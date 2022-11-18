Read full article on original website
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
School district to pay $15.75M over CA teen’s asthma death
The mother of a 13-year-old girl who died from an asthma attack at a Southern California school will receive $15.75 million from the school district, their lawyers announced.
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority
HESPERIA – The city of Hesperia is proposing to terminate its contract with the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority (VVWRA) due to an anticipated rise in costs and unfulfilled obligations. A 30-year notice to terminate services will be issued, before the end of 2022, unless certain outlined conditions are met.
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust law
HESPERIA – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the sale, last month, of three San Bernardino County US Bank locations – Hesperia, Big Bear Lake and Yucca Valley, to address concerns about antitrust law violations that could result from an overconcentration of offices.
kvbb945.com
Clean Bear Sites Open to Big Bear Lake Property Owners/Renters Only Beginning December 1
Effective December 1, 2022 the City and Big Bear Disposal will be working to restrict access to the Clean Bear Sites for owners, tenants, and. guests of residential properties within the City of Big Bear Lake only. The operation of the Clean Bear Sites is a part of the residential...
mageenews.com
California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Kilogram Quantities of Methamphetamine in Natchez, Mississippi. Natchez, Miss. – A Victorville,...
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested on multiple firearm charges
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on multiple firearm charges on Nov. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 11:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a residence located in the 9900 block of Alder Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Victorville, CA
If you are looking for one of the best places to travel with kids, a visit to Victorville, California, is definitely a must. It’s a place that offers a variety of activities for kids and families who want a fun adventure or a relaxing day out. Nestled between the...
vvng.com
Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Victor Valley residents were arrested after an armed robbery in Victorville led to the discovery of several ghost guns. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 9:10 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station and Subway located at 12130 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Havasu Lake, CA: Crash involving vehicle and semi truck with vehicle carrier trailer along southbound U.S. Route 95 near Havasu Lake Road.
Source: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Havasu Lake, California: A crash involving vehicle and semi truck with vehicle carrier trailer has occurred along southbound U.S. Route 95 near Havasu Lake Road. Crash was reported at 2:43 p.m. PT on Friday, November 18th, 2022 involving...
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory For Saturday Morning For The Inland Empire
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Saturday morning November 19, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Strong Santa Ana winds will not be as strong as on Wednesday morning. Southern California Weather...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a vehicle overturned onto roof along eastbound Interstate 40 just west of River Road Cutoff.
Sources: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving vehicle overturned onto roof has occurred along eastbound Interstate 40 just west of River Road Cutoff. The incident was reported at 1:18 a.m. PT on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 involving a White Nissan...
theregistrysocal.com
306,366 SQFT Industrial Property in Victorville Trades in $16.25MM Deal
As one of the tightest industrial markets in the nation, the Inland Empire continues to see industrial property trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Oct. 31, Silica Investments LLC, an entity linked to Russell Coleman, acquired a 306,366 square foot industrial property for $16.25 million, or about $53 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Top Property Group, an entity linked to Frank and Hilda Zeng, according to public records.
Victorville man cut elderly victim on head, face in unprovoked attack: Police
A Victorville man was arrested this week after allegedly attacking an elderly man who was doing yard work outside his home, police said Friday. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Riverview Lane, the Victorville Police Department said in a news release. Responding deputies found the injured victim and learned […]
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Woman hit, killed by Metrolink train in San Bernardino County
Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train in Redlands on Wednesday. The victim is a 42-year-old woman who has not yet been identified by Redlands police. Authorities believe she is a transient. Police responded to reports of a person being struck by a Metrolink Arrow train along the rail […]
Police release video of shooting that left 2 brothers dead in West Covina; cousin sought
Police on Friday released new video of a shooting that left two brothers dead earlier this month as the search for the suspect, their cousin, continues. The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3400 block of Sentous Avenue. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim […]
