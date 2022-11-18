Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Argument between 2 family members leaves 1 dead, 1 sought
An argument between family members led to gunfire Saturday night in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block of 59th Street South. Sgt. Monica Law said two male family members got into a dispute. One of them pulled...
Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Bibb County man
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old Bibb County man. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Nov. 13. Coley is described as a 5’9″ man who may be traveling in a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 with the tag […]
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Critically Injure Robbery Suspect in Thursday Gunfight
A robbery suspect was critically wounded by police in West Alabama Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him. Rex Flowers, the chief of the Demopolis Police Department, said in a post on Facebook that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle from the state of Georgia at 10:30 Thursday morning.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County woman struggles to raise grandchildren after daughter's overdose death
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jefferson County family is asking for help after struggling to stay together and survive for nearly two years now. Raven Deloach, 29, died from a fentanyl overdose two years ago. She left behind 8 children, 7 of which her mother is now caring for.
wvtm13.com
Man charged in death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A man is charged with capital murder in the death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa. According to a news release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD), Zoe Michael Jr., 29, was arrested and is in custody. The TPD says officers were called to a house...
Police in West Alabama Looking for Missing Elderly Man Last Seen Sunday
The Perry County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a 74-year-old man who was last seen on November 13. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen at his residence on Sunday in Marion. The post states he may be living...
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
Derick Brown found guilty of kidnapping 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a trial that spanned a week, a jury found a woman guilty of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl from a party in Birmingham in 2019, turning up dead days later. Derick Brown, 32, was found guilty of kidnapping that resulted in death and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor. […]
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa business owner shares struggles of opening new restaurant
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been difficult enough managing an existing business during the pandemic, but imagine starting a whole new business in these times. Dan Robinson sold his former restaurant, Cravings, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, he decided to embark on a new adventure and open a new restaurant, TuscNY. He says that proved to be challenging in a number of ways.
wvtm13.com
Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama
If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
University of Alabama Beats Auburn, Collects 566,000 Pounds During Food Drive
The University of Alabama collected more than half a million pounds of food during its annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign to benefit the West Alabama Food Bank. The UA group celebrated Friday morning at the Northport food bank when they learned the Capstone collected 565,983 pounds of food this year, beating Auburn University's group collecting 516,611 pounds.
wbrc.com
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program makes sure no one is forgotten this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home Instead Birmingham has just ramped up its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the holiday season. Dan Pahos is the owner of the franchise in Birmingham. He said there are many seniors in the area who don’t have anyone around the holidays.
Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles
A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
Northport Shoe Store Hosting Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday
The Athlete's Foot in Northport will host a turkey giveaway for those in need next week, a few days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to an event post on Facebook, the event will give out turkeys to the first 50 people in line in the store beginning at 5 p.m. The event notice states interested participants will have the opportunity to line up as early as they would like.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
wvtm13.com
Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
wvtm13.com
Two area Christmas light displays light up the season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two drive through Christmas light display shows open in Birmingham and Oxford. The Lights of Noel at the Birmingham Race Course and the Festival of Lights at Choccolocco Park will open for the public starting today.
Shelby Reporter
Desaree Jackson selected as finalist for state Middle School Principal of the Year
CALERA – Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year award. Jackson was selected as the District V Middle School Principal of the Year last month, according to an official release by Shelby County Schools. She is the third middle school principal from Shelby County to be named District V winner and as a finalist for the state award.
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
1 Killed in Head-On Collision with Sheriff’s Deputy on Highway 69 in Northport
One person was killed early Saturday morning in a head-on collision with a county sheriff's deputy on Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard in Northport, police have confirmed. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief at the Northport Police Department, said the wreck was first reported a few minutes after 2 a.m. Saturday. Northport...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0