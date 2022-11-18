ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when

By Talia Naquin, Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usAyT_0jFqq79d00

(WJW) — No one will blame you for skipping your Saturday morning run — outside temperatures will feel like they’re in the single digits in much of Northeast Ohio.

Saturday’s high is expected to be 32 degrees. Though temperatures will only reach the low 20s by 6 a.m., they’ll feel much colder — 9 degrees in Cleveland; 8 degrees in Ashtabula; and 6 degrees in Chardon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3mum_0jFqq79d00

“Just when you thought we were done with the snow, we have another system that’s going to move in this weekend,” said FOX 8 meteorologist Mackenzie Bart

If you’re looking to run errands, the first half of Saturday is the best time, she said. Chances for more weekend snow “greatly increased” over Friday, and lake effect snow is expected to pick up Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Severe winter storm watches go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday. Expect 6 to 8 inches in parts of Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, mostly along Interstate 90, Bart said.

** Below is an archived winter weather blog.

November 18, 2022

(WJW) – More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.

The alert includes Ashtabula (inland and lakeshore), Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties. It’s in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday night.

More details on the Winter Storm Watch here

Snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches are possible, according to National Weather Service, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

It could make travel extremely difficult.

Live forecast updates here

Follow live updates on the weather impact below.

6:43 p.m.

5:35 p.m.

PORTAGE COUNTY – The Portage County Sheriff says the Level 2 snow emergency has been lifted.

4:25 p.m.

3:29 p.m.

ODOT update: Snow picking up along the I-90 corridor in Lake County this afternoon. Be extra alert for quickly changing conditions and on bridges and ramps.

12:40 p.m.

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio – The Portage County sheriff tells FOX 8 he has declared a level 2 snow emergency. He says the roads in the county are getting bad.

Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?

11:45 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio – West Bath Road is closed westbound between Northampton Road and Riverview Road in Akron due to multiple car accidents caused by weather conditions, according to Akron police.

Akron police ask that drivers avoid the area until further notice.

Comments / 10

Denise Dykes
1d ago

People complain when it’s hot they complain when it’s cold!! Stop complaining and thank God you woke up whether it was either!!

Reply(1)
2
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula residents prepare for yet another snowstorm

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - More snow is headed to Northeast Ohio this weekend. It’s been a rough 24 hours for Jamie Conrad. His car got stuck yesterday and he’s still not done clearing out his driveway, but he knows he has to be better prepared this time.
ASHTABULA, OH
27 First News

Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday

Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weather timing: Lake Effect Snow Warning issued

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s cold this weekend. Plus, we’re tracking a lake effect snow. But hey, it could be worse, have you seen Buffalo’s snow totals? Never the less, Sunday we could see some rough travel especially early thanks to Lake Effect Snow. Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
