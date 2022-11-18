Read full article on original website
An unbreakable bond: How football kept Matt Benard connected with his late father
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. When Matt Benard was called to the field for senior night festivities prior to Agawam’s football final home game against East Longmeadow on Oct. 21, he joined a group of family members on the turf.
Date set for Springfield Central football’s Division I championship at Gillette Stadium
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central will return to its second home, Gillette Stadium, early next month. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Westfield School Committee votes to keep Fort Meadow preschool open through 2023-24
WESTFIELD — Vice Chair Bo Sullivan made a motion at the Nov. 21 School Committee meeting to rescind the vote taken on June 17 regarding the closure of Fort Meadow Early Childhood Center at the end of this school year. The motion passed, which means Fort Meadow will remain open at 35 White St., Westfield, through the 2023-24 school year.
Longmeadow Board, Springfield councilors ask for delay of gas pipeline application hearing
LONGMEADOW — Officials in Springfield and Longmeadow have asked state regulators examining Eversource plans to construct a natural gas pipeline to delay a virtual hearing until after an environmental review can be analyzed and the holidays pass. The Longmeadow Select Board voted Monday to send a letter to the...
Westfield police: Robert Tesini found Monday
WESTFIELD — City police said Monday that Robert Tesini has been located, but have not released any further information. Police have referred all questions to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office. Gulluni has not responded to requests for information yet. Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30...
Amherst Council’s tie vote ends $900K for for high school track and field rehab project
AMHERST — An idea that germinated earlier this fall, in which Town Council would allocate an additional $900,000 to repair and replace high school track and field was defeated via a 6-6 tie vote at Monday’s meeting. This outcome came amidst prolonged discussion at the Nov. 21 meeting...
Missing Westfield man found dead in Westfield River after weekend search
WESTFIELD — Westfield police confirmed Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini had been found dead in the Westfield River after his disappearance Friday prompted a weekend search. Little additional information was available, said Police Chief Lawrence Valliere, who could only confirm that Tesini’s remains had been found in the...
Former Springfield Police officer Alexander O’Neil enjoys success with memoir of time in foster care
SPRINGFIELD — Alexander O’Neil remembers the night he told his siblings he would write a book on their time in the state’s foster care system. However, the 78-year-old never dreamed that his memoir, “Is There Any Love Down Back?: The Four Boys,” would earn enough attention that entertainment company Lionsgate would express interest in adapting it for the screen.
West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000
Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
Worcester man killed in 2-car rollover crash in Bolton
A 31-year old Worcester man is dead after a woman lost control of her car on I-495 in Bolton, struck his and caused both to swerve into the median and rollover, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at...
Worcester vigil Sunday to honor eight killed in traffic accidents
A vigil to be held in Worcester Sunday afternoon will honor eight people who died in traffic accidents in the city recently. City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj will host the vigil at 3 p.m. alongside WalkBike Worcester, a citizen advocacy group working to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists in the city.
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000
Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Nicholas Pike, 26, identified as victim in fatal Gardner crash
A 26 year-old Gardner man has been identified as the victim of a fatal head-on crash in Gardner Thursday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Nicholas Pike was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 140 near Green Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 13 to Nov. 19
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 13 to Nov 19. There were 143 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,164-square-foot home on Norfolk Street in Worcester that sold for $380,000.
Three-alarm fire in Worcester triple-decker displaces 16
When Worcester firefighters arrived at 57 Coral St. Monday night, fire was venting out of two sides of the triple-decker’s third floor, according to Deputy Chief Adam Roche. The fire department was alerted to the structure fire at 7:33 p.m. and it took them about a half an hour to get the three-alarm fire under control.
Westfield Police searching for man with developmental disabilities missing since Friday
WESTFIELD – Police are searching for a local man with developmental disabilities who has been missing for three days. Robert Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30 p.m., Friday, at the Big Y on East Silver Street. There are also reports that he was spotted at about 1:10 p.m., Friday, walking northbound on North Elm Street, police said.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $535,000
Daniel Chakmakjian and Nareh Sahakian bought the property at 24 Kenwood Avenue, Worcester, from Said K Aghdam and Michelle M Aghdam on Nov. 3, 2022, for $535,000 which works out to $216 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
City of Worcester names Soloe Dennis new public health director
About four months after Karyn Clark stepped down from her role as Worcester’s director of public health, the city announced Tuesday that they’ve selected Soloe Dennis to fill her shoes. Zachary Dyer has served as acting director since her departure. Dennis is making his way to the city...
Hardwick to hold Jan. 7 referendum on racetrack proposal
A referendum scheduled on Jan. 7 will decide whether the town supports a thoroughbred racing and sports betting facility proposed at Great Meadowbrook Farm. Hardwick Board of Selectmen at yesterday’s meeting also said an ad-hoc committee would be formed that will be a clearinghouse for information on questions about the proposal.
