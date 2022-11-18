Read full article on original website
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police Chief asks council to approve request for armored SWAT vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith asked the Shreveport City Council to approve the department’s request for an armored vehicle at Friday’s council meeting. Smith asked that the council allocate funds for a vehicle like the Bearcat similar to the one used by law...
KSLA
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ended up getting shot, and another man was shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20 at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was...
KTBS
Shreveport felon convicted of gun possession
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man arrested two years ago and found to have drugs and a handgun in his possession was convicted in Caddo District Court Thursday of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The 10-woman, two-man jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for November 2022 (Mugshots)
All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
bossierpress.com
Microchipping Saddles in Bossier Parish
Yesterday, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Livestock Brand Commission teamed up to microchip. saddles for local residents. Agents with the Commission began implanting microchips into saddles that were brought in just before noon. The microchips were supplied to the public free of charge by the Brand Commission. “This was a successful day for horse owners here in Bossier Parish,” said LDAF Brand Inspector Carnie Burcham for Northwest Louisiana. The Brand Commission agents meticulously inspected and microchipped a total of 38 saddles.
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
ktalnews.com
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods CFO arrested, fell asleep in strangers …. Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday...
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
Shreveport Felon Found Guilty on Gun and Drug Charges
A Shreveport man faces decades in jail after his conviction on drug and gun charges in Caddo District Court Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom deliberated two hours before returning guilty-as-charged verdicts against Flenory Frazier III, 56. Frazier, convicted...
2 more arrested in connection to Joaquin homicide
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two more people were arrested in connection to a Joaquin homicide that allegedly was a part of a “sacrifice.” According to court documents, Allen Price, 37, and Teresa Louviere, 51, were both arrested for tampering with physical evidence for failing to report a human corpse. The two had reported to […]
kalb.com
Sabine Parish man shot three times while hunting on own property
SABINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Sabine Parish man was shot while hunting on his property Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m., authorities say. Wendell Wayne George, 66, of Converse, said he was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun, said Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
KSLA
bossierpress.com
Bossier parish police jury meeting
Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish police jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry and residents living...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
KTRE
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
ktalnews.com
Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
