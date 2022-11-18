Rocket Sanders ran for three touchdowns and KJ Jefferson threw for three as Arkansas shocked Ole Miss on Saturday, 42-27, to clinch bowl eligibility. The victory provided the Razorbacks with at least a .500 record for the second straight year, making it the first time that’s happened since 2015 and 2016. Arkansas has a final regular-season game left on Friday at Missouri. Ole Miss was never really in the game on Saturday. After going three-and-out on its first drive, Arkansas scored touchdowns – all three on passes from Jefferson – on its next three. The Razorbacks punted again on their first drive of the second quarter before Sanders scored touchdowns on three straight series. By that point, Arkansas had opened a 42-6. Jefferson finished 17 of 22 passing for 168 yards and the three scores. Sanders ran for 232 yards and his three touchdowns. Matt Landers caught two of Jefferson’s touchdown tosses while Ketron Jackson Jr. caught the other. Ole Miss scored touchdowns on three straight drives in the fourth quarter to make the score respectable.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO