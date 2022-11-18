Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Seattle U students sue, say school promised master's degree in nursing that wasn't state-approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master's in nursing....
pullmanradio.com
Coug-founded clinic continues to offer free pet care after 35 years
Washington State University veterinary students and alumni provide dozens of pets free veterinary care every Saturday at noon in Seattle. The Doney Coe Pet Clinic offers pets from low-income families in the Seattle area care for more than 35 years. The Coug-founded clinic also allows WSU veterinary students to complete...
Tri-City Herald
WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infections and stay out of ER
The key to keeping your child out of the hospital with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection or other respiratory ailments could come down to some basic tips. In a surprise twist, they don’t include reaching for the Robitussin or other over-the-counter medications. In a presentation Friday, Dr. Michael Alston, a...
nwnewsradio.com
Local grocery workers getting short-changed on checks
(SEATTLE) We’re just a week away from one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but some local grocery workers say they’re not getting their full paychecks. The cash registers are beginning to hum at a fever pitch, but the union representing local QFC and Fred Meyer workers says you’d never know it by looking at their paychecks.
horseandrider.com
Equine Influenza and EHV-4 in Washington
A horse in Kitsap County, Washington, is co-infected with equine influenza and respiratory equine herpesvirus (EHV-4). The horse had been at a large facility where a previous horse was diagnosed with influenza. Now, it is confined at the owner’s residence under private veterinary care. The State Animal Health Officials are working with the facility and private veterinarian.
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
theorcasonian.com
Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans
||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
nwnewsradio.com
Amazon CEO warns more layoffs are coming
(SEATTLE) The CEO of Amazon is speaking for the first time publicly about mass layoffs at the Seattle-based company. In the memo released yesterday, Andy Jassy writes “I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time (and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic).”
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
The Suburban Times
77th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in the Theater District Tacoma Concert Band Holiday Music Showcase
Tacoma City Theaters announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, marking the official start of the holiday season, is set for Sunday, November 27 at 4 pm at the Pantages Theater at South 9th Street and Broadway Plaza. A full schedule of events begins at 2 pm with the Tacoma Concert Band performance of Sound the Bells. Tickets for the performance are available at ticketmaster.com. Tickets for guests 18 and under are free and available at the Pantages Theater Box Office. The tree lighting ceremony and community open house in the Pantages lobby are free to the public and tickets are not required.
FodorsTravel
The Seattle Neighborhood Reclaiming Its Black Heritage
The city’s Central District is undergoing a cultural revival with a selection of new restaurants, public spaces, and artistic initiatives. Seattle is famous for its distinct neighborhoods. There’s eccentric Fremont, rebellious Capitol Hill, and historic Pioneer Square, not to mention the iconic Space Needle and perennially popular Pike Place Market. Yet, arguably, one of the most intriguing locales to visit in the city of late is the recently reinvigorated Central District (CD), a diverse residential area wedged between Downtown and Lake Washington that nurtures a rich African American heritage.
'Crushing': Seattle real estate purchasing power plummet ranked No. 7 in the nation
(The Center Square) – Seattle has made a top ten list that no city wants to be on, of purchasing power lost for real estate transactions. Coming in at the 7th largest loss of purchasing power nationwide when comparing data between 2021 and 2022, Seattleites are able to spend an average of $165,106 less to purchase a home this year, according to a recent report by Point 2 Homes.
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need. The...
KXRO.com
Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
KUOW
Health officials urge caution as holidays near
Holiday season is right around the corner, the third since the Covid-19 pandemic began. And, once again, health officials are nervous about how the health-care system will fare as people gather and viruses spread. This year, the concern is partly because of a resurgence of other viruses that have been...
Health officials say flu activity rising in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It’s flu season in Pierce County, but Nigel Turner, director of the Communicable Disease Control division of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, says this year is different. “Right now, it’s at a moderate to high level and increasing rapidly, and this is concerning,” he...
KOMO News
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
auburnexaminer.com
No More Personal Checks at King County Transfer Facilities
King County’s Solid Waste Division will soon join the growing number of businesses and service providers that no longer accept personal checks as payment for services. The new rule goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 5, when cash, credit card, or debit card will be the only accepted forms of payment for waste disposal fees at King County transfer stations and drop boxes.
knkx.org
Rat City Roller Derby returns to a rink they used to call 'home'
Seattle’s oldest roller derby league is making its return after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus this Saturday. Rat City Roller Derby started almost two decades ago in 2004 and is a league for women and nonbinary folks. The league drew thousands of fans to their games or as they call them in derby – bouts – at Key Arena. But at the end of 2019, they lost their home rink and struggled to find a new place before the pandemic shut everything down.
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
Comments / 0