To fully grasp the horror of Andor’s stunning prison arc, it helps to go back some 200 years to consider a man named Jeremy Bentham. Bentham, an English philosopher and political thinker, spent the late 1780s abroad and, in a series of letters, crafted one of the finest works of social cruelty in Western thought: the Panopticon. A method of surveillance and social control most clearly mapped to prisons, the Panopticon is best understood as a system meant to give the illusion of constant observation, where the subjects never know if they are being watched or not. One of Bentham’s earliest ideas for implementing the Panopticon was in prisons, which would be constructed with cells arrayed in a circle around a central watchtower that inmates could not see inside. Guards could be watching everything. They could be reading a book. They could not be there at all.

10 DAYS AGO