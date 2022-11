More than one million lights illuminate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens starting this week. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT ZOO AND GARDENS. When night falls, more than a million twinkling holiday lights animate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Every winter, after the park’s usual closing time, WildLights ticketholders ring in the season with festive activities and photo-ops at this beloved annual event, now in its 29th year.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO