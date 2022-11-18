ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

CBS 42

Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Bibb County man

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old Bibb County man. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Nov. 13. Coley is described as a 5’9″ man who may be traveling in a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 with the tag […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man charged in death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A man is charged with capital murder in the death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa. According to a news release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD), Zoe Michael Jr., 29, was arrested and is in custody. The TPD says officers were called to a house...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa business owner shares struggles of opening new restaurant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been difficult enough managing an existing business during the pandemic, but imagine starting a whole new business in these times. Dan Robinson sold his former restaurant, Cravings, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, he decided to embark on a new adventure and open a new restaurant, TuscNY. He says that proved to be challenging in a number of ways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama

If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

University of Alabama Beats Auburn, Collects 566,000 Pounds During Food Drive

The University of Alabama collected more than half a million pounds of food during its annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign to benefit the West Alabama Food Bank. The UA group celebrated Friday morning at the Northport food bank when they learned the Capstone collected 565,983 pounds of food this year, beating Auburn University's group collecting 516,611 pounds.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles

A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Northport Shoe Store Hosting Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday

The Athlete's Foot in Northport will host a turkey giveaway for those in need next week, a few days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to an event post on Facebook, the event will give out turkeys to the first 50 people in line in the store beginning at 5 p.m. The event notice states interested participants will have the opportunity to line up as early as they would like.
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two area Christmas light displays light up the season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two drive through Christmas light display shows open in Birmingham and Oxford. The Lights of Noel at the Birmingham Race Course and the Festival of Lights at Choccolocco Park will open for the public starting today.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Desaree Jackson selected as finalist for state Middle School Principal of the Year

CALERA – Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year award. Jackson was selected as the District V Middle School Principal of the Year last month, according to an official release by Shelby County Schools. She is the third middle school principal from Shelby County to be named District V winner and as a finalist for the state award.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
