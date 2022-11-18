Read full article on original website
Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season Opens, State’s DNR Gives Surprising Update
This morning, Wisconsin’s winter firearm deer hunting season opened, and surprisingly, DNR reported that fewer orange-clad sportsmen and women headed out to their stands than is typical for the state. Right now, the state is seeing snow showers and 20-degree weather, though the wind chill makes it feel like single digits. While Wisconsin natives are no strangers to tough winters, an extra chilly and snowy opening day may keep deer hunters cuddled up under the blankets rather than shivering in the woods.
Hunters reflect on the opening of deer season
Despite snow, temperatures in the twenties and high winds, hunters flocked to the great outdoors Saturday as gun deer season opened in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin hunters prep for wintery gun deer opener as DNR sees license sales drop since height of pandemic
DEFOREST, Wis. — On Friday night, deer hunters across the state were getting ready to hit the stands for a chilly Wisconsin gun-deer opener Saturday, but according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, while the weather might make it easier to spot deer, expect to see fewer hunters overall. ‘Twas the night before the gun-deer opener, and all through...
Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average soup! Try these simple fall favorite beef-inspired recipes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As the days get shorter and the weather turns colder, it’s time to fall in love with our favorite fall recipes. Not only do these recipes warm the soul, but they are easy on the pocketbook, make enough to cook-once, dine-twice and fill the house with aromas of beef. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a few delicious beef-inspired recipes you can enjoy all fall long.
La Follette wins Wisconsin Secretary of State race, Loudenbeck concedes
La Follette is the longest-serving statewide elected official in the country. The 82-year-old first ran for office in 1970 and served a term as a state senator from 1972-1974.
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip
(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Aurora Health Care facilities return to limited visitors as flu cases spike
Aurora Health Care announced its visiting guidelines have been updated to a limited-visitor policy across all facilities, effective Monday.
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
Wisconsin Warns About Invasive Species In Christmas Decorations
There is a warning from the state about Christmas decorations. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday issued its warning about invasive bugs that may be hiding in Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s also a worry about certain kinds of fungus. The state says...
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
Hunting incident leaves 11-year-old boy dead
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a hunting incident in the Town of Seneca left an 11-year-old boy dead Sunday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, the DNR said a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. However, the firearm discharged, striking...
Gov. Tony Evers orders U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff today
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the United States flag and the Wisconsin state flag to be flown at half-staff today, in recognition of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack one year anniversary. The order will also pay respect to the six people who were murdered in the attack.
Wisconsin or Wild West? Deputies help lasso escaped cows
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
