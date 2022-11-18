Read full article on original website
Preview: The Sci-Fi Afrofuturist Series Continues In ‘Eve: Children Of The Moon’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Eve: Children Of The Moon #2, the next issue of their Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘In the second thrilling issue of the follow-up to Eve, Selene divulges the details of...
Preview: There Are Two Sides To Every Story – ‘Brink’ Book 5 Is Masterful Comics
“The year is 2096 and Earth has been reduced to an uninhabited wasteland. What was left of humanity was evacuated into overpopulated space stations, or ‘Habitats’. Nolan Maslow, a journalist working for The Herald, is investigating the death of HSD agent Brinkmann and the sect that has infiltrated the maintenance workers of Ludmilla Habitat. He will find out that even his most outrageous theories cannot encompass what is actually happening behind the scenes of the habitat.”
Previewing ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ #3
“Batman must venture into the sewers as he hunts for the fabled sword of King Scimitar. But he quickly finds a devolving Killer Croc who won’t let the caped crusader steal his child! But all Batman sees is…a doll? Meanwhile, Robin gets kidnapped while trailing Scarecrow. Looks like both heroes need a good doctor, but the only one to be found is a little…strange. All this and more in the next installment of your favorite audio compendium!”
Drown And Out: Previewing ‘Batman: Fortress’ #7
“Batman and his team of unlikely allies have penetrated the defenses of the Fortress of Solitude and uncovered the shocking answer that has haunted the Dark Knight from the very beginning—where is Superman? You will not be prepared for the revelation!”. Batman: Fortress #7 is out Tuesday 22nd November...
‘DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead’ #3 Preview
“Rock and Easy Company have had some fun defending themselves against Hitler’s undead goons, but now it’s time for them to have a gas when they go on the offensive and head behind enemy lines. And hey, speaking of gas, is that a flamethrower in your hands or are ya just happy to see me? Time to burn it all down or die trying, Easy Company!”
First Look: ‘Kroma By Lorenzo De Felici’ #2 From Skybound
We had the revelation of the Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #2 covers last week and now we get a first look too. Coming from Skybound on Wednesday, December 21st, let’s taek a look at the synopsis and preview pages below:. After last issue’s shocking final page, Kroma ventures...
Skybound Comet Reveals A New Look Extended Preview For Marc Smith’s ‘Scurry’ Graphic Novel
Skybound Comet has revealed a new extended 12-page preview for its forthcoming Middle Grade graphic novel, Scurry, from Mac Smith. The first-ever collection of the smash-hit webcomic in a complete volume. It will be available everywhere books are sold February 2023. “Scurry depicts a world in which humanity has disappeared,...
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics
ALL-NEW ADVENTURES FOR THE GREATEST JEDI OF ALL TIME! To some, he was a legend. To others, he was a teacher. Now Yoda is all but forgotten, living in exile and haunted by the past. As a strangely familiar voice echoes through the swamps of Dagobah, Yoda must revisit the many lessons he has given over the years, from the days of the High Republic to the chaos of the Clone Wars. In the first of three story arcs, a desperate cry for help reaches the Jedi Council on Coruscant and only Yoda can respond. But how far will he go to protect a community from attack?
Where Has Buffy Disappeared To?: Previewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #8
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of The Vampire Slayer #8, dropping Wednesday from writer Sarah Gailey, illustrator Claudia Balboni, colorist Valentina Pinto, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘Where has Buffy disappeared to?. The Scooby Gang are on the case, all the while wrestling with the guilt over how they’ve treated...
Rise Of The All-Rider In ‘Avengers Forever’ #11 Preview
“THE PILLARS: CONCLUSION! The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group’s infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.”
Is History Repeating Itself? ‘Previewing Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel’ #5
TILL DEATH DO US PART! Genis-Vell and Rick Jones have been through a lot together—can they survive a final face-to-face with Death? You won’t expect how this one ends!
House Of X: Previewing ‘X-Force’ #34
“IN SPACE, NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SNIKT! The planet Arakko is a new target for Arakkii pirate SEVYR BLACKMORE! But where there’s crime, there’s inevitably punishment. And that’s where X-FORCE comes in along with hired hands MAVERICK and the MERCS! But are even their combined forces up to the task of keeping these deadly warriors from overrunning the solar system?”
Marvel Studios Taps Director Yann Demange And Writer Michael Starrbury To Reshape ‘Blade’
Blade is getting a creative retooling. A month or so after original director Bassam Tariq left the production, The Hollywood Reporter claims Lovecraft Country‘s Yann Demange will take the helm of the troubled Marvel Studios production while When They See Us‘s Michael Starrbury will do a page one rewrite of the script. Reportedly, the tone will go for something “dark and gritty” in lieu of employing the studio house style and hew closer to the first Blade film cycle.
Hitching A Ride On The Darkside: Previewing ‘Midnight Suns’ #3
“Beware the Vapors of Valtorr! The MIDNIGHT SUNS brave the darkest and most horrifying journey imaginable to secure aid from one of the most ancient and dangerous beings in all of existence. What terrible secret from the past is AGATHA HARKNESS hiding? And what does the truth mean for ZOE LAVEAU’s future?!”
Preview: Creating Life From Death In ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Stuff Of Nightmares #3, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘Reeling from disaster, Issac and Stella are left to pick up...
Trouble In Paradise Averted, But At A Cost: Reviewing ‘The Prodigy: The Icarus Society’ #5
Edison Crane may be a genius but the way he escapes his captors in ‘The Prodigy: The Icarus Society’ #5 is one of the oldest tricks in the book. A trick that weakens what should have been a grand and verbose finale to an otherwise engaging series. Overall.
Preview: Dark Mysteries Of A Ruined World In ‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1, an epic post-apocalyptic series from writer Jason Aaron, artist Alexandre Tefengki with colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘Maceo and Mezzy have never met anyone like each other, and they’ll need...
Take A Trip With The Good Doctor In ‘Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise’ #1 By Tradd Moore
“FROM THE MIND OF TRADD MOORE! Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore (SILVER SURFER: BLACK) comes a Strange story like you’ve never seen!”
Clowning Around With Multiple Harleys: ‘Harley Quinn’ #24 Preview
“Like the old Russian proverb says, if you wanna catch a killer, kidnap a different killer and force them to walk you through their process until you eventually find the person who murdered you in cold blood on your newly renovated Gotham ferry…point is, I’m makin’ Victor Zsasz help with my murder mystery and this Sherlock and reluctant Watson are about to blow the doors wide open on some universe-alterin’ shenanigans. Plus, Bud and Lou get belly rubs, I lose my deposit on a fog machine I rented, and my killer is revealed!”
Those Real World Blues: Reviewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #1
‘I Hate Fairyland’ Vol.2 #1 picks up right where the series left off with the same over-the-top kinetic gruesome energy and fun, with a sharper edge dipping into the reality of what extended trauma can do to a person. Perfect jumping on spot for those both familiar and not as familiar with the series as it begins a whole new adventure that sees Gert destined to return to the place she hates the most.
