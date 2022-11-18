ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

Dodgers rumors: Gold Glove winner could replace Cody Bellinger

Los Angeles Dodgers rumors about a possible Cody Bellinger replacement have already emerged with the team targeting a three-time Gold Glove winner. Leading up to the non-tender deadline, the majority of Los Angeles Dodgers rumors were focused on the future of center fielder Cody Bellinger. As FanSided’s Robert Murray reported, the team plans to non-tender him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Latest Braves report is bad news for Dansby Swanson chase

The Braves have started training their shortstop in the making, Vaughn Grissom, just in case Dansby Swanson leaves in free agency. In back-to-back offseasons, Atlanta could lose Freddie Freeman and now Dansby Swanson, both of whom were instrumental in their 2021 World Series run. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player

The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?

After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Free Agency: Hard Pass on Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo

It's fantasy GM season for baseball fans. Supporters of all 30 clubs are doing their annual offseason plans, trying to figure out how they want their favorite team to behave this winter. For Chicago White Sox fans, it's a challenging time of year. An owner that isn't willing to push in all the chips needed to be a true contender leaves many trying to be realistic by shopping at bargain stores instead of the luxury ones that other true major market teams peruse.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs Part Ways With Brailyn Marquez, Their Former Top Prospect

Cubs part ways with former top prospect Marquez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are parting ways Brailyn Marquez, the hard-throwing lefty and their former top prospect. The Cubs non-tendered Marquez on Friday — the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract — making him...

