4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
itsecuritywire.com
Microsoft Warns of a Cybercriminal Gang Distributing Royal Ransomware and Other Malware
Microsoft warns that a threat actor identified as DEV-0569, which is well-known for disseminating various malicious payloads, was recently seen updating its delivery techniques. For the dissemination of malware, DEV-0569 has relied on malicious ads (malvertising), blog comments, phoney forum pages, and phishing links. However, over the past few months,...
TechRadar
Samsung phones are being targeted by some seriously shady zero-days
Three Samsung smartphone (opens in new tab) models have been found carrying vulnerabilities that were allegedly abused by a commercial surveillance vendor to spy on people and probably steal their sensitive data. Researchers from Google's Project Zero security team said that the Samsung S10, A50, and A51 models were affected,...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Malware attack on India CDSL halts financial transactions on Friday
Thousands of financial transactions related to demat accounts were halted on Friday November 18th,2022 as the servers at the Central Depository Services (India) Limited went through a cyber attack of the malware genre. According to sources, half of the transaction processing units were impacted by the digital attack and, out...
ZDNet
Will using a VPN help protect you from malware or ransomware?
A virtual private network (VPN) can be an important tool in your online protection routine, but only if you know exactly what a VPN can and can't do. Used properly, a VPN can enhance your security and privacy, but it's not a replacement for other tools. The basic concept behind...
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
ZDNet
Not patched Log4j yet? Assume attackers are in your network, say CISA and FBI
A joint security alert by CISA and the FBI has warned organizations that haven't applied much-needed Log4j security patches and mitigations to VMware Horizon server instances to assume their network has been compromised and act accordingly. It comes following an investigation into a cyberattack, against what they describe as a...
Millions of Android owners warned over ‘most dangerous apps’ you might have on your phone
ANDROID users are being warned against dangerous apps that could be lingering on their phones. Cybersecurity experts have uncovered a number of problematic Android apps that can breach your data. Malware and data breaches are becoming a growing problem for Android users – and this issue is perpetuated by malicious...
makeuseof.com
What Is Screen Locker Ransomware and How Can You Remove It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Screen locker ransomware is a type of ransomware that takes over your screen and prevents you from using your device. This type of ransomware is on the rise and can be very difficult to remove without proper information about it.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – NOVEMBER 18, 2022
Beware the BatLoader, The NSA calls for more memory safe programming language use and ransomware causes more trouble in Australia….Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of November 18, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. Researchers Sound Alarm on Dangerous BatLoader Malware Dropper. A dangerous new malware...
itsecuritywire.com
Vulnerability in Omron PLC Exploited by Sophisticated ICS Malware
A sophisticated piece of malware intended to attack Industrial Control Systems (ICS) has exploited a critical vulnerability affecting Omron products, but it has not received the attention it merits. The NJ and NX-series controllers and software produced by the Japanese electronics company Omron were affected by three vulnerabilities, according to...
aiexpress.io
Malware detection and classification with Amazon Rekognition
In response to an article by Cybersecurity Ventures, the injury brought on by Ransomware (a sort of malware that may block customers from accessing their information until they pay a ransom) elevated by 57 occasions in 2021 as in comparison with 2015. Moreover, it’s predicted to price its victims $265 billion (USD) yearly by 2031. On the time of writing, the monetary toll from Ransomware assaults falls simply above the 50th place in a listing of nations ranked by their GDP.
itechpost.com
Chinese Hackers Disguise Malware using Google Drive to Target Organizations
Hackers based in China are conducting a spearphishing campaign, by delivering custom malware to government, research, and academic organizations all over the world. The cyberattacks have been led by a group called Mustang Panda, and they deliver the malware via Google Drive, according to Bleeping Computer. Cyberattack Details. The Chinese...
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
makeuseof.com
What Is the BatLoader Malware and How Does It Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. When it comes to choosing victims for cybercrime, criminals know that any potential payoff is bigger from an organization or a company than an individual. BatLoader targets businesses for further exploitation with Living off the Land attacks.
TechRadar
Iranian hackers breached US govt agency, deploy crypto miner
An unnamed Iranian state-sponsored hacking group managed to compromise the endpoints belonging to an American Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) organization, and used its access to deploy a cryptocurrency miner. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) published (opens in new tab) the findings earlier this week. As per its report,...
