San Bernardino County, CA

SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mageenews.com

California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison

California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Kilogram Quantities of Methamphetamine in Natchez, Mississippi. Natchez, Miss. – A Victorville,...
NATCHEZ, MS
Fontana Herald News

Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested on multiple firearm charges

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on multiple firearm charges on Nov. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 11:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a residence located in the 9900 block of Alder Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Victorville, CA

If you are looking for one of the best places to travel with kids, a visit to Victorville, California, is definitely a must. It’s a place that offers a variety of activities for kids and families who want a fun adventure or a relaxing day out. Nestled between the...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Victor Valley residents were arrested after an armed robbery in Victorville led to the discovery of several ghost guns. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 9:10 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station and Subway located at 12130 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Havasu Lake, CA: Crash involving vehicle and semi truck with vehicle carrier trailer along southbound U.S. Route 95 near Havasu Lake Road.

Source: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Havasu Lake, California: A crash involving vehicle and semi truck with vehicle carrier trailer has occurred along southbound U.S. Route 95 near Havasu Lake Road. Crash was reported at 2:43 p.m. PT on Friday, November 18th, 2022 involving...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a vehicle overturned onto roof along eastbound Interstate 40 just west of River Road Cutoff.

Sources: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving vehicle overturned onto roof has occurred along eastbound Interstate 40 just west of River Road Cutoff. The incident was reported at 1:18 a.m. PT on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 involving a White Nissan...
NEEDLES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

306,366 SQFT Industrial Property in Victorville Trades in $16.25MM Deal

As one of the tightest industrial markets in the nation, the Inland Empire continues to see industrial property trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Oct. 31, Silica Investments LLC, an entity linked to Russell Coleman, acquired a 306,366 square foot industrial property for $16.25 million, or about $53 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Top Property Group, an entity linked to Frank and Hilda Zeng, according to public records.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Woman hit, killed by Metrolink train in San Bernardino County

Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train in Redlands on Wednesday. The victim is a 42-year-old woman who has not yet been identified by Redlands police. Authorities believe she is a transient. Police responded to reports of a person being struck by a Metrolink Arrow train along the rail […]
REDLANDS, CA

