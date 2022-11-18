Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees third baseman traded again (fan favorite, too)
Gio Urshela is on the move again. Except this time he’ll get to enjoy sunnier climes. The Twins traded Urshela — a former Yankees fan favorite — to the Angels on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Want to bet on MLB?. Urshela was sent to...
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
Dodgers rumors: Gold Glove winner could replace Cody Bellinger
Los Angeles Dodgers rumors about a possible Cody Bellinger replacement have already emerged with the team targeting a three-time Gold Glove winner. Leading up to the non-tender deadline, the majority of Los Angeles Dodgers rumors were focused on the future of center fielder Cody Bellinger. As FanSided’s Robert Murray reported, the team plans to non-tender him.
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Latest Braves report is bad news for Dansby Swanson chase
The Braves have started training their shortstop in the making, Vaughn Grissom, just in case Dansby Swanson leaves in free agency. In back-to-back offseasons, Atlanta could lose Freddie Freeman and now Dansby Swanson, both of whom were instrumental in their 2021 World Series run. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course.
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger non-tender decision has MLB Twitter flabbergasted
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger is fairly surprising. The 2019 MVP saw a decrease in numbers in 2020. And his offensive production fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, MLB Twitter had some strong reactions to the Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the 27-year old.
New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player
The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Dodgers Snatch Inconsistent Right-Handed Reliever From Red Sox Off Waivers
The MLB Hot Stove is starting to heat up and moves are being made
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
White Sox Free Agency: Hard Pass on Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo
It's fantasy GM season for baseball fans. Supporters of all 30 clubs are doing their annual offseason plans, trying to figure out how they want their favorite team to behave this winter. For Chicago White Sox fans, it's a challenging time of year. An owner that isn't willing to push in all the chips needed to be a true contender leaves many trying to be realistic by shopping at bargain stores instead of the luxury ones that other true major market teams peruse.
Cubs Part Ways With Brailyn Marquez, Their Former Top Prospect
Cubs part ways with former top prospect Marquez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are parting ways Brailyn Marquez, the hard-throwing lefty and their former top prospect. The Cubs non-tendered Marquez on Friday — the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract — making him...
