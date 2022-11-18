ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season Opens, State’s DNR Gives Surprising Update

This morning, Wisconsin’s winter firearm deer hunting season opened, and surprisingly, DNR reported that fewer orange-clad sportsmen and women headed out to their stands than is typical for the state. Right now, the state is seeing snow showers and 20-degree weather, though the wind chill makes it feel like single digits. While Wisconsin natives are no strangers to tough winters, an extra chilly and snowy opening day may keep deer hunters cuddled up under the blankets rather than shivering in the woods.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin hunters prep for wintery gun deer opener as DNR sees license sales drop since height of pandemic

DEFOREST, Wis. — On Friday night, deer hunters across the state were getting ready to hit the stands for a chilly Wisconsin gun-deer opener Saturday, but according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, while the weather might make it easier to spot deer, expect to see fewer hunters overall. ‘Twas the night before the gun-deer opener, and all through...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average soup! Try these simple fall favorite beef-inspired recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As the days get shorter and the weather turns colder, it’s time to fall in love with our favorite fall recipes. Not only do these recipes warm the soul, but they are easy on the pocketbook, make enough to cook-once, dine-twice and fill the house with aromas of beef. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a few delicious beef-inspired recipes you can enjoy all fall long.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip

(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
KEOKUK, IA
Wisconsin Warns About Invasive Species In Christmas Decorations

There is a warning from the state about Christmas decorations. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday issued its warning about invasive bugs that may be hiding in Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s also a worry about certain kinds of fungus. The state says...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?

A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Hunting incident leaves 11-year-old boy dead

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a hunting incident in the Town of Seneca left an 11-year-old boy dead Sunday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, the DNR said a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. However, the firearm discharged, striking...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin or Wild West? Deputies help lasso escaped cows

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State...
DANE COUNTY, WI
11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
