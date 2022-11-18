Read full article on original website
Related
homedit.com
Scandinavian Living Room Design: How To Bring A Sleek Style
A Scandinavian living room is a distinctive look that anyone can achieve by following a simple style guide. This spare but cozy style is accessible to anyone and blends well with many modern homes. Scandinavian style and living room design are an ideal pairing. We can think of no better...
Before and After: Scrapping the Wire Shelves Turns This Closet into a Practical Design Feature
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Wire shelving is a common enemy among homeowners and renters alike. Although it (mostly) does the trick, the common cookie-cutter shelving leaves a lot to be desired, aesthetically. Plus, when it comes to pantries, wire shelving’s open spaces leave jars wobbling, hot cocoa packets falling through the cracks, and so on.
Here’s How You Define a Dormer, According to Architects
Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. You know that charming little gingerbread...
Before and After: A Designer Modernizes Her Bathroom Without Stripping Away Its Original Charm
Danielle Blundell is AT's Home Director and covers decorating and design. She loves homes, heels, the history of art, and hockey—but not necessarily always in that order. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
People Are Defending The "Unpopular" Home Design Trends That Actually Make A Lot Of Sense In Their Own Homes
Open floor plans are "out," so I guess we all need to build walls now...
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
Designer Nate Berkus' Stylish Holiday Decor Tips
Decorating your home is a wonderful way to experience holiday cheer. Nate Berkus has a few stylish tips to help you with your holiday decor.
Apartment Therapy
The $22 Laundry Room Find You’ll Wish You Discovered Sooner (And It’s On Sale!)
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
This Budget-Friendly IKEA BESTA Hack Proves that Two Credenzas Are Better than One
For me, the best IKEA hacks perfectly blend affordability and aspiration. You can find IKEA pieces in almost every home, no matter how luxurious, and that’s because the Scandinavian design principles IKEA applies to its products are almost universally appealing. When combined with a bit of personal style and a clever reuse or repurpose, IKEA hacks are a home run — be it a BILLY bookcase retrofitted with cane doors, an IVAR cabinet given a complete transformation, or even a kid’s play kitchen made modern. One of my recent favorite IKEA hacks? Artist Ben Cuevas‘ BESTÅ media cabinets, which are holding court in the work area of his Silver Lake, Los Angeles, apartment.
This Elegant 79-Foot Yacht Updates the Traditional Trawler Design With Modern Tech
Magnolia Yachts has decided what’s old should be new again. The nascent Turkish yard, which is helmed by Yardimci Shipping Group, recently unveiled a new 79-foot superyacht with a neoclassical design inspired by traditional trawlers of yore. Sporting exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the Magnolia One exudes old-world charm yet is replete with all the modern features one would expect. The vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents. With a considerable beam of 21 feet, the yacht offers plenty of space on board and is far more stylish than...
The Surprising Gift the Previous Owners Gave Us After We Moved into Our Home
Stephanie is a writer, editor, and full-time dog petter. As Apartment Therapy’s Cleaning & Organizing Editor, she covers all the ways to make your home sparkle with decluttering tricks, cleaning tips, and organizational hacks. Stephanie holds degrees in English and journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in Hawaiʻi with her husband and dog.
I Visited 6 Frank Lloyd Wright Homes, and I Just Can’t Get on Board with His Style
Jennifer Prince's work is featured on several national travel sites, such as Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, AFAR, Lonely Planet, and Conde Nast Traveler. She thrives on off-the-beaten-path itineraries and is passionate about finding microstories to bring destinations to life. Jennifer currently lives in Virginia with her husband, and other than travel and writing, she enjoys ’80s music, vintage things, fostering kittens, time with her family, and dreaming about her next Airbnb venture.
This Chic Toronto Apartment Is How to Do Expensive Taste on a Small Budget
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I have worked in props and set decoration in the film industry for the past six years and in that time I really found my love for design and styling. When I first entered film, I had also just moved into my first *adult* rental home and my world, both at work and at home, quickly became centered around all things aesthetic. From styling food scenes at work, to falling in love with the art of a curated bookshelf at home, it’s safe to say that my passion for styling had surfaced.
heckhome.com
Planning to relocate? Here are some design tips for your new house
Designing a new place can be overwhelming. The wall colors, furniture, lighting, outdoor everything creates lots of confusion. But there is no need to worry. Here the list contains 7 design tips for your new house. This will give you an idea of where to begin. 1. Pick the perfect...
Harper's Bazaar
Inside the home of... Scandinavian designer Stine Goya
We all know how sought-after Scandinavian style has become, but this doesn't just stop at fashion; Scandi interior design is proving just as popular, with many wanting to emulate it in their own homes. Copenhagen-based fashion designer Stine Goya is known for her fun approach to fashion, with her collections featuring bold colour palettes, statement prints and sequinned head-to-toe looks – so, it comes as no surprise that her home echoes her joyous designs.
This Family’s 20-Room Mansion Was Once a Funeral Home, and They Turned the Embalming Room into a Cigar Lounge
Most homebuyers want to buy something unique, but how many would look at a funeral parlor and think “that’s my dream home?” One Canadian family did, and now they’re chronicling the process of turning a funeral home into their forever home as part of a Discovery+ series.
The Best Kind of Wallpaper Might Actually Be a One-of-a-Kind, Maximalist Celebration of Everything You Love
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Decorating the walls of a rental can often present challenges: Does the landlord allow paint, or do the walls need to be kept pristine white? Are you permitted to hang decor with nails and screws? Can you circumvent the rules with a bit of peel-and-stick wallpaper? All of these considerations don’t really come into play when you own a home, but the challenge of personalizing a rented space is always one that yields the most creative and interesting results.
This Whimsical House Covered in Butterflies Is for Sale for $998,000
If your design and decor preferences skew towards the whimsical, one house for sale in Pacific Grove might just be made for you. The eclectic “PG Butterfly House” is on the market for $998,000, offering up color and one-of-a-kind touches in spades. The two-bedroom, two-bath house includes 1,334...
Apartment Therapy
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0