Detroit, MI

Giants' Kenny Golladay not looking for revenge against Lions

By John Fennelly
 2 days ago
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will be facing his old team, the Detroit Lions, for the first time since signing with the Giants as a free agent after the 2020 season.

Is the former Pro Bowler seeking revenge against his old team? Not really.

“Definitely some good memories there,” Golladay told the New York Post. “It’s just like a regular game to me. I don’t really get too much involved in all of that (added motivation),”

It’s kind of a silly notion, this revenge (or extra motivation) angle for Golladay. After all, he’s been a major disappointment since arriving in New Jersey last March on a four-year, $72 million contract, of which $40 million is guaranteed.

Golladay sees his move from Detroit to New Jersey as simply a business one.

“They didn’t want me back. Hey, that’s cool. I signed here,” he said.

Golladay has not caught a pass since Week 1 against Tennessee. He needs to get his act together before he can even think about such things as revenge. He has been dropping passes and has looked out of sync. The fans have been booing him regularly.

The 6-foot-4 Golladay has been injured more often than not this season and was limping after last week’s win over Houston. He remains upbeat and believes he can still help the Giants.

“I’m ready for whatever,” he said. “I still feel like I can do those type of things. Making opportunities count when they come to you, that’s what it boils down to. You always want to go out there and make up for the mistake you had last time.”

