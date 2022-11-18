Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo
The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
Bills Get Huge Injury Update About Star QB Josh Allen
This week has been a whirlwind for the Buffalo Bills as their home game has been moved to Detroit because of severe weather in the area. The Bills are currently stuck in Buffalo, which is creating all kinds of logistic headaches for the team. Eventually, the game will go on,...
Bills' game was moved to Detroit, now they have a new challenge: Getting to Detroit
It was no surprise when the NFL moved the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. Western New York is getting a massive snowfall. There has been a lake-effect snow warning from the National Weather Service for most of the week. The only surprise is it took...
Several Bills Players Injured In Buffalo’s Win Over Cleveland
The Buffalo Bills found a way to make it to Detroit for Sunday's game against Cleveland and ended up snapping a two-game losing streak by beating the Browns 31-23. The Bills are now working on a short week and they will head back to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
Buffalo Bills follow through on Lions’ requests after 31-23 win over Browns
The Buffalo Bills proved that they are good houseguests. Following their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Buffalo made sure to follow through on all of the Lions’ pre-game requests. All tables were left intact, Buffalo made sure to turn off the lights and they locked...
Bills Mafia helping dig out players, get them to Detroit
What would the Buffalo Bills be without their fans?. The Bills (6-3) had their matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-6) moved to Detroit. But they still have to get there. In order to do so, the first step is to get out of their own driveways… and Bills fans were around to help. Players on the team took to their various social media accounts to share that neighbors came over and helped them get out of their driveways so they could get to the Buffalo airport.
WGRZ TV
Squirrel & Braun dig out Bills Quarterback
Bills quarterback, Josh Allen was snowed in at his home, but needed to get out quickly for the team's relocated game. Two neighbors came to his rescue.
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
Bills stadium blanketed in snow as Buffalo prepares for game in Detroit against Browns
The Buffalo Bills shared videos of Highmark Stadium blanketed in snow as a massive snowstorm hit Western New York. The NFL moved Sunday's game to Detroit due to the weather.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game
Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
Buffalo Bills were trying like heck to get players to Detroit, #BillsMafia shoveled them out
Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris said what many teammates were probably thinking. “I’m very interested to see how we getting to Detroit,” Morris tweeted on Friday night. Considering how much snow has hit Buffalo, it was a valid statement. Orchard Park, the home of Highmark Stadium, has...
Yardbarker
Positive Injury News for Cleveland Browns Ahead of Bills Game
Cleveland Browns look to be getting as healthy as they’ve been this season ahead of the Buffalo Bills game. Both David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are practicing on Friday, and look to be in line to play on Sunday in Detroit against the Bills. The only players that sat...
Buffalo Bills reportedly lost nearly $10 million in revenue with game relocated to Detroit
A team never wants to play on the road. If every NFL organization had their way, they’d play 17 home
Browns vs. Bills: 3 things to watch and game picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will head to Detroit this weekend, but not to play the Lions. They will play a road game against the Buffalo Bills after a snowstorm forced the NFL to move the game. The Browns are trying to preserve their season and get back in the AFC North race while the Bills have slipped out of the AFC East lead and will try to snap their two-game losing streak.
WGRZ TV
Carucci Take2: Bills still living in land of the bizarre while looking to snap losing streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit:. 1. One of the more bizarre stretches in memory continues for the Bills. Last week brought “Elbowgate,” with the team turning Josh Allen’s...
What uniforms the Bills, Browns will wear in Week 11
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will wear during the Week 11 contest at Ford Field:
Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills in Detroit to avoid snow: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — To avoid having to play each other in a few feet of snow in Buffalo, the Cleveland Browns (3-6) and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) will play indoors today at Detroit’s Ford Field. Some might say that if the game were played in the snow that...
WKYC
Knocked down: Cleveland Browns fall to 3-7 with 31-23 loss to Buffalo Bills
DETROIT — Just like several games this year, the Browns got off to a surprisingly hot start Sunday against the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, just like they've also done in several games this year, things precipitously began to fall apart. The Browns ended Week 11 with a 31-23 loss,...
Yardbarker
Browns-Bills game could be delayed Sunday if snow affects Buffalo's travel
It appears there are options if the Buffalo Bills can't travel on Saturday afternoon, as planned, for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported earlier on Friday there were concerns the snowstorm that forced the league to relocate Sunday's 1 p.m. ET clash between 3-6 Cleveland and 6-3 Buffalo to Detroit could keep the Bills in western New York through at least Saturday evening.
Yardbarker
Jeff Okudah Not Likely to Play against Bills
The Detroit Lions were already facing a tough challenge on Thanksgiving when they suit up against the Buffalo Bills. After the surprise victory against the Giants, head coach Dan Campbell discussed the potential of cornerback Jeff Okudah to play on short notice. "We just talked about it. I don't think...
