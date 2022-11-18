ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dave Mustaine opens up on failed James Hetfield reunion: “We were talking about getting back together”

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Joe Woodstock
2d ago

Nonsense. There's no way Hetfield would deal with mustaine's ego in 2022. Mustaine probably misread or misinterpreted him.

Reply
5
Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Dave Mustaine’s Metallica Reunion Talks Failed

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says he had a discussion with former Metallica bandmate James Hetfield over reuniting for a musical project – but the talks ended suddenly. Despite being fired in 1983, Mustaine said he was “really friendly” during their conversation. Everything seemed to stall, however, as a result of the long-standing disagreement over songwriting credits on Metallica’s No Life ’Til Leather. Plans for an extended version of the demo were abandoned in 2015 when the parties couldn’t reach an agreement.
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Megadeth cover Judas Priest classic Delivering the Goods

Mustaine and co are celebrating Priest’s induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the cover. Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month was quite the moment, featuring the much-vaunted return of K.K. Downing and a stirring speech about community and equality in metal from frontman Rob Halford. Now Megadeth have celebrated the long-awaited honor by releasing a cover of Judas Priest hit Delivering the Goods.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed

After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
TODAY.com

Reba McEntire posts heartbreaking tribute to 'angel' dog following his death

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are mourning the loss of their fur baby. In a post shared on Nov. 18, McEntire said their dog Riddler died on Nov. 16. "If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular 'Angel delivered' life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday," she wrote. "Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis. He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best."
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy