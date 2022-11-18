Read full article on original website
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: The High Republic #2 goes to second print
As Phase Two of The High Republic continues to roll out, news comes that the second issue of volume 2 of the Marvel series by Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito will be going back for a second print, bringing with it an Anindito cover taken from a splash page in issue 2 featuring the infamous Twinkle Sisters.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is the seventh MCU movie in a row to be barred from China. It shows how a once essential market for Hollywood blockbusters has dried up.
"Wakanda Forever" reportedly didn't get into China over a brief depiction of a same-sex relationship. Other MCU movies have faced similar roadblocks.
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Star Wars– Tales From The Rancor Pit’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Star Wars: Tales From The Rancor Pit HC, out next week from writer Cavan Scott and artists Nick Brokenshire, Juan Samu, Puste, Rafael Pérez, and Andy Duggan. ‘It’s a dark and stormy night on Tatooine as Jabba the Hutt’s victim hangs...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Wars villains
No Star Wars movie, or even Star Wars series, is complete without a good old fashioned villain. Sometimes, fans of the science fiction movie franchise are even treated with multiple Star Wars villains at once. What joy!. That’s because, the truth is, the galaxy far, far away is a pretty...
Disney’s ‘Willow’ Sequel Was Born on the Set of ‘Solo,’ Then Evolved Into Something More
Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s “Willow,” like Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” is a big-budget fantasy adventure steeped in a preexisting property. There’s magic and creatures and a mythic quest embarked upon by a group of unlikely heroes. But unlike these other projects, “Willow” isn’t crushed by the weight of expectations.
comicon.com
Image Comics Announces ‘Blood Tree’: ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Meets ‘Seven’
Writer Peter J. Tomasi (Batman and Robin, Superman, Black Adam: The Dark Age, Super-Sons, Detective Comics) and artist Maxim Šimić (Escape from New York, Worlds Apart) team up for new ongoing series Blood Tree from Image Comics coming in February 2023. “In Blood Tree, two obsessed NYPD detectives...
fanthatracks.com
Film and TV Review: Star Wars: Andor Episode 11
Every time an episode of Star Wars: Andor lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episode eleven of season one, ‘Daughter of Ferrix’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here. Ross Hollebon. The Narkina 5 prison...
comicon.com
Superman And The New Gods: Previewing ‘Action Comics’ #1049
“KAL-EL RETURNS, CHAPTER 5 / RED MOON, PART THREE. We’re only one month away from the mammoth Action Comics #1050, and tensions between the Super-Family and Lex Luthor have never been higher. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude, Steel, Supergirl, and Kong Kenan repel an alien invasion!”
‘Andor’ Is a ‘Star Wars’ Show That's Actually Good
There’s a scene in the tenth episode of Disney+’s Andor where Luthen Rael (played immaculately by Stellen Skarsgård), an accelerationist revolutionary living in an eternal game of 5D chess, is asked to explain what he’s sacrificed for the rebellion. “Calm. Kindness, kinship. Love,” he begins. “I’ve given up all chance at inner peace, I’ve made my mind a sunless space. I share my dreams with ghosts. I wake up every day to an equation I wrote 15 years ago from which there’s only one conclusion: I’m damned for what I do.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A nonsensical sequel that almost saw an iconic franchise jump the shark shoots for the streaming stars
Cinema had changed an awful lot between Roger Moore’s third and fourth outings as James Bond, with 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me releasing only three months after Star Wars revolutionized blockbusters forever. As a result, sci-fi was suddenly in vogue, with 007 jumping on the bandwagon in preposterous fashion with Moonraker.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Jedi explained
What are the Jedi in Star Wars? The vast history of the most iconic science fiction movie franchise of all time is essentially built upon the concept of good versus evil, or more specifically, the Jedi versus the Sith. But what are the Jedi all about exactly?. You’d be hard...
More Drama At Elon Musk's Twitter: Users Upload Full-Length Movies As Platform's Copyright Strike System Appears To Be Broken
Elon Musk's Twitter drama ensues. Users are uploading entire feature films and entertaining netizens without charging a dime. What Happened: On Saturday evening, Twitter's automated copyright strike system seemingly stopped working. A user uploaded the complete 'The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift' over a 50-tweet thread and went viral,...
Lucasfilm Announces Studio Ghibli Collaboration ‘Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies’
Studio Ghibli has cooked up something sweet with Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Co. It was announced Friday evening that Ghibli director Katsuya Kondo has helmed the hand-drawn short “Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies” to debut Saturday November 12 on Disney+ in celebration of the third anniversary of Disney+ and the popular “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.” The famed Japanese animation studio had tweeted the Lucasfilm logo earlier in the week indicating that a collaboration was in the works. It was a message amplified by at least one Disney executive. Walt Disney Pictures’ President of Marketing Asad Ayaz retweeted the Studio Ghibli...
comicon.com
Jim Gordon Nurses Batman Back To Health In ‘Detective Comics’ #1066 Preview
“As the Azmer demon takes hold of the Harvey Dent side of Two-Face, it’s up to the bad side to save them both before it’s too late…that is, if Harvey will give up the identity of Batman to help them. Meanwhile, the young Orgham heir Arzen meets Bruce Wayne for the first time, and Bruce see potential in the boy.”
Polygon
Andor’s prison trilogy weaponizes the iconic parts of the Star Wars universe
To fully grasp the horror of Andor’s stunning prison arc, it helps to go back some 200 years to consider a man named Jeremy Bentham. Bentham, an English philosopher and political thinker, spent the late 1780s abroad and, in a series of letters, crafted one of the finest works of social cruelty in Western thought: the Panopticon. A method of surveillance and social control most clearly mapped to prisons, the Panopticon is best understood as a system meant to give the illusion of constant observation, where the subjects never know if they are being watched or not. One of Bentham’s earliest ideas for implementing the Panopticon was in prisons, which would be constructed with cells arrayed in a circle around a central watchtower that inmates could not see inside. Guards could be watching everything. They could be reading a book. They could not be there at all.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
comicon.com
Fangs And Plans Are Afoot: Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires’ #11
“Humanity’s final battles against King Nightwing and his vampire armies have seemingly failed on all three fronts. Who lives? Who dies? As all hope is extinguished, will the surviving heroes be able to stop the extinction of the human race?”. DC vs. Vampires #11 is out Tuesday 22nd November...
Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold debunks ‘leaked’ ending of film
Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold has debunked reports surrounding how the film will end. The new sequel will see Harrison Ford, 80, return as the character alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge.In recent months, it was claimed that test screenings of the film ended with Waller-Bridge succeeding Ford as a female version of the character.However, Mangold has debunked these rumours, telling his Twitter followers: “No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed.”He also said that, as of 11 November, there have been no screenings of the film whatsoever.Ford has played daring...
