
Joe Allen “Catbooger” Blackwell, 68 of Taylorsville
(July 22, 1954 – November 19, 2022) Joe Allen "Catbooger" Blackwell, 68 of Taylorsville, Mississippi passed away from his earthly...
‘Peek a boo: We got you’: Mississippi man caught after trolling police on Facebook
JONES COUNTY, Miss. — Be careful who you are taunting. A Mississippi man who trolled authorities on social media after he was listed as one of Jones County’s “most wanted” fugitives was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Jenise Bolin, 31, Ellisville, was wanted on a bench warrant...
Teen found dead near fiery crash on Northside Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive on Sunday, November 20. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn and Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The crash involved a Hyundai Sonata and another vehicle. According to Hearn and Brown, […]
