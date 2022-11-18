ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

Mendenhall High School Student Council to Hold Food for Toys

Mendenhall High School Student Council to Hold Food for Toys. The Student Council at Mendenhall High School will be holding a...
MENDENHALL, MS
Christmas Ornament, Print Sale Helps Send MC’s Art Education Students to National Conference

Christmas trees throughout the Southeast will soon be adorned with multicolored angels, crosses, doves, state silhouettes – and even Mississippi College's popular new brand mark – thanks to the breathtaking work of MC students-artists.
CLINTON, MS
Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
LAUREL, MS
Local churches distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals

JACKSON, Miss. — A local church passed out Thanksgiving meals to community members Saturday. Hilltop Church, other ministries and the Tree of Life Women's Home in Jackson wanted to help those in need for the holiday. They packed 500 boxes filled with Thanksgiving dinners enough to feed a family...
JACKSON, MS
Four Mississippi college ‘Citizen Scholars’ honored for dedicating 600 hours of their time to communities

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Community Engagement (CCE) has recognized four recipients of the Citizen Scholar Award, an honor for students demonstrating significant involvement in community engagement. The Citizen Scholars program is a new initiative that honors undergraduate students who have made significant contributions to their communities...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Holiday festivities begin at Mississippi Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas holiday arrives at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. Saturday was the opening night of the “Very Merry Night,” which is part of the museum’s “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit. Dozens of families came out to take pictures with Santa, make miniature snowmen and to enjoy holiday candies […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson church delivers Thanksgiving meals to inner-city families

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gathering around the table with family is what many of us are looking forward to next week. Some can not afford what many take for granted. But a Jackson church, which serves inner-city communities, is making sure their stomachs and souls will be filled this Thanksgiving.
JACKSON, MS
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away

The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
JACKSON, MS
Water giveaway held in Jackson ahead of Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people. Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue. The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio […]
JACKSON, MS
MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
What does the Lord require of You?

The Scriptural passage selected for this morning is found in Micah 6:8: "He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." We have instructions from God through His prophet as to how we are to live. We are to be honest and just, love mercy and show it, and be humble in our demeanor. This should be a measuring rod for all of us who profess to be Christian. Do we possess these qualities, these gifts? Self-assessment and evaluation are necessary for us all. I know I fall short in all areas. Repentance is key. Thank you, Jesus, for your forgiveness as we continue our journey to ultimate perfection and rest with you. Amen!
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
God has a plan

No matter what you may be facing, no matter what trial you may be going through, God has a plan. He is working behind the scenes, and He is working for your good! Simply have faith!
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
Joe Allen “Catbooger” Blackwell, 68 of Taylorsville

(July 22, 1954 – November 19, 2022) Joe Allen "Catbooger" Blackwell, 68 of Taylorsville, Mississippi passed away from his earthly...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
Teen found dead near fiery crash on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive on Sunday, November 20. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn and Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The crash involved a Hyundai Sonata and another vehicle. According to Hearn and Brown, […]
JACKSON, MS

