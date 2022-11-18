ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

atozsports.com

Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo

The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills Mafia helping dig out players, get them to Detroit

What would the Buffalo Bills be without their fans?. The Bills (6-3) had their matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-6) moved to Detroit. But they still have to get there. In order to do so, the first step is to get out of their own driveways… and Bills fans were around to help. Players on the team took to their various social media accounts to share that neighbors came over and helped them get out of their driveways so they could get to the Buffalo airport.
DETROIT, MI
WGRZ TV

Squirrel & Braun dig out Bills Quarterback

Bills quarterback, Josh Allen was snowed in at his home, but needed to get out quickly for the team's relocated game. Two neighbors came to his rescue.
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game

Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Positive Injury News for Cleveland Browns Ahead of Bills Game

Cleveland Browns look to be getting as healthy as they’ve been this season ahead of the Buffalo Bills game. Both David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are practicing on Friday, and look to be in line to play on Sunday in Detroit against the Bills. The only players that sat...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Bills: 3 things to watch and game picks for Sunday’s game

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will head to Detroit this weekend, but not to play the Lions. They will play a road game against the Buffalo Bills after a snowstorm forced the NFL to move the game. The Browns are trying to preserve their season and get back in the AFC North race while the Bills have slipped out of the AFC East lead and will try to snap their two-game losing streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns-Bills game could be delayed Sunday if snow affects Buffalo's travel

It appears there are options if the Buffalo Bills can't travel on Saturday afternoon, as planned, for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported earlier on Friday there were concerns the snowstorm that forced the league to relocate Sunday's 1 p.m. ET clash between 3-6 Cleveland and 6-3 Buffalo to Detroit could keep the Bills in western New York through at least Saturday evening.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Jeff Okudah Not Likely to Play against Bills

The Detroit Lions were already facing a tough challenge on Thanksgiving when they suit up against the Buffalo Bills. After the surprise victory against the Giants, head coach Dan Campbell discussed the potential of cornerback Jeff Okudah to play on short notice. "We just talked about it. I don't think...
DETROIT, MI

