Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when

(WJW) — No one will blame you for skipping your Saturday morning run — outside temperatures will feel like they’re in the single digits in much of Northeast Ohio.

Saturday’s high is expected to be 32 degrees. Though temperatures will only reach the low 20s by 6 a.m., they’ll feel much colder — 9 degrees in Cleveland; 8 degrees in Ashtabula; and 6 degrees in Chardon.

“Just when you thought we were done with the snow, we have another system that’s going to move in this weekend,” said FOX 8 meteorologist Mackenzie Bart

If you’re looking to run errands, the first half of Saturday is the best time, she said. Chances for more weekend snow “greatly increased” over Friday, and lake effect snow is expected to pick up Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Severe winter storm watches go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday. Expect 6 to 8 inches in parts of Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, mostly along Interstate 90, Bart said.

** Below is an archived winter weather blog.

November 18, 2022

(WJW) – More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.

The alert includes Ashtabula (inland and lakeshore), Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties. It’s in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday night.

Snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches are possible, according to National Weather Service, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

It could make travel extremely difficult.

Follow live updates on the weather impact below.

6:43 p.m.

5:35 p.m.

PORTAGE COUNTY – The Portage County Sheriff says the Level 2 snow emergency has been lifted.

4:25 p.m.

3:29 p.m.

ODOT update: Snow picking up along the I-90 corridor in Lake County this afternoon. Be extra alert for quickly changing conditions and on bridges and ramps.

12:40 p.m.

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio – The Portage County sheriff tells FOX 8 he has declared a level 2 snow emergency. He says the roads in the county are getting bad.

11:45 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio – West Bath Road is closed westbound between Northampton Road and Riverview Road in Akron due to multiple car accidents caused by weather conditions, according to Akron police.

Akron police ask that drivers avoid the area until further notice.

