There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
Confession: though I consider myself a bit of an interior design enthusiast, I’ve never quite felt I hit the mark when it came to my bathroom. It either feels too lived-in (ahem, disorganized), or too beige. I have the added obstacle of being a renter, which means I have to make do with the storage and design choices put before me. Shortcomings and space limitations aside, I still want a bright and beautiful bathroom for myself — and friends who swing by — to enjoy. And I know I’m not alone.
A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting. Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My mother wants to write a book about tenants and landlords. During her seventy-nine years on this planet, she has been both, multiple times. "I think it would be a best-seller," she told me. "People never do what they say. You can't believe a word that comes out of their mouths."
