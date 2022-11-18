ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges

Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide

A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport felon convicted of gun possession

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man arrested two years ago and found to have drugs and a handgun in his possession was convicted in Caddo District Court Thursday of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The 10-woman, two-man jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for November 2022 (Mugshots)

All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Microchipping Saddles in Bossier Parish

Yesterday, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Livestock Brand Commission teamed up to microchip. saddles for local residents. Agents with the Commission began implanting microchips into saddles that were brought in just before noon. The microchips were supplied to the public free of charge by the Brand Commission. “This was a successful day for horse owners here in Bossier Parish,” said LDAF Brand Inspector Carnie Burcham for Northwest Louisiana. The Brand Commission agents meticulously inspected and microchipped a total of 38 saddles.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting

Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods CFO arrested, fell asleep in strangers …. Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Felon Found Guilty on Gun and Drug Charges

A Shreveport man faces decades in jail after his conviction on drug and gun charges in Caddo District Court Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom deliberated two hours before returning guilty-as-charged verdicts against Flenory Frazier III, 56. Frazier, convicted...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

2 more arrested in connection to Joaquin homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two more people were arrested in connection to a Joaquin homicide that allegedly was a part of a “sacrifice.” According to court documents, Allen Price, 37, and Teresa Louviere, 51, were both arrested for tampering with physical evidence for failing to report a human corpse. The two had reported to […]
JOAQUIN, TX
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier parish police jury meeting

Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish police jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry and residents living...
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
CASS COUNTY, TX
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy