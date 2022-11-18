Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Cliffs CEO: Minnesota Mine Will Close Without Mineral Rights
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
US News and World Report
Arizona Attorney General Wants Report on Voting Machine Problems
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections. A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright calls for county...
Comments / 0