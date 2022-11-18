Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
Here’s what Bill Belichick had to say about Trent Brown, ‘negative plays’ of Patriots’ offense
"Penalties and negative plays, we have to do a better job of eliminating those." The Patriots scored a 10-3 win over the Jets on Sunday thanks to Marcus Jones’s last-second punt return for a touchdown. New England is now 6-4 heading into Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Vikings.
Everything Sam Pittman said after Arkansas beat Ole Miss
Sam Pittman smiled at his wife in the Arkansas post-game press conference. The Hogs head coach joked he hadn’t had much opportunity in the last couple weeks after Arkansas losses to Liberty and LSU. In other words, he was in a good mood. He had every reason to be. Arkansas beat No. 14 Ole Miss, 42-27, to clinch bowl eligibility with one game remaining in the season. It was arguably more important because of how the season had gone to that point. The return of a healthy KJ Jefferson was paramount. He missed the LSU game with a shoulder injury and questions were everywhere...
Arkansas stuns Ole Miss, clinches bowl berth
Rocket Sanders ran for three touchdowns and KJ Jefferson threw for three as Arkansas shocked Ole Miss on Saturday, 42-27, to clinch bowl eligibility. The victory provided the Razorbacks with at least a .500 record for the second straight year, making it the first time that’s happened since 2015 and 2016. Arkansas has a final regular-season game left on Friday at Missouri. Ole Miss was never really in the game on Saturday. After going three-and-out on its first drive, Arkansas scored touchdowns – all three on passes from Jefferson – on its next three. The Razorbacks punted again on their first drive of the second quarter before Sanders scored touchdowns on three straight series. By that point, Arkansas had opened a 42-6. Jefferson finished 17 of 22 passing for 168 yards and the three scores. Sanders ran for 232 yards and his three touchdowns. Matt Landers caught two of Jefferson’s touchdown tosses while Ketron Jackson Jr. caught the other. Ole Miss scored touchdowns on three straight drives in the fourth quarter to make the score respectable.
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
Arkansas need a healthy KJ Jefferson if they want to beat Ole Miss
Twice this season, we got to see how KJ Jefferson’s backup look when they are called upon. And twice, the Arkansas Razorbacks’ offense was non-existent. Jefferson’s health is again questionable for the late game against Ole Miss, which leaves Razorbacks nation holding their breath. Sam Pittman said earlier in the week they “anticipate” playing Saturday but also acknowledge that could change. That was apparent last week against LSU when Jefferson was scratched just minutes before kickoff, leaving Malik Hornsby as the starter. Hornsby didn’t finish the game, and Cade Fortin entered the game and threw a touchdown, but the game ended with...
Arkansas football: Twitter pre-game reactions for Hogs vs. Ole Miss
Arkansas football has two more chances to become bowl eligible this season. On paper, tonight’s game may look extremely one-sided, in favor of the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, but Arkansas proved last week that they still have fight left in them. The weather is once again going to be a factor, with temperatures currently hovering around freezing before kickoff. We saw last week against LSU that a cold DW Reynolds Razorback Stadium can play right into the hands of the Hogs. Another factor in tonight’s contest is the probable return of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. He missed last week’s game with a...
Comments / 0